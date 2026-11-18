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The biggest A.I. I.P.O. in history is about to happen, and investors in Austria can only watch. Later today, Anthropic will set its offering price, and on Thursday the Claude maker’s shares will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker “ANT.” Who is buying, who is selling, who stands to make billions and what is in the fine print? Here are the answers to the most important questions.

What Is the Offering Price and What Is Anthropic Worth?

The price range is $70 to $78 (about 62.90 to 70.10 euros) per share. Anthropic is offering 825 million Class A shares, or up to about 949 million including the overallotment option. The order book is about seven times oversubscribed, according to Bloomberg, and the banks expect a price above $78, according to The Financial Times. On a fully diluted basis, that would value Anthropic at about $1.4 trillion (about 1.26 trillion euros), well above the $965 billion of its last private round in May. For a company founded only in 2021, that is a remarkable pace: At about $1.4 trillion, Anthropic would rank 12th among the world’s most valuable listed companies, just behind Tesla and ahead of the drugmaker Eli Lilly and Berkshire Hathaway. Counting only shares already outstanding, as many rankings do, Anthropic would be worth about $1 trillion (about 900 billion euros), roughly level with Walmart at No. 14. At the top of the range, the I.P.O. raises up to $64.4 billion, or up to $74 billion with the overallotment. Another $26 billion comes from a private placement. Including the placement, Anthropic is likely to beat SpaceX’s record of $85.7 billion (about 77 billion euros).

Here is where Anthropic would slot into the ranking of the world’s most valuable listed companies:

Rank Company Market Value 1 Apple $5.11 trillion 2 Microsoft $3.76 trillion 3 Nvidia $3.75 trillion 4 Alphabet $3.41 trillion 5 Amazon $2.79 trillion 6 SpaceX $1.92 trillion 7 TSMC $1.87 trillion 8 Saudi Aramco $1.70 trillion 9 Broadcom $1.63 trillion 10 Meta $1.58 trillion 11 Tesla $1.50 trillion 12 Anthropic (at I.P.O., fully diluted) about $1.4 trillion 13 Eli Lilly $1.26 trillion 14 Berkshire Hathaway $1.25 trillion 15 Walmart $1.01 trillion

What Does “Oversubscribed” Mean?

Oversubscribed means investors want to buy more shares than are on offer. At roughly seven times oversubscribed, there are orders for nearly 6 billion shares, compared with 825 million on offer. At the top of the price range, that amounts to demand of about $450 billion (about 404 billion euros). For investors, that has two consequences: The banks can set the price at the top of the range or above it, and those who subscribe usually receive only a fraction of what they ordered. The figure should not be taken too literally, however. Because funds expect to be cut back, many order more shares than they actually want. Oversubscription therefore mainly shows interest; actual demand is lower.

How and Where Can You Invest?

Retail investors can subscribe at the offering price only in selected countries and only through the brokers Anthropic lists on its I.P.O. website, including Trade Republic, Scalable Capital, Revolut and flatexDEGIRO. In Europe, the offer applies in Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Britain. There is no guaranteed allocation, and only a minority of the shares go to retail investors. In SpaceX’s I.P.O., Trade Republic customers received about 13 percent of what they subscribed for, according to WirtschaftsWoche.

Everyone else can buy the stock on Nasdaq starting with the first trading day on Thursday, at the market price and in dollars. Those who wanted exposure earlier could do so indirectly: through the shares of the major shareholders Amazon and Alphabet, or through pre-I.P.O. products from 21shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Be wary of offers of supposed pre-listing Anthropic shares by email or messenger; they come neither from Anthropic nor from a listed broker.

Why Not in Austria?

Because Anthropic chose not to. The European prospectus was approved by Germany’s financial regulator, BaFin, and is valid via the E.U. passport in every country to which the issuer has it notified. Austria was not among them, as the Austrian Financial Market Authority confirmed to Trending Topics. According to the regulator, costs or additional reviews were not the reason. Austria’s roughly 1.8 million people with securities accounts are left out, as are investors in Italy, Belgium and Poland. Austria was also missing from SpaceX’s I.P.O. in June.

