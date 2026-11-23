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When a bubble has burst is usually clear only in hindsight: There is no generally accepted definition. A useful benchmark, however, comes from the study “Bubbles for Fama” by the Harvard economists Robin Greenwood, Andrei Shleifer and Yang You. They analyzed U.S. stock market data going back to the 1920s, looking at industries whose stocks rose at least 100 percent within two years, both in absolute terms and relative to the overall market. They count a drop of at least 40 percent within the following two years as a crash. Their finding: After such rallies, the probability of a crash rises sharply. Of 15 U.S. industries whose stocks had risen 150 percent or more, 12 subsequently crashed, or 80 percent.

Applying that yardstick in simplified form, there are strong signs that parts of the A.I. bubble have already burst. We analyzed the share prices of 65 companies that live off the A.I. boom: hyperscalers, neoclouds, chipmakers, infrastructure suppliers and A.I. software companies. Sixteen of them at some point this year traded at least 100 percent above their starting price and then fell more than 40 percent, among them Dell, SK Hynix, Micron, Arm, Intel, Nebius and Samsung. Our analysis is a simplified comparison: It looks at individual stocks since the start of the year, without adjusting for the overall market, and therefore does not directly replicate the study’s methodology. Still, the comparison is a telling indicator.

On average, the 65 stocks’ 2026 highs were about 90 percent above their starting prices. Today, they are down only 2 percent on average since the start of the year. The average distance from each stock’s 2026 high, by contrast, is 44.2 percent, with the individual stocks reaching their highs at different times. But the picture is anything but uniform.

Segment Companies Avg. 2026 high vs. starting price Avg. year to date Avg. from 2026 high A.I. Infrastructure 10 +111.3% +24.1% -37.6% Chipmakers 15 +152.2% +19.7% -50.4% Hyperscalers/Cloud 9 +21.5% -20.6% -34.7% A.I. Providers & Software 20 +35.7% -5.5% -31.9% Neoclouds 11 +139.1% -34.1% -71.8% Total 65 +89.7% -2.1% -44.2%

The figures are based on closing prices from Yahoo Finance as of Nov. 20, 2026. The 2026 high is the highest closing price of the year, and the starting price is the closing price at the end of 2025. The averages are unweighted arithmetic means.

Neoclouds: Here the Bubble Has Burst

The verdict is clearest for neoclouds, the specialized providers of A.I. computing power. Before hitting their 2026 highs, they had gained 139 percent on average: Nebius and ChronoScale more than tripled in value, Hut 8 rose 190 percent and WhiteFiber 183 percent. Since then, they have lost almost three-quarters of their value on average. WhiteFiber is 86 percent below its high, IREN 83 percent and Cipher 81 percent. CoreWeave, long the industry’s poster child, has given back 71 percent after a 93 percent gain, and Nebius 72 percent. Many of these companies are former Bitcoin miners that pivoted to A.I., and they are now caught in two downtrends at once: the A.I. trade and the falling price of Bitcoin.

Chips: First the Rally, Then the Plunge

Chipmakers show the classic bubble pattern: a steep climb followed by an equally steep fall. Micron rose from about $285 at the end of 2025 to more than $1,200 by June and has since lost about half its value. SK Hynix more than quadrupled by June and is now 62 percent below its high, Arm 65 percent and Intel 64 percent. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, the industry’s main benchmark, is 42.5 percent below its June high.

Because the rally was so strong, many chip stocks are still up for the year, Micron by 108 percent. The exception is the industry leader itself: After the crisis surrounding the resignation of its chief executive, Jensen Huang, Nvidia is down 33 percent for the year and 48 percent from its October high.

The Broader Market: A Correction, Not Yet a Crash

The broader market looks very different. Here, the usual stock market rules of thumb apply:

Correction: a decline of more than 10 percent from the high

a decline of more than 10 percent from the high Bear market: a drop of more than 20 percent

a drop of more than 20 percent Crash: a particularly sharp, rapid plunge, for which there is no uniform threshold

The S&P 500 is 11.6 percent below its record and the Dow Jones 11.4 percent, putting both in correction territory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is 19.8 percent below its early October high, just shy of a bear market. Since the start of the year, however, the major U.S. indexes are roughly flat, as we reported on Friday’s tech sell-off.

The big hyperscalers are also holding up comparatively well. Apple is less than 4 percent below its high, and Microsoft and Amazon about 13 percent each. Oracle, which is financing its A.I. data center build-out heavily with debt, has fared much worse at 59 percent, as have the Chinese giants Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent. For software companies, there is a second worry: that A.I. will eat their business models. Intuit, ServiceNow, Adobe and Salesforce are down 32 to 59 percent for the year, and Europe’s software giant SAP 12 percent. Cybersecurity companies, by contrast, are in demand: CrowdStrike is up 96 percent for the year and Palo Alto Networks 86 percent.

