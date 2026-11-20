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A $2 trillion market value inside, handcuffs outside: Anthropic’s stock market debut came with a loud sideshow in Times Square.

As the Claude maker celebrated its Nasdaq debut, about 30 protesters gathered outside the exchange’s building in New York under the banner “#StopTechOligarchs.” After the opening bell, they blocked the entrance to the Nasdaq. Four people were arrested after police issued several warnings, amNY reports. The protest was organized by groups including the Stop Funding Billionaires campaign, New York Communities for Change, Climate Defiance, Sunrise NYC and ACT UP NYC.

There was opposition on the West Coast, too. About three dozen people gathered outside Anthropic’s headquarters in San Francisco. The group Ban RSI called for a global ban on so-called recursive self-improvement, meaning A.I. that develops itself further.

A Record I.P.O. With a Price Jump

The occasion for the protests was the largest I.P.O. in history. Anthropic sold 980 million shares at $83 each, raising about $81.3 billion (about €73 billion), as Trending Topics reported. The stock, which trades under the ticker ANT, opened at $111.50, about 35 percent above the offer price. That briefly valued Anthropic at about $2 trillion (about €1.8 trillion) on a fully diluted basis. At the end of its first trading day, the stock closed at about $97, a gain of just over 17 percent.

Police arrest a protester in front of the Nasdaq in Times Square. © Faraz Ansari / FKAPhoto

Fears for Pensions and 401(k)s

At the heart of the criticism are concerns about retirement savings. The activists warn that pension money and individual retirement accounts will soon flow into Anthropic stock through index funds, while early investors and insiders cash out. “Teachers, firefighters, civil servants will pay for that loss,” said Jose Gonzalez of Stop Funding Billionaires and New York Communities for Change. He drew parallels to the dot-com bubble and the 2008 financial crisis.

The protesters also criticized job losses due to A.I., the water and electricity consumption of data centers and the use of A.I. in health care. Brandon Cuicchi of ACT UP NYC, for example, criticized A.I. applications in medical care. The demonstrators received support from Aber Kawas, a New York state senator-elect. She spoke of “unregulated, untested AI systems” being used to select military targets.

Summer Omar of New York Communities for Change speaks at the protest. © Faraz Ansari / FKAPhoto

The activists’ demands: Anthropic should halt its I.P.O., pension funds and university endowments should not buy the shares, and the development of risky A.I. should be frozen. “Don’t bail out Big Tech when their bubble inevitably pops,” said one of the people arrested.

What Holds Up and What Doesn’t

Not every claim made by the campaign holds up to scrutiny. There is no rule forcing pension funds or 401(k) plans to buy Anthropic stock. A Nasdaq fast-entry rule does allow especially large newcomers to be added to the Nasdaq-100 after just 15 trading days. Funds that track that index would then buy the stock, but actively managed funds make their own decisions. The campaign also offers no evidence for its allegations about military and police use.

On the military in particular, Anthropic has previously stood up to the U.S. government. Earlier this year, the company refused to bow to Pentagon pressure to drop safeguards that rule out using Claude for fully autonomous weapons and for mass surveillance of Americans. The Defense Department then threatened to designate Anthropic a supply chain risk. Anthropic has not publicly commented on the protests themselves.