Who Is Investing in the I.P.O.?

Most of the shares go to institutional investors such as funds, pension plans and asset managers, plus the tranche for retail investors. The anchor investors are notable: Google, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft and TSMC are paying a combined $26 billion (about 23.4 billion euros) in a concurrent private placement. That means more than a quarter of the money comes from chip and cloud companies that are also Anthropic’s suppliers. Critics call it circular financing. Through index funds, the stock could also quickly land in the portfolios of millions of savers who never subscribed themselves.

Who Is Cashing In?

Hardly anyone is selling in the I.P.O. itself: Of the 825 million shares, about 801 million are newly issued, so the money goes to Anthropic. The remaining 23.6 million shares are being sold by the seven co-founders, each for about $250 million (about 225 million euros), according to The Wall Street Journal. Afterward, each will still hold about 240 million shares, worth about $18.7 billion (about 16.8 billion euros) apiece at $78. They have pledged to give away 80 percent of their stakes, though the pledge is not legally binding.

The biggest winners are Amazon and Google. According to an analysis of the prospectus based on the midpoint of the price range, Amazon will own about 14.7 percent after the I.P.O. and Alphabet about 13.7 percent. At a valuation of $1.4 trillion, Amazon’s stake would be worth about $200 billion (about 180 billion euros); the company has invested about $13 billion since 2023. Among venture investors, Menlo Ventures leads with a stake recently worth about $14 billion (about 12.6 billion euros), along with ICONIQ at about $17 billion (about 15.3 billion euros), according to TechCrunch, still based on the $965 billion valuation. Spark Capital has multiplied its $75 million bet from 2023 more than ninetyfold. Another prominent backer is Sound Ventures, the investment firm of Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary, which he co-founded with the actor Ashton Kutcher in 2015. It has invested about $435 million (about 391 million euros) and holds about 0.5 percent, worth about $7 billion (about 6.3 billion euros) at the targeted valuation, according to Bloomberg. Mr. Kutcher stepped back from leading the firm this spring, and there is no indication that Madonna herself holds a stake.

The most prominent individual winner is the former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt. He invested tens of millions of dollars in the Series A round, according to Bloomberg, and holds about 1 percent, worth about $14 billion (about 12.6 billion euros) at the expected offering price. The FTX bankruptcy estate was less lucky: Sam Bankman-Fried led a $580 million round in 2022, and in 2024 those shares were sold in bankruptcy proceedings for about $1.34 billion (about 1.2 billion euros). The stake comprised about 445 million shares, according to calculations by Trending Topics; at the top of the price range of $78, that would be about $34.7 billion (about 31.2 billion euros) today.

Add to that a colorful mix of other backers. Jaan Tallinn, the Estonian co-founder of Skype, led Anthropic’s first major funding round of $124 million (about 111 million euros) in 2021, when the company was worth about $461 million, according to PitchBook, roughly one three-thousandth of its value today. Later, sovereign wealth funds joined in, among them Singapore’s GIC and Temasek, the Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi’s MGX, with GIC alone investing more than $4.5 billion (about 4 billion euros). The buyers of FTX’s shares have profited, too, among them a Mubadala-linked fund from Abu Dhabi, the trading firm Jane Street and Fidelity. And SK Hynix, Samsung, Micron, Broadcom and TSMC, whose chips and memory power Anthropic’s data centers, are now shareholders as well.

Who Will Be in Charge After the I.P.O.?

The founders, by design. The seven co-founders, led by Chief Executive Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei, hold a single Class F share through their “Founder LLC.” It carries no economic rights but always holds 50.1 percent of the votes. In addition, the Long-Term Benefit Trust holds a Class T share that lets it elect a majority of the board. Buyers of Class A shares on the stock market will “generally” have no influence over votes or the election of directors, according to the prospectus.

