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The relief lasted exactly one trading day: All but one of the 65 AI stocks that Trending Topics analyzed last week were down in premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance, by an average of 4.1 percent as of 8:05 a.m. Eastern. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.9 percent, and S&P 500 futures were down 2 percent. On Monday, Jensen Huang’s return to the helm of Nvidia had sent its shares up more than 30 percent, as Trending Topics reported. Since Tuesday, stocks have been heading lower again.

Asia Sets the Tone

Asian markets led the way. In Seoul, the benchmark Kospi index plunged 6.2 percent after rising by a similar amount on Tuesday. The memory chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung lost 11.1 percent and 9.9 percent, following Micron, which fell 11 percent in New York on Tuesday. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 2.8 percent, SoftBank plunged 14.8 percent, and the chip equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Advantest each dropped almost 13 percent. In Hong Kong, the Chinese chipmaker SMIC lost 7.6 percent.

Chips and Neoclouds Take the Biggest Hit

On Wall Street, too, chips and neoclouds are likely to come under the most pressure. The 15 chipmakers in our analysis were down an average of 6.1 percent before the bell, and the 11 neoclouds 5 percent. Micron fell another 6.8 percent, CoreWeave 7.1 percent, Cipher 6.9 percent and Nebius 6.7 percent. Nvidia dropped 5.6 percent to about $147, down from almost $165 on Monday. Dell lost 5 percent despite strong quarterly results. Anthropic slid 5 percent to about $78, falling further below its IPO price of $83. The big hyperscalers held up best: Apple lost only 0.8 percent, and the payroll company ADP was the only stock unchanged.

Sector Companies Avg. premarket Avg. year to date Avg. from 2026 high Chipmakers 15 -6.1% +18.0% -50.5% Neoclouds 11 -5.0% -33.8% -71.9% AI infrastructure 10 -3.8% +22.2% -38.5% AI providers & software 20 -3.0% -5.6% -31.4% Hyperscalers/cloud 9 -2.6% -19.8% -34.2% Total 65 -4.1% -2.6% -44.1%

That means Monday’s rebound has been wiped out entirely. Compared with the reference date of our analysis, last Friday’s close, the 65 stocks are virtually unchanged on average (+0.3 percent). They are still trading about 44 percent below their respective highs for the year, and the neoclouds almost 72 percent.

Nasdaq 100 Nears Bear Market Territory Again

Based on the futures, the Nasdaq 100 would open about 18.5 percent below its record from early October, once again just short of the 20 percent threshold for a bear market. The VIX volatility index jumped 17 percent to almost 31. European markets held up better: Germany’s DAX lost 0.4 percent, and Vienna’s ATX 2.1 percent.

Index Today From 2026 high Year to date Nasdaq 100² -2.9% -18.5% +0.8% S&P 500² -2.0% -9.7% +3.1% Dow Jones² -1.3% -9.1% +2.7% DAX -0.4% -7.0% +1.7% Euro Stoxx 50 -0.7% -9.0% +2.8% ATX -2.1% -13.1% +14.4% Nikkei 225 -2.8% -21.2% +13.3% Kospi -6.2% -48.5% +11.5% Hang Seng -1.1% -21.5% -14.3%

²Change in futures; distance from the high and year-to-date change calculated from Tuesday’s close and the change in futures.

A Short Week With Thin Trading

There is little time left for a recovery. US stock markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and Friday is a shortened trading day. Thin trading can amplify price swings in both directions. Bitcoin, too, has slipped back below $60,000.

All Prices at a Glance

Premarket prices on Wednesday at 8:05 a.m. Eastern compared with Tuesday’s close, according to Yahoo Finance. Year to date: compared with the closing price at the end of 2025; for the newly listed companies marked with *, since the offering price (SpaceX, Anthropic) or the first trading day (Cerebras). From 2026 high: compared with the highest closing price of 2026. ¹For SK Hynix, Samsung, Tencent and SMIC, Wednesday’s close on their home exchanges; for SAP and Schneider Electric, the current price in European trading. All averages are unweighted arithmetic means. The daily changes combine US premarket prices, Asian closing prices and current European prices. The US index levels derived from futures are approximations, not fixed opening prices.

