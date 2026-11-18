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When the Nasdaq bell rings for Anthropic on Thursday, things are set to get loud outside. The campaign Stop Funding Billionaires has announced a protest at 9 a.m. local time in front of Nasdaq’s headquarters in Times Square in New York, timed to coincide with the first trade of the Claude maker’s shares. Under the hashtag #StopTechOligarchs, organizers warn that the offering puts the retirement savings of millions of workers at risk. According to the media advisory seen by Trending Topics, participants include Climate Defiance, Sunrise NYC, Act Up NYC, the New York City Democratic Socialists of America, Jewish Voice for Peace New York and New York Communities for Change.

What the Protesters Want

The criticism has two targets. Anthropic is trying to raise tens of billions of dollars for data centers “despite mass public disapproval,” the advisory says. And while insiders stand to make billions, the I.P.O. “will put millions of workers’ pensions and 401(k)s at risk.” Several index providers, the organizers argue, have changed their rules to fast-track A.I. companies like Anthropic into their indexes, meaning “retirement funds that are in indexes will be forced to invest in the IPO.” When the price “inevitably falls,” savers will be left with the losses after early investors have cashed out at an inflated valuation.

The protesters are demanding that “tech oligarchs end their reckless behavior.” Stop Funding Billionaires, a coalition of labor, student and community groups, more broadly wants pension funds, university endowments and other institutional investors to stop putting money into companies owned by billionaires. Earlier this month, about 40 activists gathered outside Anthropic’s New York office to demand that the company call off its I.P.O., and organizers said five people were arrested. A petition is addressed to the underwriting banks as well as to BlackRock and Vanguard.

How Real the Pension Risk Is

The argument has a factual core, but the scale is much smaller than the advisory suggests. It is true that Nasdaq introduced a fast-entry rule for very large new listings this spring. If a new stock ranks among the 40 most valuable members, it can join the Nasdaq-100 after about 15 trading days. With a targeted valuation of about $1.4 trillion (about 1.26 trillion euros), Anthropic is likely to qualify in December, and E.T.F.s tracking the index will then have to buy. Because Nasdaq caps a newcomer’s weight at three times its free float, The Motley Fool expects a starting weight of about 1 percent.

For most pension and 401(k) plans, however, the S&P 500 is what matters, and that door remains closed for now. In June, S&P Dow Jones Indices decided not to make exceptions for megacap I.P.O.s such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic. Under its rules, a company generally has to be public for 12 months and show positive earnings under U.S. accounting rules, as The Motley Fool explains. Anthropic posted a net loss of $104 billion (about 93 billion euros) in the first nine months of the year, mostly an accounting loss. That makes late 2027 the earliest point at which the stock could become a candidate.

Broad total-market indexes such as those from CRSP, which Vanguard’s Total Stock Market fund tracks, move faster and now add mega-listings within days. SpaceX shows how small the effect can be: Its starting weight was about 0.1 percent, so someone with $50,000 in such a fund held about $57 worth of SpaceX. The expected buying wave also failed to materialize. JPMorgan put passive inflows after SpaceX joined the Nasdaq-100 at about $4.3 billion, against expectations of $22 billion to $27 billion.

Jenga Tower or Short-Term Effect

Assessments vary accordingly. “This means Anthropic stock could end up in most retirement funds and stock portfolios,” warned Elizabeth Parisian, one of the leaders of Stop Funding Billionaires. The campaign organizer Jonathan Westin compared the situation to a game of Jenga, telling Business Insider that “if one thing falls, the whole system will fall.” Matt Frankel, a certified financial planner and analyst at The Motley Fool, sees index inclusion as “a short-term effect, not a reason to own a company for the long run.” SpaceX also shows how volatile mega-I.P.O.s can be: Its shares started at $135 in June, climbed to $211 within four trading days, fell to $108 in August and most recently traded at about $141.

Anthropic has not publicly responded to the protests. Criticism of the offering is also coming from politics: Six state financial officers recently pressed Anthropic with questions about A.I. risks and shareholder rights, and New York City’s comptroller, Mark Levine, had called for the I.P.O. to be postponed.