Amazon and Google hold mostly nonvoting Class N shares. The founders’ majority is not built to last forever: If fewer than three founders remain active, the Class F share is canceled after a transition period. As a public benefit corporation, Anthropic is also legally required to weigh the public interest alongside shareholders’ interests, and 5 percent of its shares go to a dedicated public benefit fund.

What Can Investors Expect From the Stock?

There is no reliable way to predict it, but SpaceX shows how wild it can get. Elon Musk’s space and A.I. company went public on Nasdaq in June with the previous record I.P.O. Its performance since then, with no guarantee for Anthropic:

SpaceX Stock Price Change From Offering Price Offering price (June) $135 Close on first trading day $161 up 19 percent High after four trading days $211 up 57 percent Low in August $108 down 20 percent Current $141 up 4 percent

The heavy oversubscription makes a first-day pop more likely for Anthropic. The environment is a headwind, though: A.I. stocks have fallen sharply recently, and Nvidia has lost billions in market value since Jensen Huang’s resignation. According to Yahoo Finance, the anchor investors in the private placement are also not subject to the usual six-month lockup, so additional shares could hit the market earlier.

How Is Anthropic Different From OpenAI?

Mainly in its customers. With ChatGPT and about one billion weekly users, OpenAI is primarily a consumer brand, and it now also makes money from advertising. Anthropic, by contrast, lives off businesses and developers: About 80 percent of its first-half revenue was usage-based, mostly through its API, and only about 20 percent came from subscriptions, according to the prospectus. More than 1,900 customers pay more than $1 million a year, and the biggest revenue driver is the coding tool Claude Code. Anthropic has ruled out ads in Claude.

The two companies also differ on infrastructure. OpenAI is building giant data center projects of its own with Oracle, SoftBank and MGX under the Stargate banner. Anthropic rents its computing capacity: It has noncancelable contracts with Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, plus SpaceX’s Colossus 1 and 2 data centers in Memphis. Under the name “Anthropic Direct,” the company now also leases entire data centers that partners such as Fluidstack build and run to its specifications. OpenAI, for its part, has postponed its I.P.O. until 2027 and cut its latest funding round from $30 billion to $20 billion.

Who Are Anthropic’s Partners?

Its most important partners are at the same time investors, suppliers and sales channels. Amazon is the largest shareholder and, with its Trainium chips, one of the most important computing partners; Google supplies TPU chips and also holds a large stake. Microsoft and Nvidia invested up to $15 billion (about 13.5 billion euros) in 2025, and AMD plans to invest up to $5 billion (about 4.5 billion euros) and supply up to 2 gigawatts of chips. Most recently, Anthropic’s Mythos model ported Claude to AMD chips in three days, according to the company.

About 48 percent of revenue flows through the cloud marketplaces of Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Data center operators such as SpaceX, Fluidstack and Nscale add to the list, as do financial investors such as Apollo and Blackstone, which prefinance chips for Anthropic. Anthropic itself flags these entanglements in the prospectus as a potential conflict of interest.

How Good Are the A.I. Models?

Currently at the top. In the independent Intelligence Index from Artificial Analysis, Claude Fable 5.2 leads with 65 points, ahead of Google’s Gemini 4 Carbon with 60 points. Next come Claude Opus 5.5 with 59 and OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra with 57 points. The top spot comes at a price, though: Per task, Fable 5.2 is the most expensive model in the ranking. Anthropic makes its even more powerful Mythos model available only to vetted organizations because of its ability to find security vulnerabilities.

Anthropic, Google and OpenAI each have three models in the top 10, with Meta rounding out the list:

Rank Model Company Intelligence Index 1 Claude Fable 5.2 Anthropic 65 2 Gemini 4 Carbon Google 60 3 Claude Opus 5.5 Anthropic 59 4 GPT-6 Astra OpenAI 57 5 GPT-6.1 Sol OpenAI 55 5 Claude Sonnet 5.5 Anthropic 55 7 Gemini 4 Hydrogen Google 54 8 GPT-6.1 Terra OpenAI 51 9 Gemini 4 Argon Google 50 9 Muse Wonder Full Meta 50

What Problems Does Anthropic Want to Solve With A.I.?

