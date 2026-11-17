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This summer, I wrote in this column that “We’re an A.I. start-up” is no longer a positioning. By now, I would go further: The funding environment has turned.

The latest batch of Y Combinator, the world’s most important accelerator, has raised only $144 million since its Demo Day almost two months ago, according to Dealroom, spread across 228 start-ups. That is an average of only about $630,000. Of that, $108 million went to a single company, REX. For most start-ups from the last three batches, Dealroom has not recorded any funding at all, and market rumors suggest that many of the companies will find it hard to close a round at all. The figures are lower bounds, because rounds are often reported only later, but they show how heavily the money is concentrated on a few teams.

This concentration of capital also shows up in data from Tracxn: European tech companies raised about €30 billion in the first half of 2026, 46 percent more than in the first half of 2025. The number of rounds, by contrast, fell 18 percent to 1,555, so the average round became significantly larger.

When money flows in a more concentrated way into a few big bets, it also means that the A.I. label no longer carries a funding round, not even for the best teams. Colleagues from the U.S. venture capital scene listed openly in a TechCrunch survey what they no longer fund: thin wrappers around other companies’ language models, generic productivity tools and anything whose edge lies mainly in the user interface and automation.

How Start-Ups Can Still Stand Out

I currently see four areas in which start-ups with an A.I. angle can still score well. There is still plenty of room next to the big A.I. labs and their generalist large language models. Small, specialized models beat the generalists here, because they are faster, cheaper and more accurate for exactly one purpose. NXAI, of Linz, for example, is world-class when it comes to time-series models, and Liquid AI, which has roots in Vienna, leads in A.I. models that can run locally on a smartphone in the sense of “edge A.I.” Neura Robotics, of Germany, has launched its own A.I. model, Neuron AI, which combines 3-D perception, touch, audio and language.

The moat comes from in-house research, a proprietary architecture and data that arise only in specific applications. The demands on the team are correspondingly high: researchers from a university or lab, combined with industry experience, so that the model solves a real problem in the factory, in the power grid or in the vehicle and not just a benchmark.

The second big bet is software-enabled hardware. Physical A.I., meaning A.I. that acts in robots, machines and vehicles, is currently attracting record sums.

The competitive advantage comes from integrating hardware, sensors and software, and from real-world operating data that no competitor has. Robotics and A.I. expertise on the team is a must, but even more important is a manufacturer or a factory as a partner that tests the system in live operation and later buys it. More important still is a product with real substance. Many companies are merely building use cases, and those are not really investable. It is about connecting research and application. Simply selling a robot is not enough. For an industrial region like Upper Austria, this may be the best news in the current market: Anyone who knows mechanical engineering, automation and industrialization has a real head start here.

Growth Stories That Take Off Before the First V.C. Money

The third category has less to do with technology than with numbers. Start-ups that already show momentum before the first institutional money can raise a round even with a product built on existing models. What matters is how that growth comes about: through unusual growth levers instead of classic sales partnerships.

The best current example from Austria is fonio. The Vienna start-up builds A.I. phone agents for small businesses and was bootstrapped until almost a year ago. At the beginning of the year, its annual recurring revenue was just over $1 million. In the summer, the company passed the $10 million mark, and it now stands at $19 million, according to its chief executive, Daniel Keinrath.

The levers behind it were risky, and that is exactly what makes the story instructive. The team switched from usage-based billing to subscriptions. With just $3 million from an angel round, Mr. Keinrath brought on experienced founders who had already sold companies in eight markets and gave each of them $150,000 for market entry. He sees the moat in speed, brand and cost: The team runs its own telephony infrastructure and its own models, so a minute of conversation costs less than two cents. Many competitors build on other companies’ platforms and have to charge more accordingly.

Mr. Keinrath recently summed it up at TEDAI in Vienna: It has never been easier to start a company, he said, but anyone who just throws something together, for instance with the help of vibe coding, has essentially zero moat.

“Land and Expand”: Agents for Industries Nobody Finds Sexy

The fourth category is A.I. agents for verticals that Silicon Valley is not fighting over. Here you find unusual examples such as A.I. agents that help run shrimp farms (Attaraya, $22 million in funding), agent-based mortgage platforms (Vesta, $30 million) or phone agents for plumbers (Broccoli AI, $52 million). They are built by founders who had exactly this problem themselves for years and therefore know where the pain lies. Their network delivers the first customers, and strong engineers deliver the product.

