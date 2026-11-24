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Amazon is taking on Nvidia with a billion-dollar shopping trip: According to Golem, the company is acquiring the A.I. chip optimization technology of Decart AI, an Israeli-American A.I. start-up. The deal is reportedly worth around $7.5 billion (about €6.4 billion). Amazon itself has not disclosed a purchase price.

Decart’s Co-Founders Are Moving to Amazon

The e-commerce giant is acquiring the proprietary technology behind the Decart Optimization Stack (DOS), a software engine designed to train and run A.I. models faster and more cheaply across different A.I. chips.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon is leaving Decart’s own A.I. models out of the deal. Decart’s three co-founders, chief executive Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev and Orian Leitersdorf, are moving to Amazon with their team of around 100 A.I. researchers and engineers. The founders will share about $4.8 billion (around €4.1 billion), tied to a commitment to stay at Amazon for five years.

Amazon mainly wants to use the technology to make its in-house A.I. chips, such as AWS Trainium and Trainium3, more attractive to developers and to close the performance gap with Nvidia’s GPUs.

Decart Was Valued at $4 Billion

Amazon and Decart AI have been working together since 2025. According to Amazon, Decart’s real-time video applications ran four times faster on Trainium than on conventional GPUs, at half the cost. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s chief executive, also plans to start selling Trainium chips directly to data center operators outside AWS in 2027.

Decart was founded at the end of 2023. In May, the start-up closed a $300 million funding round (around €256 million) at a valuation of about $4 billion (around €3.4 billion), with Nvidia and eBay among the investors. Anthropic and Nvidia had previously held acquisition talks with the company.

Amazon is far from alone in trying to loosen Nvidia’s grip on A.I. computing: Microsoft wants to deploy its Maia chips at scale starting in 2027, and Anthropic recently reported that its own A.I. got Claude running on AMD chips in three days.

Amazon Expects More Efficient Computing Power

Peter DeSantis, Amazon’s senior vice president for A.I. models, custom silicon and quantum computing, said every advance in A.I. starts with getting more out of every single chip. In his view, more efficient computing power means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference and better models for customers at lower cost.

Joining Amazon is meant to give the Decart team the scale, customers and infrastructure to pursue its mission faster than it could on its own. The deal is still subject to the usual regulatory and antitrust approvals.