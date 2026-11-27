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The shopping frenzy on Black Friday was not limited to the malls: In a session cut short by the Thanksgiving holiday, which ended at 1 p.m. Eastern time, the Nasdaq 100 rose 2.6 percent. Of the 65 AI stocks that Trending Topics tracks regularly, 64 closed higher, according to Yahoo Finance, and only Baidu was flat. On average, they gained 3.8 percent. As recently as Wednesday, the Nasdaq 100 had briefly slipped into a bear market. It is now 14.4 percent below its record high.

Chips Go From Laggards to Leaders

On Wednesday, chipmakers were the weak spot. This time they led the way with an average gain of 5.2 percent. The biggest jump came from SMIC, up 16.4 percent in Hong Kong. Chinese chip stocks posted their biggest one-day gain on record, CNBC reported, after state media summarized a government meeting that signaled more action to halt the long slide in Chinese stocks. Micron gained 7.6 percent, Qualcomm 6.3 percent, Arm 6.2 percent, and SK Hynix and Intel 5.4 percent each. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 4.7 percent.

Nvidia, of all companies, lagged behind. It closed up only 0.8 percent at $150.49 and spent part of the session in negative territory. The stock was weighed down by a Financial Times report that Nvidia has stopped shipping AI servers to Southeast Asia for now, and by a Bloomberg report that Blackwell chips barred from export to China had been installed at a data center in Shanghai. For the week, Nvidia is still up almost 20 percent, thanks to Monday’s rally after Jensen Huang’s return.

Anthropic Jumps Back Above Its IPO Price

The other sectors also rallied strongly. Among AI providers and software companies, Anthropic stood out: Its shares rose 11 percent to $91.88, the best day since its first day of trading, according to Forbes. That puts the stock well above its $83 IPO price, which it had briefly fallen below. Shopify gained 6.3 percent, AppLovin 5.3 percent and Palantir 5.2 percent.

Neoclouds rose 4.8 percent on average, led by Hut 8 and TeraWulf with 7.4 percent each, followed by IREN, Applied Digital and Nebius with gains of 5 to 6 percent. In AI infrastructure, Dell rose 6.7 percent and Arista 6.5 percent. Hyperscalers moved the least, with an average gain of 2.2 percent, though Amazon and Alibaba each rose 4 percent. Apple closed up 0.8 percent at a new high for the year, as did the payroll company ADP.

Sector Companies Avg. today Avg. week Avg. year to date Avg. from 2026 high Chipmakers 15 +5.2% +8.2% +27.7% -46.4% Neoclouds 11 +4.8% +11.5% -26.2% -68.7% AI providers & software 20 +3.3% +8.1% +1.4% -26.7% AI infrastructure 10 +3.3% +5.6% +31.8% -34.5% Hyperscalers/cloud 9 +2.2% +5.2% -16.6% -31.6% Total 65 +3.8% +7.9% +5.0% -40.2%

A Strong Week, but Deep Holes Remain

Compared with the reference date of our analysis, last Friday’s close, the 65 stocks are up 7.9 percent on average, and 61 of them gained for the week. ChronoScale rose the most, 25.4 percent, followed by Palantir, Nvidia and Qualcomm with about 20 percent each. The biggest losers for the week were CrowdStrike, down 5.3 percent, Schneider Electric and Samsung. The Nasdaq 100 gained 6.8 percent this week.

That has not come close to filling the holes torn in the fall. On average, the 65 stocks are still about 40 percent below their 2026 highs, and neoclouds are almost 69 percent below. A bubble index developed by researchers at London Business School and the University of Cambridge put the probability that AI stocks were in a bubble in September at up to 97 percent.

Why the Rally Proves Little

Whether the recovery will hold is an open question. Black Friday is traditionally a half-day session with thin trading, and such days are not considered very meaningful. Nothing has changed on interest rates: After the latest inflation data, traders on Wednesday saw a roughly 98 percent chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Job openings data and the November jobs report next week will provide new clues.

At least the nervousness has eased. The VIX volatility index fell 11.2 percent to just under 24. Europe and Asia also gained, with Germany’s DAX up 0.9 percent, Vienna’s ATX up 2 percent and Seoul’s Kospi up 4.3 percent. Bitcoin, on the other hand, fell 1.2 percent and remained just below $60,000 at about $59,700.

Index Today Week From 2026 high Year to date Nasdaq 100 +2.6% +6.8% -14.4% +5.8% Nasdaq Composite +2.3% +6.7% -12.6% +3.8% S&P 500 +1.6% +5.6% -6.7% +6.6% Dow Jones +1.2% +5.5% -6.6% +5.6% Russell 2000 +1.7% +6.5% -10.4% +10.8% Philadelphia Semiconductor +4.7% +9.3% -37.2% +29.7% DAX +0.9% +2.6% -5.0% +3.9% Euro Stoxx 50 +1.2% +2.5% -7.1% +5.1% ATX +2.0% +0.4% -11.2% +16.9% Nikkei 225 +2.1% +4.0% -18.9% +16.6% Kospi +4.3% +0.9% -46.1% +16.6% Hang Seng +2.1% +1.3% -18.9% -11.5%

All indexes at Friday’s close; week compared with the previous Friday’s close.