The moat here is called stickiness. Once a product is deeply built into a company’s processes, it is not easily replaced. The strategy behind it is “land and expand”: Enter with a single use case and then grow through additional products and departments.

And then there are the usage figures of the product itself, meaning how intensively customers actually use a tool. These include daily and monthly active users, the number of log-ins per week, the length of each session and how many core features are actually used. For A.I. agents, there is also how many tasks they complete each month, such as calls answered, documents processed or workflows completed. For me, these figures are the most honest early indicator. Revenue can be inflated in the short term with discounts, pilots or aggressive sales, but usage cannot. Customers who pay but hardly open the tool will cancel at the next budget meeting. Rising usage per customer, on the other hand, is usually the best harbinger of falling churn and growing net revenue retention.

The Appointment Bot for the Dental Practice

And then there are the pitches that bounce off us one after another. The classic: two founders without a single day of experience in a medical practice, but with an A.I. assistant for dental practices that books appointments, summarizes findings and sends reminders about oral hygiene. The problem is not that it doesn’t work. The problem is that some version of it already exists many times over, and that the unique selling point lies in a prompt that the next model update will deliver to all competitors for free. On top of that come a few hundred euros in revenue per practice per month, sold to thousands of solo practitioners. That is a solid small software business, but not a venture capital case. And it stays that way if you replace dentists with tax advisers, physical therapists or property managers.

Anyone who wants to know which side of the moat their own idea is on should honestly answer two basic questions before the first pitch:

Does a similar company exist more than ten times? This means not only the direct clone but every product that solves the same problem for the same target group, including as a feature in a larger piece of software. Anyone who counts more than ten such providers is entering a price war before the first product is finished. Differentiation through marketing or a nicer interface does not last long in a market like that.

This means not only the direct clone but every product that solves the same problem for the same target group, including as a feature in a larger piece of software. Anyone who counts more than ten such providers is entering a price war before the first product is finished. Differentiation through marketing or a nicer interface does not last long in a market like that. Could someone rebuild it with Claude Code? The question is: Could a single person with the necessary expertise rebuild the product with a coding agent in a few weeks? If so, the value is not in the code but at most in the head start with customers, and that melts away quickly. A real moat lies where data, integrations, hardware, regulatory approvals or industry knowledge built up over years are needed.

Those Who Deliver Still Get Plenty of Money

To be fair, the same data also allow a different reading. The front-runners of the last three Y.C. batches are raising double-digit millions, according to Dealroom, and many of them are exactly the kind of A.I. applications that are often accused of lacking a moat: REX builds A.I.-powered order processing for large corporations and raised $108 million; Tasklet develops A.I. agents that take over entire workflows and reached $13.1 million; and General Legal positions itself as an A.I. law firm for growth companies and raised $11.6 million. Many of these start-ups build on the models of the big labs.

It is essential to note that these teams managed to build traction very quickly and are growing month over month at high double-digit percentage rates. Even if, on the surface, they “only” build on the A.I. labs’ large language models, they have growth strategies that nobody can copy quickly.

The best-known success stories of the A.I. application layer, in coding or legal for example, also started as products on other companies’ models and were nonetheless valued in the billions. Proponents of this view argue that distribution, speed and closeness to customers count for more than proprietary technology at the beginning, and that the moat only develops over time.

The Old Rule, Just With an Extra Mile

What does this mean for everyone who wants to start a company now? The basic rule has not changed: Start where you know your way around, and solve a problem for which the return on investment for your customers can be clearly calculated. Ideally, in a market where annual contract values are above €100,000, so that sales and implementation pay off.

What is new is the demand for depth. Anyone founding a company today has to go the extra mile in research and build on it a model that is not merely a prompt on someone else’s infrastructure but developed from the ground up. The bar: ten times better than the next-best tool. Anything below that, a coding agent will rebuild by the next Demo Day.

About the author: Thomas Meneder is the managing director of the OÖ HightechFonds, a (co-)founder of companies such as NXAI, which spun off Emmi AI, and sits on the advisory boards of numerous start-ups and scale-ups.