Chip-Industry

Amazon Plans to Spin Off $8 Billion Worth of Nvidia Chips

Avatar, Avatar
© Nvidia
© Nvidia

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

Amazon is looking to spin off around $8 billion in advanced Nvidia chips to external investors. That’s according to the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter. The e-commerce giant has held talks with investors in recent weeks to gauge interest in the deal.

The company plans to carve out thousands of Grace Blackwell chips into a special purpose vehicle (SPV). Amazon will then lease back the advanced AI chips — deployed in data centers across the US — from that entity. The SPV is set to attract external investors through debt issuances.

Asset-Light Strategy for Balance Sheet Optimization

The move aims to strengthen Amazon’s balance sheet by offloading expensive chip costs onto investors. The company is pursuing an asset-light approach. Amazon also plans to offer an equity stake of up to 10 percent in the SPV, suggesting the group itself will not retain a share in the entity.

The step comes amid a broader trend among US hyperscalers to find less balance-sheet-heavy ways to finance their massive data center buildouts. A large share of data center costs falls on the advanced chips used to train artificial intelligence models.

Over $200 Billion in Capital Expenditures Planned

Amazon has announced it will make over $200 billion in capital expenditures this year. A large portion of that will flow into its web services cloud unit to purchase more chips and build additional data centers.

The carve-out strategy illustrates how tech giants are developing innovative financing models to manage the enormous capital requirements of AI infrastructure. Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell chips are among the most sought-after components for training large language models and other AI applications.

Rank My Startup: Erobere die Liga der Top Founder!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading

Newsletter

Founders Dispatch

Zwei Mal pro Woche kostenlos in die Inbox: die wichtigsten Startups, Deals und Tech-Entwicklungen aus Europa, handgeschrieben von der Redaktion.

Jederzeit abbestellbar. Mehr über den Newsletter