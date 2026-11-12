Agile Robots Raises $500 Million From SoftBank and Nvidia

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While Europe is still debating whether humanoid robots will ever make it onto the factory floor, SoftBank and Nvidia are putting half a billion dollars on the table for it: Agile Robots, the Munich-based robotics company, has just closed a funding round of $500 million (about €450 million). The round lifts its valuation to $8.5 billion (about €7.6 billion), the German news agency dpa reported.

The Round at a Glance

Hard Facts Agile Robots Valuation $8.5 billion (about €7.6 billion) Amount $500 million (about €450 million) Stage not disclosed (most recently a Series C in 2021) Investors SoftBank Group (lead), Nvidia, Hitachi, T.Capital Total raised to date about $2 billion (about €1.8 billion) Existing investors including SoftBank Vision Fund and Xiaomi

SoftBank is not a new backer: The Japanese company already led the $220 million Series C in 2021 that made Agile Robots a unicorn. How much SoftBank is contributing this time is not known. The other names are no surprise, either. Nvidia had already announced its investment in Agile Robots in Berlin in October, and the company has been working since September on physical A.I. for manufacturing with Hitachi, which is investing through its venture arm. T.Capital is the investment company of Deutsche Telekom.

What the Money Is For

Zhaopeng Chen, the founder and chief executive, wants to use the capital mainly for three things: entering the U.S. market, new industrial applications and manufacturing in Bavaria. Early this year, Agile Robots opened a new plant in Fürstenfeldbruck, near Munich, that is designed for up to 10,000 humanoid robots a year. The company is taking the technology straight from the lab into industrial series production, Mr. Chen said.

According to The New York Times, the round is also meant to prepare for a possible initial public offering. There is no timetable for that. Physical A.I. could help Europe close its gap with the United States and China in artificial intelligence, Mr. Chen argued there.

What Agile Robots Does

Agile Robots was started in 2018 as a spinoff of the German Aerospace Center, known as DLR, in Oberpfaffenhofen. Mr. Chen had worked there on, among other things, especially sensitive robot hands. Today the company sells almost everything that moves in a factory: robot arms, robot hands and grippers, driverless transport systems, complete production cells and the humanoid robot Agile ONE, along with its own control platform.

By its own account, Agile Robots employs more than 3,500 people at more than 25 sites, over 2,000 of them in development. More than 20,000 automation solutions are installed worldwide, it says, and it holds more than 650 patents. Its customers include large companies in the automotive, consumer electronics, health care and logistics industries.

Agile Robots has also grown through acquisitions, including that of Franka Robotics, a Munich maker of robot arms. For A.I., the company relies on partners: A research partnership with Google DeepMind has been running since the spring, followed in October by a humanoid platform based on Nvidia’s robotics models and a logistics project with Audi. Besides Germany, the company also manufactures in China and India, and its earlier investors include Xiaomi, the Chinese electronics company.

SoftBank Is Buying Its Way Into Robotics

For SoftBank, Agile Robots is one piece of a bigger bet. Masayoshi Son’s company agreed in 2025 to acquire ABB’s robotics division for $5.4 billion (about €4.9 billion) and has taken a large stake in Skild AI, an American start-up working on a universal A.I. model for robots. In that strategy, ABB supplies the bodies and Skild AI the brain.

The Competition

Money is currently flowing into many robot makers. In Germany, Neura Robotics, of Metzingen, raised up to $1.4 billion (about €1.3 billion) in the summer, from investors including Tether, Amazon and, likewise, Nvidia. The Munich start-up RobCo has become a unicorn. In the United States, Apptronik raised $520 million (about €467 million) at a valuation of about $5 billion, and then there are Figure, 1X and Tesla with Optimus, as well as Unitree of China.

High Valuation, Few Numbers

What stands behind the $8.5 billion valuation remains open: Agile Robots does not disclose revenue or earnings, and the number of installed solutions says little about how many humanoid robots are actually in use. In June, moreover, there had still been talk of a round of about $800 million. Why it has now become $500 million is not known.

There is also skepticism in principle. At the invest.austria conference, Nikolaus Keuth of EY recently spoke of a “big graveyard of pilot projects” in humanoid robotics: The technology is often not ready yet, expectations are too high, and without a real business case one is only chasing a fantasy. The panel there agreed that the race for the factory floor is still open.