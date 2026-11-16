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Anthropic’s chief executive, Dario Amodei, is sailing into rough waters: On Thursday, the maker of Claude is set to debut on the Nasdaq at a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion (1.26 trillion euros), in the second-largest initial public offering in history. The backdrop could be friendlier. The world’s 21 largest A.I. companies are worth a combined 23.7 trillion euros, only 1.5 percent more than at the start of the year. Twelve of them are down, only five are doing better than the Nasdaq 100, which is up 10.7 percent, and this year’s big I.P.O.s have mostly cost investors money so far. Trending Topics crunched the numbers on how hyperscalers, A.I. companies in the narrower sense and this year’s market newcomers have performed, and what that could mean for Anthropic.

The Method

The basis is CompaniesMarketCap’s list of the largest A.I. companies by market value. Because Amazon is missing from that list even though it is the world’s largest cloud provider, we added its stock. For these 21 companies, we compared the latest closing price (Friday for U.S. stocks, Monday for Chinese stocks) with the closing price at the end of last year, using price data from Yahoo Finance. For SpaceX, Cerebras and Z.AI, which went public this year, the offer price serves as the starting point. Price changes are calculated in each stock’s trading currency. We derived the market value at the start of the year from the current market value in euros and the price change, without accounting for share buybacks or currency effects. For comparison, the S&P 500 is up 10.5 percent since the start of the year.

The Balance Sheet: Net Zero

Grouped together, the numbers show who created value in the A.I. year and who destroyed it:

Group Value at start of year Value today Change Hyperscalers & cloud (7) 11,484 billion euros 11,500 billion euros +16 billion euros (+0.1%) Pure A.I. players (9) 4,638 billion euros 4,098 billion euros -540 billion euros (-11.6%) Big Tech with A.I. business (5) 7,247 billion euros 8,117 billion euros +870 billion euros (+12.0%) Total (21) 23,368 billion euros 23,715 billion euros +347 billion euros (+1.5%)

Apple alone has added about 1.1 trillion euros in market value since the start of the year, more than offsetting the combined losses of Nvidia, Alphabet and Tesla. Without Apple, the 21 companies would be down about 770 billion euros.

Hyperscalers: Two Winners, Five Losers

The cloud giants, which together are pouring hundreds of billions into A.I. infrastructure, are split. On average, the seven stocks have lost 11.8 percent, but measured by market value, gains and losses almost exactly cancel each other out:

Company Value at start of year Value today Change Share price Amazon 2,266 billion euros 2,617 billion euros +351 billion euros +15.5% Microsoft 3,262 billion euros 3,533 billion euros +271 billion euros +8.3% Meta 1,532 billion euros 1,489 billion euros -43 billion euros -2.8% Alphabet 3,504 billion euros 3,266 billion euros -238 billion euros -6.8% CoreWeave 36 billion euros 27 billion euros -9 billion euros -25.8% Alibaba 331 billion euros 213 billion euros -118 billion euros -35.6% Oracle 552 billion euros 355 billion euros -197 billion euros -35.7% Total 11,484 billion euros 11,500 billion euros +16 billion euros +0.1%

Only Amazon and Microsoft are up, and only Amazon is beating the Nasdaq. Oracle has lost half its market value since its high for the year, and the neocloud CoreWeave has lost 61.5 percent. The reason is a dilemma analysts have increasingly described: Revenue forecasts for the hyperscalers are rising, but free cash flow estimates are falling because spending on data centers is growing even faster. Amazon has even added more market value than Microsoft since the start of the year, about 351 billion euros.

Pure A.I. Players: Nvidia Drags the Group Down

Among the companies whose business depends directly on A.I., meaning chip designers, model developers and A.I. software, five of nine are up. Measured in euros, however, a single company determines the result:

Company Value at start of year Value today Change Share price Z.AI* 6.6 billion euros 19.9 billion euros +13.4 billion euros +204.3% SentinelOne 4.7 billion euros 7.0 billion euros +2.3 billion euros +48.0% Tempus AI 9.8 billion euros 11.9 billion euros +2.1 billion euros +21.3% Aurora Innovation 7.0 billion euros 7.7 billion euros +0.7 billion euros +9.6% Dynatrace 11.3 billion euros 11.7 billion euros +0.4 billion euros +3.4% Cambricon 77.9 billion euros 76.8 billion euros -1.0 billion euros -1.3% Palantir 389 billion euros 368 billion euros -21 billion euros -5.5% Nvidia 4,090 billion euros 3,571 billion euros -519 billion euros -12.7% Cerebras* 40.8 billion euros 24.0 billion euros -16.8 billion euros -41.2% Total 4,638 billion euros 4,098 billion euros -540 billion euros -11.6%

*since the I.P.O., measured against the offer price

Nvidia has lost about 519 billion euros in market value since the start of the year, more than any other company on the list, and is nearly a third below its high for the year. At the start of the year, Nvidia was still the world’s most valuable company, ahead of Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft. The chipmaker has since slipped to second place behind Apple, and Microsoft is now only about 40 billion euros behind it. The decline was driven by the sell-off in chip stocks after the U.S. midterm elections, when the sector lost $1.45 trillion in a single day, and by the uncertainty following the resignation of its chief executive, Jensen Huang. The winners in the group, by contrast, are small: Besides Z.AI, the gains come mostly from companies that apply A.I., with SentinelOne using it in cybersecurity and Tempus AI in medical diagnostics.

