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The euphoria lasted only a few hours: Anthropic’s shares ended their first day of trading on Nasdaq at $97.17 (about 87 euros). On a fully diluted basis, which includes options and employee stock plans, that values the Claude maker at about $1.75 trillion (about 1.58 trillion euros). The stock closed 17 percent above the $83 offer price, but at the first trade the gain had been about 34 percent, twice as much, according to closing data. Outside the exchange in Times Square, meanwhile, the police arrested four protesters.

Metric Value Offer price $83 (74.57 euros) First trade (11:48 a.m. Eastern time) $111.50 (100.18 euros), up 34 percent Intraday high about $115 (103 euros) Intraday low $92.72 (83.31 euros) Closing price $97.17 (87.30 euros), up 17.1 percent Market value based on shares outstanding about $1.28 trillion (1.15 trillion euros) Fully diluted valuation about $1.75 trillion (1.58 trillion euros) Trading volume about 830 million shares

A Roller-Coaster First Day

The first trade did not happen until more than two hours after the opening bell, at $111.50. A few minutes later, the stock hit its intraday high of nearly $115, and then it slid: By early afternoon it had dropped to $92.72 before recovering slightly into the close. About 830 million shares changed hands, almost as many as Anthropic sold in its I.P.O.

Counting only shares outstanding, its market value at the close was about $1.28 trillion (about 1.15 trillion euros). At the first trade, its fully diluted valuation had been about $2 trillion, briefly putting Anthropic ahead of SpaceX. Elon Musk’s rocket company was valued at about $1.92 trillion before its I.P.O. in June and ended its first trading day up 19 percent, a slightly stronger showing than Anthropic’s.

For Anthropic itself, the math still works: At $81.3 billion, it has pulled off the largest I.P.O. in history. We have looked at what it could do with the money in an analysis of its war chest. “This technology needs you, not your trust, not your use, but your voice,” Daniela Amodei, a co-founder, said as she rang the opening bell, according to Forbes.

Four Arrests in Times Square

Outside Nasdaq, the message was different. As announced, activists gathered at the exchange’s entrance under the banner “Stop Tech Oligarchs.” The protest was organized by the Stop Funding Billionaires campaign together with groups including Climate Defiance, Sunrise NYC, ACT UP NYC and New York Communities for Change, Tech Policy Press and other outlets reported. Signs read “Freeze AI,” and protesters chanted, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, this IPO has got to go.” After several warnings, the police took four people into custody, including a person who had sat down with a sign at the entrance.

Pension money was at the heart of the criticism. The activists fear that pension funds, university endowments and index funds will buy the stock and absorb the losses if the A.I. bubble bursts. “Teachers, firefighters, civil servants will pay for that loss,” said Jose Gonzalez of Stop Funding Billionaires. Other concerns included job losses from A.I., the power and water use of data centers, and military applications. The protesters called for A.I. development to be frozen and for Big Tech not to be bailed out in a crisis.

No Obligation to Buy

The path into retirement accounts runs mainly through index funds. Under a Nasdaq fast-entry rule, a large newcomer can be added to the Nasdaq-100 after just 15 trading days, and funds that track the index then buy the stock automatically. The crypto news site Decrypt pointed out, however, that no rule forces pension funds to buy the shares. Anthropic has not commented on the protests so far.