What a Real Burst Still Lacks

Whether the entire A.I. bubble has burst cannot be read from stock prices alone. Historically, a burst also showed up in the real economy: Investment gets cut, financing dries up, weak players go bankrupt and the revenues of the beneficiaries collapse. So far, there is little sign of that. Anthropic just raised about $117.6 billion before costs through its I.P.O., including the greenshoe and a parallel private placement, and Nvidia most recently more than doubled its quarterly revenue.

Others believe the turning point has already been reached. “In hindsight it may turn out that the turmoil around Nvidia and Anthropic’s I.P.O. marked the peak of the A.I. bubble,” wrote Marc des Ligneris of the asset manager CoinShares. And history counsels caution against hasty verdicts: After the dot-com bubble burst in March 2000, the Nasdaq fell 37 percent within 10 weeks but recovered to within 16 percent of its high by the summer. Only then did the real slide begin, and by October 2002 the index had lost 78 percent.

All Share Prices at a Glance

The following tables show all 65 companies by segment, based on closing prices on the reference date. Companies marked with * went public in 2026; for them, the figures show the change since the offering price (SpaceX, Anthropic) or since the first day of trading (Cerebras).

Hyperscalers/Cloud 2026 high vs. starting price Year to date From 2026 high 2026 high in Apple +31.0% +26.0% -3.8% November Amazon +23.0% +6.9% -13.1% August Microsoft +14.9% +0.2% -12.8% November Meta +17.8% -15.0% -27.9% September Alphabet +28.6% -15.2% -34.1% May Tencent +5.7% -42.6% -45.7% January Alibaba +20.9% -44.7% -54.2% January Oracle +27.3% -48.1% -59.2% June Baidu +24.4% -52.6% -61.9% January Average +21.5% -20.6% -34.7%

Neoclouds 2026 high vs. starting price Year to date From 2026 high 2026 high in Hut 8 +189.6% ±0.0% -65.5% June Nebius +242.5% -2.9% -71.6% June SpaceX* +56.6% -5.3% -39.5% June ChronoScale +242.9% -8.0% -73.2% July TeraWulf +152.2% -14.3% -66.0% June CoreWeave +92.7% -44.8% -71.4% May Applied Digital +102.5% -53.1% -76.9% May HIVE Digital +89.9% -55.0% -76.3% June WhiteFiber +183.4% -59.8% -85.8% June Cipher +97.7% -63.2% -81.4% June IREN +79.6% -68.7% -82.6% May Average +139.1% -34.1% -71.8%

Chipmakers 2026 high vs. starting price Year to date From 2026 high 2026 high in Micron +325.2% +108.3% -51.0% June AMD +203.2% +98.2% -34.7% October SK Hynix +348.4% +71.0% -61.9% June Samsung +202.3% +52.7% -49.5% June Arm +302.0% +39.2% -65.4% June Intel +282.0% +39.0% -63.6% June ASML +86.0% +18.4% -36.4% June Applied Materials +181.3% +17.8% -58.1% June Lam Research +153.1% +7.1% -57.7% June TSMC +59.9% +4.9% -34.4% October Broadcom +39.1% -12.0% -36.8% June Qualcomm +46.8% -12.3% -40.3% May SMIC +25.3% -31.2% -45.1% June Nvidia +28.3% -32.7% -47.5% October Cerebras* ±0.0% -73.4% -73.4% May Average +152.2% +19.7% -50.4%

A.I. Infrastructure 2026 high vs. starting price Year to date From 2026 high 2026 high in Dell +367.4% +120.9% -52.7% September Hewlett Packard Enterprise +205.8% +70.3% -44.3% October Arista +65.4% +27.9% -22.7% October Equinix +45.7% +26.4% -13.2% June Cisco +68.8% +17.7% -30.3% June GE Vernova +79.8% +7.0% -40.5% June Vertiv +132.2% +2.6% -55.8% May Eaton +44.4% -2.3% -32.3% August Schneider Electric +32.4% -3.6% -27.2% August Super Micro +71.4% -26.0% -56.8% June Average +111.3% +24.1% -37.6%

A.I. Providers & Software 2026 high vs. starting price Year to date From 2026 high 2026 high in CrowdStrike +138.0% +95.8% -17.7% October Palo Alto Networks +128.0% +86.4% -18.2% October Fortinet +145.2% +56.9% -36.0% October Cloudflare +83.1% +39.5% -23.8% October ADP +21.8% +17.3% -3.7% November Snowflake +68.2% +16.2% -30.9% October Anthropic* +17.1% +7.1% -8.5% November Cadence +33.2% -9.9% -32.4% June SAP +3.6% -11.8% -14.9% November Synopsys +13.8% -15.7% -25.9% May Palantir +17.6% -19.3% -31.4% October Shopify +11.3% -23.1% -31.0% October IBM +11.1% -24.2% -31.8% June Salesforce +0.5% -31.8% -32.1% January C3.ai +5.0% -32.3% -35.5% January Adobe -3.1% -37.8% -35.8% January ServiceNow +3.8% -42.8% -44.9% October AppLovin -0.8% -48.3% -47.9% January Intuit -1.5% -59.2% -58.6% January SoundHound AI +17.9% -73.8% -77.8% January Average +35.7% -5.5% -31.9%