All Stocks at a Glance

Friday closing prices compared with the previous close, according to Yahoo Finance. For US stocks, that is Wednesday, because US markets were closed on Thursday; for stocks in Asia and Europe, it is Thursday. Week: compared with the previous Friday’s close. Year to date: compared with the close at the end of 2025; for the newly listed companies marked with *, compared with the IPO price (SpaceX, Anthropic) or the first day of trading (Cerebras). From 2026 high: compared with the highest close in 2026. ¹Close on the home exchange. All averages are unweighted arithmetic means.

Chipmakers Today Week Year to date From 2026 high SMIC¹ +16.4% +8.7% -25.2% -40.3% Micron +7.6% +8.8% +126.7% -46.7% Qualcomm +6.3% +19.6% +4.8% -28.6% Arm +6.2% +12.7% +56.9% -61.0% Intel +5.4% +11.9% +55.6% -59.3% SK Hynix¹ +5.4% -0.3% +70.5% -62.0% Cerebras* +5.1% +14.0% -69.7% -69.7% AMD +4.6% ±0.0% +98.2% -34.6% Samsung¹ +4.6% -2.2% +49.4% -50.6% Lam Research +4.2% +5.1% +12.6% -55.5% Broadcom +3.8% +2.6% -9.8% -35.1% Applied Materials +3.5% +6.4% +25.3% -55.5% TSMC +3.2% +10.9% +16.3% -27.3% ASML +1.7% +4.7% +23.9% -33.4% Nvidia +0.8% +19.9% -19.3% -37.1% Average +5.2% +8.2% +27.7% -46.4%

Neoclouds Today Week Year to date From 2026 high Hut 8 +7.4% +14.2% +14.2% -60.6% TeraWulf +7.4% +9.3% -6.3% -62.8% IREN +5.9% +15.1% -64.0% -79.9% Applied Digital +5.7% +13.1% -47.0% -73.8% Nebius +5.3% +10.0% +6.9% -68.8% SpaceX* +4.8% +4.5% -1.0% -36.8% HIVE Digital +4.7% +14.7% -48.4% -72.9% CoreWeave +3.7% +11.7% -38.3% -68.0% ChronoScale +3.2% +25.4% +15.4% -66.4% Cipher +3.1% +4.5% -61.5% -80.5% WhiteFiber +1.2% +3.6% -58.4% -85.3% Average +4.8% +11.5% -26.2% -68.7%

AI providers & software Today Week Year to date From 2026 high Anthropic* +11.0% +3.3% +10.7% -5.4% Shopify +6.3% +14.6% -11.9% -20.9% AppLovin +5.3% +14.6% -40.8% -40.3% Palantir +5.2% +20.0% -3.1% -17.6% SoundHound AI +5.1% +6.5% -72.1% -76.3% Cloudflare +4.8% +7.9% +50.5% -17.8% CrowdStrike +3.8% -5.3% +85.3% -22.1% Synopsys +3.7% +6.0% -10.6% -21.4% Fortinet +3.3% +12.0% +75.6% -28.4% Snowflake +3.2% +8.4% +26.0% -25.1% Cadence +3.1% +7.9% -2.8% -27.0% Palo Alto Networks +3.0% +6.8% +99.1% -12.7% C3.ai +2.2% +11.9% -24.2% -27.8% IBM +1.9% +10.5% -16.2% -24.6% ADP +0.9% +5.9% +24.2% ±0.0% Adobe +0.8% +7.8% -32.9% -30.7% SAP¹ +0.8% +6.5% -6.1% -9.3% ServiceNow +0.7% +5.9% -39.4% -41.6% Salesforce +0.5% +9.7% -25.2% -25.5% Intuit +0.1% +0.6% -58.9% -58.3% Average +3.3% +8.1% +1.4% -26.7%

AI infrastructure Today Week Year to date From 2026 high Dell +6.7% +14.0% +151.8% -46.1% Arista +6.5% +4.2% +33.4% -19.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise +4.8% +4.5% +78.0% -41.8% Vertiv +3.1% +7.5% +10.3% -52.5% Cisco +3.0% +7.1% +26.0% -25.4% GE Vernova +2.8% +5.1% +12.5% -37.4% Eaton +2.6% +4.7% +2.3% -29.1% Super Micro +1.9% +9.7% -18.8% -52.6% Equinix +0.7% +1.7% +28.5% -11.7% Schneider Electric¹ +0.5% -2.8% -6.3% -29.2% Average +3.3% +5.6% +31.8% -34.5%

Hyperscalers/cloud Today Week Year to date From 2026 high Alibaba +4.0% +10.6% -38.8% -49.4% Amazon +4.0% +3.0% +10.1% -10.5% Tencent¹ +3.2% +2.3% -41.2% -44.4% Meta +3.1% +12.1% -4.7% -19.1% Oracle +3.1% +5.9% -45.0% -56.8% Apple +0.8% +4.7% +31.9% ±0.0% Alphabet +0.7% +3.6% -12.2% -31.7% Microsoft +0.6% +1.7% +1.9% -11.3% Baidu ±0.0% +2.6% -51.4% -60.9% Average +2.2% +5.2% -16.6% -31.6%