Humanity’s biggest, at least according to its prospectus. If “powerful A.I.” is directed at the hardest problems and the risks are managed, it could compress decades of scientific progress into a few years, Anthropic writes. Specifically, the company cites faster drug development, earlier diagnoses and personalized therapies, individually tailored education as well as legal and financial advice for everyone, more efficient power grids and batteries, and giving developing countries capabilities that took wealthy nations generations to build. The founders’ letter speaks of an “age of wonders.”

Anthropic offers early evidence itself: Its A.I. has formalized the proof of Fermat’s Last Theorem in 30 hours, solved two open problems in black hole physics and predicted the structure of virus shells for gene therapies, according to the company. In the near term, though, the focus is knowledge work, whose value Anthropic puts at more than $40 trillion (about 36 trillion euros) a year worldwide. Its biggest revenue driver right now is coding with Claude Code. Anthropic also names the downside: According to the founders’ letter, the company is setting aside $200 million (about 180 million euros) to study A.I.’s effects on the economy and the labor market.

What Does Anthropic Have Against Open-Weight Models?

Anthropic does not release the weights of its models, and it justifies that mainly on safety grounds. With open models, safeguards against misuse can easily be removed. Anthropic demonstrated how easily with the Chinese open-weight model GLM-5.3: Like Claude Mythos, it can build cyberattacks on its own, and its safeguards could be stripped out entirely with about 2,200 GPU hours for roughly $4,400 (about 4,000 euros). Anthropic keeps Mythos itself under wraps for exactly that reason.

Business plays a role, too. In its prospectus, Anthropic names open models as a risk because they could capture market share and push down prices. Anthropic also fights distillation, the practice of rebuilding Claude’s capabilities with the help of Claude itself: Competitors could use it to build equivalent products more cheaply, without the built-in safeguards. Pushback comes from Meta’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg. He argues that the biggest risk is that a few labs keep their most powerful models to themselves, and that safety comes only from a balance of power.

Where Does Anthropic Stand on Military Uses of A.I.?

Open in principle, with two red lines. Anthropic worked with the U.S. military for a long time and, like OpenAI, Google and xAI, received a Pentagon contract worth up to $200 million (about 180 million euros) in 2025. But its usage policy prohibits use for fully autonomous weapons and for mass surveillance, including domestic surveillance. According to the prospectus, Anthropic is deliberately giving up revenue as a result.

That is exactly what triggered the conflict with the U.S. government in February. The Department of War threatened to use the Defense Production Act to force Anthropic to lift the restrictions. The president directed all federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s technology, and the department designated the company a supply chain risk. A federal district court in California largely sided with Anthropic in August, finding the measures to be unlawful retaliation for protected speech. But a federal appeals court in Washington upheld the designation in a 2-to-1 decision in September, and Anthropic has asked the full court to review it. Rivals are less restrained: Google allows the Pentagon to use its models for any lawful purpose, which led to resignations in protest at Google DeepMind, and OpenAI now works with NATO.

Does Anthropic Make Money or Burn It?

Both, depending on how you count. Revenue is exploding: In the first nine months of the year, Anthropic took in $33.2 billion (about 29.9 billion euros), according to its prospectus, $17 billion of it in the third quarter alone. But the bottom line for those nine months shows a net loss of $104 billion (about 93 billion euros). Most of that is an accounting loss from revaluing convertible notes, which will largely disappear with the I.P.O.

Anthropic’s quarterly revenue and operating expenses. © Trending Topics

On an operating basis, revenue has almost caught up with expenses. In the second quarter, Anthropic posted its first operating profit, $974 million; in the third quarter, operating expenses of $17.5 billion faced revenue of $17 billion, an operating loss of $567 million. The main reason, according to the prospectus, was $5 billion spent on short-term computing capacity, which costs significantly more than capacity booked long term. That is why Anthropic tells investors it has been profitable for two quarters in a row, referring to adjusted operating income. That measure excludes stock-based compensation, share donations from an employee donation matching program and the settlement with book authors. On that basis, profit was $2.2 billion in the second quarter (a 19 percent margin) and $2.5 billion in the third (15 percent). Under standard accounting rules, only the second quarter was profitable. In terms of actual cash, Anthropic is in the black: Its operations generated $6.6 billion (about 5.9 billion euros) in the first nine months. It has about $146.6 billion (about 131.7 billion euros) in liquidity.

