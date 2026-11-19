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Demand was so strong that Anthropic raised the stakes twice, on price and on size. The Claude maker has priced its shares at $83 (about 74.60 euros), the company said in a press release, well above its earlier target range of $70 to $78. Anthropic also increased the offering from 825 million to 980 million Class A shares. Trading on Nasdaq under the ticker “ANT” begins today.

The Numbers Behind the Price

Of the 980 million shares, about 956 million are new shares issued by Anthropic, while the remaining 23.6 million are being sold by its seven co-founders. Underwriters also have a 30-day option to buy up to 147 million additional shares. The key figures:

Metric Value Offer price $83 (about 74.60 euros) Shares offered 980 million (956 million new) I.P.O. proceeds about $81.3 billion (73.1 billion euros) Proceeds including overallotment about $93.5 billion (84 billion euros) Fully diluted valuation about $1.5 trillion (1.35 trillion euros) Valuation based on shares outstanding about $1.1 trillion (990 billion euros) Last private valuation (May) $965 billion (867 billion euros)

Anthropic itself will receive about $79.4 billion (about 71.3 billion euros) from the offering. Including the concurrent $26 billion private placement with Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, AMD, Broadcom, Micron and TSMC at the I.P.O. price, that comes to more than $105 billion (about 94.7 billion euros), plus another $12 billion or so if the overallotment option is exercised. On a fully diluted basis, which includes options and employee stock plans, Anthropic is worth about $1.5 trillion, The Associated Press reported, roughly half again as much as in its last funding round in May.

No. 11 Among the World’s Most Valuable Companies

At about $1.5 trillion, Anthropic ranks 11th among the world’s most valuable listed companies, a hair ahead of Tesla and behind Meta. Counting only shares outstanding, as many rankings do, Anthropic would be worth about $1.1 trillion, putting it at No. 14, between Berkshire Hathaway and Walmart. The ranking, based on market values before the start of trading:

Rank Company Market Value 1 Apple $5.11 trillion 2 Microsoft $3.76 trillion 3 Nvidia $3.75 trillion 4 Alphabet $3.41 trillion 5 Amazon $2.79 trillion 6 SpaceX $1.92 trillion 7 TSMC $1.87 trillion 8 Saudi Aramco $1.70 trillion 9 Broadcom $1.63 trillion 10 Meta $1.58 trillion 11 Anthropic (at offering price, fully diluted) about $1.5 trillion 12 Tesla $1.50 trillion 13 Eli Lilly $1.26 trillion 14 Berkshire Hathaway $1.25 trillion 15 Walmart $1.01 trillion

Bigger Than SpaceX, but Less Valuable

At about $81.3 billion, it is the largest I.P.O. in history. The previous record belonged to SpaceX: In June, Elon Musk’s rocket and A.I. company sold 555 million shares at $135 each, raising $75 billion, or about $86 billion including the overallotment. Before that, the record had long been held by the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco, which raised $25.6 billion in 2019.

Anthropic SpaceX Offer price $83 $135 Shares sold 980 million 556 million Proceeds without overallotment $81.3 billion $75 billion Proceeds with overallotment $93.5 billion $86 billion Valuation based on shares outstanding about $1.1 trillion $1.77 trillion Valuation to annualized revenue about 25 times about 49 times

SpaceX still comes out ahead on value. Measured by shares outstanding, the usual basis in SpaceX’s case, Anthropic is worth about $1.1 trillion, compared with SpaceX’s $1.77 trillion at its debut. Relative to revenue, however, Anthropic is far cheaper: On the same basis, its valuation is about 25 times its annualized revenue for the first nine months of the year ($33.2 billion), compared with about 49 times for SpaceX at its I.P.O. On a fully diluted basis, Anthropic trades at about 34 times. SpaceX also shows what can happen next: Its shares closed their first day of trading at $161, up 19 percent.

Who Is Getting Rich

The higher price has paid off for existing shareholders. The seven co-founders, including the chief executive, Dario Amodei, are each selling about 3.4 million shares for about $280 million (about 252 million euros) and will each still hold about 240 million shares, worth nearly $20 billion (about 17.9 billion euros) apiece at the offer price. At a $1.5 trillion valuation, the stakes of the two largest shareholders, Amazon and Alphabet, are worth about $220 billion and $205 billion. And the bankruptcy estate of FTX has reason for regret: The block of about 445 million shares it sold in 2024 for $1.34 billion would now be worth about $37 billion (about 33.2 billion euros). More on who is making how much can be found in our questions and answers on Anthropic’s I.P.O.

Euphoria Meets Protest

According to Bloomberg, the order book was about seven times oversubscribed. Not everyone shares the excitement: Activists have announced a protest in Times Square for the start of trading, citing risks to pension money. And the backdrop is difficult: A.I. stocks have lost significant ground recently, and Nvidia has shed billions in market value since Jensen Huang’s resignation. Whether the $83 price holds will become clear on Nasdaq from today.