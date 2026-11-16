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The A.I. party isn’t over, it’s just getting more expensive: That sums up how analysts are reading the recent sell-off in tech stocks. They agree that a crash is not on the cards. Where they disagree is how dangerous the billions flowing into data centers really are.

Generali: ‘A Repricing, Not a Break’

“We see the correction primarily as a repricing rather than a structural break,” Vladimir Oleinikov, a senior quantitative analyst at Generali Investments, the asset management arm of the Italian insurer, wrote in a recent market commentary. Since September, investors have increasingly doubted whether the unprecedented spending on A.I. will ever generate enough revenue and free cash flow. The figures Mr. Oleinikov cites show the dilemma facing the big cloud companies:

Revenue: Since July, revenue forecasts for the hyperscalers for 2026 to 2028 have risen by $22 billion to $235 billion (about €20 billion to €211 billion).

Since July, revenue forecasts for the hyperscalers for 2026 to 2028 have risen by $22 billion to $235 billion (about €20 billion to €211 billion). Free cash flow: Over the same period, free cash flow estimates have fallen by $62 billion to $163 billion (about €56 billion to €146 billion).

Over the same period, free cash flow estimates have fallen by $62 billion to $163 billion (about €56 billion to €146 billion). Volatility: The November sell-off, amplified by higher yields and wider credit spreads, accelerated the repricing and briefly sent the VIX volatility index sharply higher.

The Democrats’ landslide victory in the U.S. midterm elections raises the regulatory risk for data centers, Mr. Oleinikov said. But constraints from the president and the Senate, as well as the A.I. race between the United States and China, limit the downside. A slower build-out could even help, because the hyperscalers would burn less cash. The resignation of Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, added uncertainty, all the more so since Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has given Nvidia an ultimatum over its China deals. As a counterweight, Mr. Oleinikov points to last week’s better-than-expected quarterly results from the A.I. cloud provider CoreWeave.

Generali remains neutral on the tech sector and on capital-intensive A.I. providers, especially chipmakers: Price-to-earnings ratios have fallen sharply, but price-to-book ratios remain high. It prefers companies that solve structural bottlenecks such as data center cooling, the hyperscalers as diversified A.I. platforms and, above all, A.I. adopters that can capture the productivity gains of the next phase. Diversifying beyond the S&P Tech also remains essential, it said: into the other 493 stocks of the S&P 500, U.S. mid-caps, a U.S. gold basket and markets outside the United States, including Europe with a European A.I. basket, Japan’s TOPIX and emerging markets.

Morgan Stanley: ‘An Overreaction’

Morgan Stanley is much more upbeat. The sell-off after the midterms was “an overreaction,” Stephen Byrd, the bank’s global head of thematic and sustainability research, wrote in a recent analysis. He sees further volatility as a buying opportunity.

Delayed, not canceled: About 20 percent of the data center capacity expected for 2028 is slipping into 2029, mainly in Texas and Ohio. But newly elected governors are unlikely to halt projects already under construction.

About 20 percent of the data center capacity expected for 2028 is slipping into 2029, mainly in Texas and Ohio. But newly elected governors are unlikely to halt projects already under construction. Spending unchanged: Morgan Stanley still expects hyperscaler capital spending of $1.6 trillion (about €1.4 trillion) in 2028 and $1.8 trillion (about €1.6 trillion) in 2029. It estimates the return on invested capital in A.I. at more than 30 percent.

Morgan Stanley still expects hyperscaler capital spending of $1.6 trillion (about €1.4 trillion) in 2028 and $1.8 trillion (about €1.6 trillion) in 2029. It estimates the return on invested capital in A.I. at more than 30 percent. Favorites: Hyperscalers, select data center suppliers such as power producers, and software companies in areas like cybersecurity as well as early A.I. adopters. Market leadership is shifting from chips and infrastructure toward software and applications, the bank said.

On A.I. adopters, Generali and Morgan Stanley agree. Financing is another matter: Morgan Stanley expects new construction projects and smaller A.I. cloud providers to face more scrutiny when they need loans.

TS Lombard: The Danger of the Debt Pile

That is exactly where TS Lombard’s warning comes in. Growth in the A.I. sector is currently driven mainly by spending within the sector and hardly by paying customers from outside, the analyst Dario Perkins wrote. The big hyperscalers are considered financially sound, but smaller cloud providers, model developers and infrastructure companies are taking on more and more debt. Debt in parts of the A.I. sector could rise to about $2 trillion (about €1.8 trillion) by the end of 2027.

Mr. Perkins does not see a systemic threat to the financial system. But it would become risky if the hyperscalers did not renew their data center leases, which would put weaker providers in a bind. Other risks include a glut of chips, higher interest rates and political headwinds. A single high-profile accident could make A.I. toxic for investors. Alphabet showed how nervous the market is in late October: After rising investment and negative free cash flow of about $9 billion, Google’s parent lost nearly $500 billion in market value in a single trading day.