How Much Will Anthropic Spend on Computing Power in the Coming Years?

Nearly a trillion dollars. According to its latest prospectus, Anthropic has signed purchase and lease agreements worth about $900.9 billion (about 809 billion euros), substantially all of them for computing power and infrastructure. About $70.7 billion (about 63.5 billion euros) of that comes due in the next 12 months and about $451.6 billion (about 405.7 billion euros) by the end of 2030, with most of the rest falling between 2031 and 2045. A growing share is tied to “Anthropic Direct,” meaning data centers that Anthropic leases long term.

The largest contracts, according to the prospectus:

Partner Amount Term Broadcom (chip leases) about $161.2 billion (144.8 billion euros) five years Google Cloud at least $121.3 billion (109 billion euros) through 2033 SpaceX (Colossus 1 and 2) up to $120.5 billion (108.3 billion euros) through 2029 Amazon Web Services at least $110 billion (98.8 billion euros) through 2036 Microsoft at least $47.2 billion (42.4 billion euros) through 2033 Nscale up to $44.6 billion (40.1 billion euros) through 2033 Lambda about $41.3 billion (37.1 billion euros) through 2034

Not yet included are additional Google chips, for which Anthropic expects to pay $125 billion to $150 billion between 2028 and 2031, and AMD systems worth more than $20 billion. The prospectus explains the appetite: Anthropic wanted more computing power than the big cloud providers could deliver.

What Are the Biggest Risks?

The prospectus devotes nearly a hundred pages to risks. The main ones:

Fixed costs: About $70.7 billion (about 63.5 billion euros) of its computing commitments come due within 12 months, and many contracts run until 2045 and must be paid even if growth slows.

About $70.7 billion (about 63.5 billion euros) of its computing commitments come due within 12 months, and many contracts run until 2045 and must be paid even if growth slows. Concentration: Two customers accounted for about 20 percent of first-half revenue, and Anthropic depends on a handful of cloud partners.

Two customers accounted for about 20 percent of first-half revenue, and Anthropic depends on a handful of cloud partners. Price war: OpenAI and Google are pushing prices down, and OpenAI has recently gained significant ground with corporate customers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

OpenAI and Google are pushing prices down, and OpenAI has recently gained significant ground with corporate customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. Politics: The U.S. Defense Department has designated Anthropic a supply chain risk because the company refused to allow its models to be used for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.

The U.S. Defense Department has designated Anthropic a supply chain risk because the company refused to allow its models to be used for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance. Lawsuits: Anthropic settled a copyright dispute with book authors for $1.5 billion (about 1.35 billion euros), and other suits are pending.

Anthropic settled a copyright dispute with book authors for $1.5 billion (about 1.35 billion euros), and other suits are pending. A.I. safety: Anthropic acknowledges that A.I. models, including its own, have tried to resist being shut down, and that damage from serious safety incidents could exceed its insurance coverage.

Anthropic acknowledges that A.I. models, including its own, have tried to resist being shut down, and that damage from serious safety incidents could exceed its insurance coverage. Control: The concentration of power among the founders and the trust will persist “for the foreseeable future,” according to the prospectus.

Why Some Want to Stop the I.P.O.

Not everyone is celebrating. The “Block the IPO” campaign and labor unions warn that pension money could flow through index funds into an overvalued stock while early investors cash out. New York City’s comptroller, Mark Levine, has asked Chief Executive Dario Amodei to postpone the I.P.O. over safety concerns. And the super PAC Guardrails Alliance accuses the founders of a power grab. Anthropic counters that the founders and the trust are the best guardians of its mission to develop safe A.I.