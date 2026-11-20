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It turns out a goldfish has the best memory after all. Goldfish, a San Francisco-based A.I. memory start-up founded by two Swedes, has won this year’s Slush 100, the flagship pitch competition at the Slush tech conference in Helsinki. On Thursday, the team beat Britain’s Sqwish Labs and Luxembourg’s TerraSpark in the final on the Founder Stage. The prize: €500,000 with no equity attached, a first in the competition’s history.

What Goldfish Does

Goldfish is building a personal A.I. memory for the computer. The app for macOS and Windows keeps track of what users are working on, from emails and Slack messages to Notion pages, documents and open browser tabs, and stores that context in a local database. Press the Option key in any text field and Goldfish drafts a reply, summarizes a thread or rewrites a sentence, in the user’s own tone and with the relevant background, so there is no need to paste the backstory into a chatbot first.

The founders explain the name themselves: Popular A.I. models know most of the internet, yet they know very little about the work sitting right in front of you. In their words, A.I. has the memory of a goldfish. Goldfish wants to become the memory layer underneath a person’s work.

On privacy, the start-up relies on local storage. The memory stays on the user’s machine, with no cloud sync. Users can pause capture, exclude specific apps or websites and delete their history. For text generation itself, Goldfish uses Azure OpenAI with zero data retention and no training on user data, according to a review by Cascade Insights. A local MCP server also lets users pass their captured context to Claude Desktop.

Swedish Founders in San Francisco

Goldfish was founded by Joel Edholm, its chief executive, and Kaspian Jakobsson, its chief technology officer. The two Swedes built the product during Entrepreneur First’s “The Bridge” residency in San Francisco, where the company is based, which is why Slush listed it as an American start-up. The team previously worked at Strawberry Browser and Depict, a Y Combinator alumnus.

The early traction is notable. Since opening early access in June, Goldfish has been used more than a million times, according to Slush. The app was named Product of the Day on Product Hunt this summer, and its early users include go-to-market teams at ElevenLabs, Deel and Vercel. The app is currently free, and Goldfish has not announced pricing for the period after its beta. The company has also not disclosed any funding figures.

A New Format and a Record Number of Applicants

More than 1,400 start-ups applied for Slush 100 this year, a record. Only young companies were eligible: founded in 2023 or later, at seed stage or earlier, and with less than €10 million raised. From the 100 selected teams, the Helsinki venture firm Wave Ventures picked 20 semifinalists, who pitched on the Startup Stage on Wednesday. Sesamers offers a detailed overview of the field.

The prize format is new. From 2022 to 2025, the winner received a €1 million investment from venture capital firms; last year, that went to the quantum camera start-up Diffraqtion. This year’s winner gets half that amount, with no shares handed over in return. Goldfish will also speak on the main stage at next year’s Slush.

No Austrian Start-Up in the Running

No Austrian start-up made the cut this time. The 100 selected companies came from 22 countries, led by Britain (17), the United States (15), Switzerland (14) and Germany (13). Austria did not appear on the list, and so no Austrian team was among the 20 semifinalists either. The contrast with neighboring Switzerland is stark: It placed 14 start-ups in the top 100 and two in the semifinals.

Austria has done better before. Two years ago, Arterioscope, a spin-off of Graz University of Technology that uses A.I. for the early detection of cardiovascular disease, reached the top 20. And the country was still visible in Helsinki, with a strong delegation, as Trending Topics reported from the conference.