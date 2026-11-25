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No reference beats this one: The Berlin AI start-up ankerkern is getting its first outside money from a paying customer. The Alois Müller Group, a family-owned company from Memmingen in southern Germany with about 1,100 employees, is investing a high six-figure euro sum in the pre-seed round. At Alois Müller, ankerkern’s AI agents already handle day-to-day work, and now the group is a shareholder, too.

Start-up ankerkern Headquarters Berlin, Germany Founders Eva Jacob (CEO), Andreas Engler (CTO), Felix Behrenbeck (COO) Stage Pre-seed Amount high six-figure euro sum Investor Alois Müller Group (strategic) Previous funding none, bootstrapped Valuation not disclosed

AI Agents Working Directly in SAP

The start-up targets owner-managed and family-run businesses with about 30 employees or more, the backbone of Germany’s Mittelstand. Before any AI is deployed, its team maps processes, roles and the knowledge that no manual captures. From that, ankerkern builds custom AI agents for each company, which run in parallel on real cases inside a digital replica of the organization until they meet the agreed quality criteria. The company calls this approach “Slow AI.”

“In midsize companies, processes have grown over decades, and people hold the business together,” said Eva Jacob, the chief executive. “When someone like that retires, the knowledge is gone.”

At the Alois Müller Group, the agents handle every case in construction site logistics and mobile energy, from inquiry to invoice, directly in the SAP system. For now, a human still approves every email before it goes out to a customer. Other companies in the group are set to follow. “ankerkern is to become the platform through which our entire group automates its processes,” said Andreas Müller, the group’s managing director.

From €490 a Month

According to its price list, setup costs a one-time €5,000 to €30,000, depending on complexity, plus a platform fee starting at €490 a month for up to five agents. The platform is not tied to any single language model and can use Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT and Mistral, among others, as well as open models such as Llama and Qwen. It runs on servers in Frankfurt, and customer data is not used for training, according to ankerkern.

Fifteen companies in Germany and Austria currently use the platform, including the construction company Brumm Bau and the print shop PIEREG Druckcenter Berlin. The goal is 100 by the end of 2027. ankerkern plans to use the new money to expand its platform, sales and customer support.

Founders From 1Komma5° and Flightright

Ms. Jacob led the expansion of the Hamburg energy unicorn 1Komma5° as a managing director, building 11 locations. Mr. Engler, as CTO of the flight compensation company Flightright, automated about 95 percent of its processes with his team. Mr. Behrenbeck, the chief operating officer, founded RE:Charge and, like Ms. Jacob, worked at 1Komma5°. The company is still owned by its founders.

The Mittelstand as an AI Market

Other German start-ups are also vying for midsize companies as customers for AI agents. Aachen-based amber recently raised €7 million, Munich-based Tendos raised €12 million for AI agents that support sales at building materials manufacturers, and Berlin-based Kyrok is betting on agents for supply chains at midsize pharmaceutical and chemical companies.