Chipmakers Premarket Year to date From 2026 high SK Hynix¹ -11.1% +58.2% -64.7% Samsung¹ -9.9% +42.4% -52.9% SMIC¹ -7.6% -36.5% -49.3% Micron -6.8% +105.6% -51.6% Arm -6.0% +38.9% -65.5% Lam Research -6.0% +7.7% -57.4% Applied Materials -5.8% +18.7% -57.8% Nvidia -5.6% -21.3% -38.7% AMD -5.5% +82.3% -39.9% Cerebras* -5.2% -72.9% -72.9% ASML -4.9% +18.7% -36.2% Intel -4.8% +41.4% -63.0% TSMC -4.7% +9.5% -31.5% Broadcom -4.1% -16.6% -40.0% Qualcomm -2.9% -6.4% -36.2% Average -6.1% +18.0% -50.5%

Neoclouds Premarket Year to date From 2026 high CoreWeave -7.1% -44.8% -71.3% Cipher -6.9% -65.2% -82.4% Nebius -6.7% -2.7% -71.6% Hut 8 -6.6% -1.9% -66.1% IREN -6.2% -67.8% -82.1% TeraWulf -5.3% -17.5% -67.3% Applied Digital -5.2% -52.8% -76.7% WhiteFiber -4.5% -59.3% -85.6% SpaceX* -3.3% -9.8% -42.4% HIVE Digital -2.4% -52.3% -74.9% ChronoScale -0.4% +2.5% -70.1% Average -5.0% -33.8% -71.9%

AI infrastructure Premarket Year to date From 2026 high Vertiv -5.9% +0.9% -56.5% Dell -5.0% +122.8% -52.3% Super Micro -4.6% -26.3% -57.0% Hewlett Packard Enterprise -4.5% +59.9% -47.7% Arista -4.5% +22.9% -25.7% GE Vernova -4.2% +5.7% -41.2% Eaton -3.2% -2.9% -32.8% Cisco -2.8% +18.7% -29.7% Schneider Electric¹ -1.7% -5.4% -28.6% Equinix -1.6% +26.2% -13.4% Average -3.8% +22.2% -38.5%

AI providers & software Premarket Year to date From 2026 high Anthropic* -5.0% -6.2% -19.9% Cadence -4.5% -9.4% -32.0% Palo Alto Networks -4.2% +83.5% -19.5% CrowdStrike -4.2% +72.4% -27.5% Shopify -4.2% -21.2% -29.2% Palantir -4.1% -13.1% -26.1% Cloudflare -3.9% +40.0% -23.5% Snowflake -3.7% +19.0% -29.2% AppLovin -3.6% -45.5% -45.1% Fortinet -3.5% +61.1% -34.3% Synopsys -3.3% -14.6% -25.0% SoundHound AI -3.2% -74.5% -78.4% C3.ai -2.8% -29.1% -32.4% ServiceNow -2.8% -41.8% -43.9% Intuit -2.2% -58.8% -58.1% Salesforce -2.1% -28.6% -28.9% Adobe -1.6% -34.7% -32.6% IBM -1.2% -21.4% -29.3% SAP¹ -0.7% -9.4% -12.5% ADP ±0.0% +20.8% -0.9% Average -3.0% -5.6% -31.4%

Hyperscalers/cloud Premarket Year to date From 2026 high Oracle -4.9% -46.6% -58.0% Alphabet -3.7% -14.2% -33.3% Microsoft -3.3% -0.8% -13.6% Baidu -2.9% -52.8% -62.1% Amazon -2.9% +6.2% -13.7% Alibaba -2.7% -43.6% -53.4% Meta -1.5% -12.0% -25.3% Tencent¹ -1.2% -43.7% -46.7% Apple -0.8% +29.2% -1.4% Average -2.6% -19.8% -34.2%