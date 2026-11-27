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The press cries “bubble” all the time and is usually wrong, but this time it may be right: A new bubble index developed by finance researchers at London Business School (LBS) and the University of Cambridge puts the probability that AI stocks were in a bubble in September at up to 97 percent. That puts the index at or even above its level at the peak of the dot-com boom in March 2000, LBS writes in an article on the study. After that peak, the Nasdaq fell 77 percent through 2002.

“The press cries wolf all the time. But sometimes, the wolf does come,” said Marco Grotteria, an assistant professor of finance at LBS. He developed the index with Afonso Monteiro and Constantine Yannelis of the University of Cambridge.

170 Years of The Economist, Read by AI

For the study, large language models analyzed 795,964 articles from The Economist going back to 1843, about 486,000 of which were relevant to markets. The models scored each article on whether it dealt with speculation, valuation concerns, regulatory warnings or euphoria, and the results were turned into a monthly index.

The researchers acknowledge a caveat themselves: Bubble warnings in the press imply an average probability of about 20 percent of a major crash within six months, but historically such a crash has happened in only 5.7 percent of cases. The Economist “talks about bubbles all the time, even in very quiet periods,” Mr. Grotteria said. What matters, he argues, is not whether the press is warning but whether it is warning louder than usual. “Right now, they are.” Every time the index has climbed above 40 or 50 percent, he said, a bubble and then a crash followed.

The Market Is Already Wobbling

The warning does not come out of nowhere. The Nasdaq fell more than 18 percent between early October and late November, according to LBS, and the Nasdaq 100 briefly slipped into a bear market on Wednesday. An analysis by Trending Topics also found that 65 AI stocks are on average 44 percent below their 2026 highs. By common yardsticks, the bubble has already burst for neoclouds and chip stocks.

The researchers recommend the index mainly to central banks and regulators, for whom missing a bubble is costlier than a false alarm. For them, the index reduces expected losses by a fifth to a third. “If you weigh missing a bubble and raising a false alarm equally, you will not use our index,” Mr. Grotteria conceded. LBS advises companies to prepare for a possible crash.

Speculation Does Not Mean AI Is Worthless

A bubble does not mean the technology is worthless, the authors stress. “The technology may be very productive, but investors are still learning what it is worth,” Mr. Grotteria said. The index comes from a new research paper whose method the LBS article describes only in broad strokes.

Why Others See No Bubble

The opposing view comes from BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, among others. In an analysis for its iShares ETF brand, Kristy Akullian lays out three reasons against a bubble. The first is valuations: At the peak of the dot-com era, the four biggest tech companies, Microsoft, Cisco, Intel and Oracle, traded at almost 70 times their expected earnings two years out, while the four big AI hyperscalers, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, trade at about 18 times. The second is that demand is outstripping supply: The combined cloud backlog of Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Oracle rose from about $800 billion to $2.3 trillion within a year. The third is that the build-out is only beginning, with the largest applications in industry, transportation, medicine and research still to come.