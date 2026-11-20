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First Nvidia, now AMD: After the leadership crisis at the market leader, the second big A.I. chipmaker is coming under pressure over China. “AMD Has Its Own China Problem,” reads the headline of a report by the investigative team at Hunterbrook Media, whose sister fund is betting against AMD’s stock. The chipmaker’s shares fell 7.72 percent on Thursday to close at $489.19 (about 440 euros), after dropping as much as about 10 percent during the session.

What Hunterbrook Alleges

At the center of the report is the Chinese server maker IEIT Systems, which belongs to the Inspur group and was added to the Commerce Department’s Entity List, the U.S. export blacklist, in March 2025. Since then, anyone sending IEIT products covered by U.S. export rules, software included, has needed a license. Yet IEIT “has incorporated at least six newer versions of AMD’s firmware into its own products,” Hunterbrook wrote. The firmware is the startup software that enables AMD chips to run in servers at all.

According to Hunterbrook, nearly identical files also appear in servers from three companies that are not blacklisted: Maginfra of China, Kaytus of Singapore and Aivres of California. Their firmware, it said, is 99.94 percent identical to IEIT’s. “This is important because Washington treats software updates as exports,” the report says. In a recent case, the Commerce Department counted each of seven software updates to a listed company as a separate violation.

Facts Details Short seller Hunterbrook Capital (reporting by Hunterbrook Media) Allegation AMD firmware at the blacklisted IEIT Systems and three affiliated companies AMD shares on Thursday down 7.72 percent to $489.19 (440 euros) AMD revenue from China and Hong Kong, 2025 $7.75 billion (6.96 billion euros), 22.4 percent of revenue AMD revenue from Singapore, 2025 $4.28 billion (3.85 billion euros) AMD’s response rejects the allegations

Billions in China Revenue

Hunterbrook frames its investigation as a direct answer to the recent enthusiasm for AMD. “Investors and the media hailed AMD as the winner of Nvidia’s China crisis,” the report says. After the resignation of Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, analysts at William Blair and Oppenheimer upgraded AMD. Hunterbrook asks the opposite question: “Is AMD really a safer alternative to Nvidia?”

According to the report, AMD’s exposure to China is substantial. In fiscal 2025, AMD billed customers in China and Hong Kong $7.75 billion, or 22.4 percent of revenue, plus $4.28 billion in Singapore. Hunterbrook also points to licensing income from two Chinese joint ventures that were blacklisted back in 2019. The timing is delicate: On the same day, new U.S. rules took effect that require a license to export advanced chips to countries including Singapore.

Intel Gains, Nvidia Slips

Rivals fared differently on Thursday. Intel rose about 5 percent, according to 24/7 Wall St., after unveiling its first outside customer for its 18A manufacturing process. Nvidia, by contrast, slid along with the broader tech sector, which is under pressure worldwide despite Anthropic’s I.P.O.

The Short Seller Profits From the Drop

Hunterbrook is not a neutral party. The media company is affiliated with the hedge fund Hunterbrook Capital, which at the time of publication “is short $AMD and long a basket of comparable securities,” as the report itself discloses. The fund therefore profits if AMD’s stock falls. Hunterbrook also concedes that the records it found “don’t establish on their own a violation of export laws.” How IEIT obtained the firmware, and whether any licenses were in place, remains unclear.

AMD rejects the allegations. The claims misrepresent the company’s business practices and relationships, AMD said, according to CNBC. “AMD complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations,” the company told Bloomberg.