Big Tech With an A.I. Business: Apple Leads

The remaining five companies on the list are broadly diversified tech groups with a large A.I. business:

Company Value at start of year Value today Change Share price Apple 3,589 billion euros 4,702 billion euros +1,113 billion euros +31.0% SpaceX* 1,665 billion euros 1,716 billion euros +51 billion euros +3.0% Tesla 1,614 billion euros 1,401 billion euros -213 billion euros -13.2% IBM 254 billion euros 212 billion euros -42 billion euros -16.6% Adobe 124 billion euros 86 billion euros -38 billion euros -30.5% Total 7,247 billion euros 8,117 billion euros +870 billion euros +12.0%

*since the I.P.O., measured against the offer price

Apple, long seen as a latecomer to generative A.I., is the winner among the market heavyweights with a gain of 31 percent and is trading at its high for the year. Adobe has lost almost a third of its value.

This Year’s I.P.O.s: A Windfall for the Banks

Three of the 21 companies only went public this year, and their results vary widely:

I.P.O. Offer price Price today Since offer From high Z.AI (Hong Kong, January) HK$116.20 HK$353.60 +204.3% -85.3% SpaceX (Nasdaq, June) $135.00 $139.11 +3.0% -34.2% Cerebras (Nasdaq, May) $185.00 $108.72 -41.2% -65.0%

The Chinese model developer Z.AI has had the wildest ride: Its stock rose to more than 20 times its offer price by June and has since lost 85 percent. Investors who bought at the offer price have still tripled their money. The A.I. chip designer Cerebras jumped on its debut but has since fallen far below its offer price. SpaceX surged by more than half after its record I.P.O. and is now trading just above its offer price again.

These are not isolated cases. According to an analysis by the Financial Times, the 10 biggest Wall Street I.P.O.s this year are trading an average of 20.5 percent below their offer prices. In each of the previous four years, the 10 biggest I.P.O.s ended the year higher, even in 2022, when the S&P 500 fell 19.4 percent. Sanjay Rijhsinghani, chief investment officer at LGT Wealth Management, sees a degree of investor fatigue given the flood of new stock and bond issuance. In A.I. listings, he said, exuberance may have pushed offer prices too high.

Repricing or Debt Trap?

Analysts disagree on how to read the numbers. Generali Investments sees the correction primarily as a repricing, noting that price-to-earnings ratios have fallen sharply. At the same time, Generali points out that since July, revenue forecasts for the hyperscalers for 2026 to 2028 have risen, while free cash flow estimates have fallen by $62 billion to $163 billion (about 56 billion to 146 billion euros).

Morgan Stanley even considers the sell-off after the midterms an overreaction and sees further volatility as a buying opportunity. The bank still expects hyperscaler capital spending of $1.6 trillion (about 1.4 trillion euros) in 2028 and $1.8 trillion (about 1.6 trillion euros) in 2029, and estimates the return on capital invested in A.I. at more than 30 percent. About 20 percent of the data center capacity expected for 2028 is likely to slip into 2029 because of political headwinds, however. Market leadership is shifting from chips and infrastructure to software and applications, Morgan Stanley wrote. That matches our numbers: While Nvidia, Oracle and CoreWeave are losing ground, companies that apply A.I., such as SentinelOne and Tempus AI, are gaining.

TS Lombard is far more skeptical. Growth in the A.I. sector is being driven mainly by spending within the sector and hardly by paying customers from outside, the analyst Dario Perkins wrote. While the big hyperscalers are considered financially sound, smaller cloud providers, model developers and infrastructure companies are taking on more and more debt. Debt in parts of the A.I. sector could rise to about $2 trillion (about 1.8 trillion euros) by the end of 2027. The biggest risk, he wrote, is hyperscalers not renewing their data center leases. How nervous the market is became clear at the end of October: After rising investment and negative free cash flow of about $9 billion, Alphabet lost almost $500 billion (about 450 billion euros) in market value in a single trading day.

What This Means for Anthropic

For Anthropic, this is a tough environment, but demand is not the problem. According to Bloomberg, the offering is about six times oversubscribed, and according to the Financial Times, its bankers are even considering raising the price above the range of $70 to $78 (62.90 to 70.10 euros). Mr. Rijhsinghani of LGT sees Anthropic as the first pure-play A.I. stock on the market, with nothing comparable available so far. Then there is the growth: Anthropic generated $33.2 billion (29.8 billion euros) in revenue in the first nine months of the year, according to Bloomberg, up from about $2.5 billion a year earlier. Mr. Amodei himself appears largely unfazed by the market turmoil, according to the Financial Times.

This year’s numbers show, however, how quickly sentiment can turn after the first day of trading. After its initial jump, SpaceX is back at its offer price, Cerebras is 41 percent below it, and this year’s tech I.P.O.s are trading about 23 percent below their first-day prices on average, according to BCA Research. John Ettinger, a senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, told the FT that he would rather hold cash in reserve if a stock might be available more cheaply a few months after its listing. For many fund managers, a lot is at stake: A failed Anthropic I.P.O. could ruin their entire year, an executive at a large U.S. asset manager told the FT.

If the debut succeeds, Anthropic’s 1.26 trillion euros would immediately make it No. 9 in the A.I. ranking, just behind Tesla and worth more than three times as much as Palantir. Incidentally, the listing is set to take place on the same day as the launch of GTA VI.