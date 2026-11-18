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Just before the opening bell on Nasdaq, Anthropic has received a letter from the very people whose pension money could soon end up in its stock. Six state financial officers have written to the chief executive, Dario Amodei, and the board of the Claude maker, urging the company to publicly answer three questions before its initial public offering: how it will manage the safety risks of its A.I., why shareholders will have so little say, and what happens if safety concerns slow development. “If these concerns cannot be adequately addressed within the proposed timetable, delaying the offering would be appropriate,” the letter says.

Risks Markets Have Never Had to Price

The starting point is Anthropic’s own prospectus. In it, the company acknowledges “risks that public markets have never before had to price,” the officials write. Among them is the possibility that increasingly capable A.I. systems could behave unpredictably or develop faster than humans can oversee them. According to the prospectus, a catastrophic A.I. incident could cause so much harm that the insurance industry as a whole might lack the capacity to cover it.

With risks like these, disclosure alone is not enough, the letter argues; Anthropic needs a credible plan for managing them. Investors, the officials say, need to understand how a serious safety incident, a suspended model deployment, new regulation or large liability claims could affect operations, contracts, liquidity and access to capital. It is also unclear who decides whether development or deployment of a model must be paused in an emergency: the board, the Long-Term Benefit Trust or independent safety oversight.

10 Percent of the Shares, 50.1 Percent of the Votes

The second criticism concerns the distribution of power. According to the prospectus, the Long-Term Benefit Trust elects four of the board’s seven members, while the seven co-founders together hold 50.1 percent of the voting power despite owning only about 10 percent of the fully diluted equity. Together, the trust and the founders can elect the entire board, leaving public shareholders with “essentially no say.”

The officials explicitly acknowledge that this structure is meant to protect the company’s safety mission from short-term commercial pressure. But they are calling for a time-based sunset on the founders’ extraordinary voting rights, genuine shareholder participation in director elections and far more transparency about how the trust operates. Even the prospectus concedes that Anthropic “cannot provide any assurance” it will achieve its public benefit purpose as a public benefit corporation.

What If Safety Slows Development?

The third point targets a tension in the business model. In his essay “We Must Pace the Frontier,” Mr. Amodei himself said that frontier A.I. development may need to slow so that safety can keep up. Yet the prospectus explicitly ties the company’s growth to its ability to develop the most advanced models ahead of competitors. On top of that come computing commitments of about $900 billion (about 809 billion euros), much of it locked in by contract.

The officials are therefore calling for sensitivity analyses of six-, 12- and 24-month delays in developing or deploying new models. These should show how such delays would affect revenue, cash flow, liquidity, debt service and profitability, separating infrastructure spending that could be deferred from contractual commitments Anthropic would have to honor regardless.

Who Is Behind the Letter

The letter was signed by Brooke Lierman, Maryland’s comptroller, and the state treasurers Michael Frerichs of Illinois, Erick Russell of Connecticut, David Young of Colorado, Laura Montoya of New Mexico and Mike Pieciak of Vermont, all six of them Democrats. They stress that they are writing as elected officials. They say they do not speak for their states’ pension funds, which may become Anthropic shareholders after the offering. Their concern: If the stock is added to major indexes, it will automatically flow into pension funds, retirement accounts and other investment products.

It is not the first letter of its kind. In October, New York City’s comptroller, Mark Levine, urged Anthropic to pause its I.P.O. over safety concerns. He oversees the city’s pension funds, which hold more than $325 billion (about 292 billion euros) in assets. Labor unions and the “Block the IPO” campaign have also warned that an overvalued stock could end up in savers’ portfolios.

Anthropic’s Case

In its prospectus, Anthropic defends its structure as a safeguard for its safety mission: The founders and the trust are meant to keep short-term return expectations from setting the company’s course. The company lays out its risks across nearly 100 pages of the prospectus, from A.I. safety to the concentration of control. So far, investors have not been deterred: The order book is about seven times oversubscribed, according to Bloomberg, the offering price is set to be fixed later today, and the first day of trading is Thursday.