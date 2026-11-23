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After last week’s sell-off, investors are buying A.I. stocks again, at least in premarket trading.

The 15 A.I.-related stocks that fell the most last week lost about 25 percent on average. On Monday, all of them were up in premarket trading, by almost 6 percent on average, according to Yahoo Finance (as of 7:38 a.m. Eastern). The broader market also looks set for a positive open: Nasdaq 100 futures were up about 3 percent, and S&P 500 futures about 2.4 percent. On Friday, the Nasdaq had plunged more than 4 percent, wiping out its entire gain for the year, as Trending Topics reported.

Neoclouds and Chips Rebound the Most

The rebound is strongest among the stocks that were hit hardest. HIVE Digital rose 9.5 percent before the bell, WhiteFiber 8.5 percent, and Nebius and Applied Digital 7.5 percent each. Nvidia, which lost almost 23 percent last week alone amid the crisis over the resignation of C.E.O. Jensen Huang, climbed more than 7 percent, as did SK Hynix. Anthropic, on the other hand, is barely recovering: The shares of the A.I. company, which has been listed only since Thursday, rose just under 1 percent in premarket trading.

Stock Last Week Premarket IREN -34.9% +6.8% WhiteFiber -32.7% +8.5% Nebius -29.8% +7.5% Applied Digital -28.1% +7.5% HIVE Digital -26.1% +9.5% CoreWeave -25.6% +5.9% SoundHound AI -25.2% +5.4% Cerebras -24.0% +5.3% Micron -23.6% +4.7% Nvidia -22.9% +7.1% C3.ai -22.8% +3.7% TeraWulf -21.9% +5.8% SK Hynix -21.4% +7.5% Intuit -20.9% +2.4% Anthropic* -20.3% +0.8%

Weekly change from the closing price on Nov. 13 to the closing price on Nov. 20; premarket prices on Nov. 23 at 7:38 a.m. Eastern, according to Yahoo Finance. *Anthropic since its first trade on Thursday.

That is nowhere near enough to make up for the losses. Even for the biggest gainers, the premarket rise recoups only about a quarter of last week’s losses, and for IREN and Intuit only about a tenth. Our analysis of 65 A.I. stocks shows how deep the damage runs: On average, they are 44 percent below their highs for the year, and the neoclouds are more than 70 percent below theirs, as Trending Topics found.

Buying at a Discount?

Investors may see the low prices as an opportunity to buy into the A.I. market at a discount or to add to existing positions. Nvidia, for example, still trades about 44 percent below its October high even after the premarket gain, although the company recently more than doubled its quarterly revenue.

The crypto market has also calmed somewhat. Bitcoin is trading at about $61,300 (about €55,000), according to CoinGecko, after the largest cryptocurrency fell to about $55,100 on Saturday, as Trending Topics reported. That is a gain of more than 11 percent from the low.

What a Dead Cat Bounce Is

Whether the rebound will last remains to be seen. After steep losses, markets often see what is known as a dead cat bounce. The term comes from Wall Street slang and is based on the macabre image that even a dead cat will bounce briefly if it falls from a great height. It describes a short, often strong recovery after a crash that is followed by another decline. Such moves can be driven by bargain hunters or by short sellers closing out their bets on falling prices, which forces them to buy back shares. Whether it is a dead cat bounce or a genuine turnaround usually becomes clear only in hindsight.