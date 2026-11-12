Why Austria Is Left Out of Anthropic’s I.P.O.

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About 1.8 million people in Austria own shares, funds or bonds, and many of them would probably like to get in on Anthropic’s initial public offering. They are not allowed to. While customers of Trade Republic, Scalable Capital, Revolut or flatexDEGIRO in Germany can subscribe to shares of the maker of Claude at the offering price, Austria is not on the list of countries where the offering applies.

The Reason: The Prospectus Never Came to Austria

The reason lies in the securities prospectus. Germany’s financial regulator, BaFin, approved the European prospectus on Wednesday. The so-called E.U. passport allows Anthropic to make a public offering in other E.U. countries as well, but only if the prospectus is notified there. The issuer decides which countries those are. “The prospectus was not notified to Austria,” the Austrian Financial Market Authority, or FMA, told Trending Topics.

It is not a matter of costs or reviews in Austria. According to the FMA, the only additional step for Austria would have been a filing with the issuance calendar of the Austrian Control Bank, known as OeKB. Notifying a prospectus approved in another E.U. country incurs no additional fees, and the FMA does not review it again.

This is not new. For SpaceX’s I.P.O. in June, the European offering also ran on a prospectus approved by BaFin, and Austria was left out then, too. The case is another sign of how fragmented Europe is when it comes to regulation: Even with the E.U. passport, each country has to be supplied with the prospectus individually, and every notification is a separate decision by the issuer.

Where You Can Subscribe

Within the European Union and the European Economic Area, the offering applies in nine countries, according to the prospectus: Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. Switzerland and Britain are also included, as are Australia, Canada and Japan outside Europe. SpaceX had limited itself to seven E.U. countries; Anthropic has added Finland and Ireland. Anthropic lists the brokers allowed to allocate shares at the offering price on a dedicated help page.

Region Brokers E.E.A. and Switzerland Trade Republic, Scalable Capital, Revolut, flatexDEGIRO, eToro, ING, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Interactive Brokers, Nordnet, Saxo, UBS Britain AJ Bell, eToro, Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Brokers, Interactive Investor, Revolut, Robinhood (through the RetailBook platform) Not included Austria, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Portugal and 14 other E.U. countries

Where the Shareholders Are

The map shows an estimate by Trending Topics of how many people aged 18 and over in each country own shares, funds or bonds, based on the European Commission’s Eurobarometer survey and national studies. Anthropic has secured above all the big markets. Germany, with about 23 million shareholders, Britain with 19 million, France with 10 million and Spain with 9.5 million are all included. In total, about 78 million shareholders live in the countries with access.

Then there are the countries with the highest shareholder rates. In Sweden, 46 percent of adults own securities, in Finland 36 percent and in Denmark 35 percent. These markets are small but especially keen on investing.

About 36 million shareholders in 19 E.U. countries miss out. The most striking absence is Italy, the E.U.’s second-largest market with an estimated 14 million shareholders, along with Poland with 4.5 million and Belgium with 2.6 million. With a rate of 24 percent, Austria sits exactly at the E.U. average, with about 1.8 million people owning securities.

Waiting for the First Trading Day

Investors in Austria who want Anthropic shares will therefore need patience. Caution is advised with offers of supposedly pre-I.P.O. Anthropic shares by email or messenger: They do not come from Anthropic or any of the listed brokers. Only from the first trading day on Nasdaq, expected next week, can the stock be bought in Austria as well, in regular trading at the market price, like any other U.S. stock.