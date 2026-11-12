Anthropic I.P.O.: Trade Republic, Revolut and Scalable Get Access to Shares

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Anthropic shares will soon be available at Trade Republic, Scalable Capital, Revolut and Flatex, but anyone who subscribes may get only a fraction of what they ask for, and in Austria they are not available at the offering price at all. The maker of Claude is deliberately bringing European retail investors on board for its initial public offering. On its I.P.O. website, Anthropic lists the brokers through which shares can be requested. It explicitly offers no guarantee of an allocation.

The Offering at a Glance

Anthropic I.P.O. Exchange and ticker Nasdaq, “ANT” Offering 825 million Class A shares, plus an overallotment option Price range $70 to $78 (€62.90 to €70.10) a share Proceeds $57.8 billion to $64.4 billion (€51.9 billion to €57.9 billion), up to about $74 billion with the overallotment In addition about $26 billion (€23.4 billion) from Nvidia, Google, Microsoft and others in a private placement Pricing expected Wednesday, Nov. 18 First trading day expected Thursday, Nov. 19

Which Brokers Are Taking Part

Only platforms on Anthropic’s official list may allocate shares from the offering. Besides Trade Republic, Scalable Capital, Revolut and flatexDEGIRO, the list includes Deutsche Bank, ING, BNP Paribas, eToro, Interactive Brokers, Saxo and UBS. Customers in Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland can take part.

Austria is missing from the list, as is Italy. Investors there who want Anthropic shares will have to wait until the first trading day and then buy at the market price on Nasdaq, like any other U.S. stock. Smartbroker+, Bitpanda and DKB have said they will not offer access to the offering, according to WirtschaftsWoche.

What You Really Get

Subscribers buy real Class A shares at the offering price, not derivatives or tokens. Orders are placed in euros, but how many shares that buys becomes clear only after pricing. Then there is currency risk, because the shares trade in dollars.

The big unknown is the allocation. According to the prospectus, only a minority of the shares will go to retail investors. The offering is already oversubscribed several times over, according to The Financial Times, so the price range could still rise. Anyone who subscribes for €1,000 should therefore expect to receive only a fraction of that. Trade publications expect an allocation rate in the single digits to low double digits.

The shares also come with little say. Class A shareholders hold at most 49.9 percent of the voting rights, and the board is controlled by the Long-Term Benefit Trust and the founders, which critics see as a power grab.

And beware of offers from outside this list: Anyone offered supposedly pre-I.P.O. Anthropic shares by email or messenger is not dealing with Anthropic or one of the listed brokers. Tokenized shares are not real stakes, either.

The SpaceX Blueprint

The model is SpaceX. Elon Musk’s space and A.I. company raised $85.7 billion (€77 billion), including the overallotment, in its initial public offering in June, more than any company before it. About 20 percent of the shares went to retail investors, compared with the usual 5 to 10 percent. Anyone who wants to raise that much money at once needs every source of demand available, including small investors. Their orders reportedly totaled more than $70 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

They received only part of that. Trade Republic customers got about 13 percent of what they had subscribed for, according to WirtschaftsWoche. With SpaceX, many also had to wait several days before the shares even showed up in their accounts.

The rest has been a roller coaster. The stock was priced at $135 and closed almost 20 percent higher on its first trading day. Four days later, it reached its high so far of about $226, and its market value briefly climbed to more than $2.5 trillion. Then it went downhill, and in July the stock fell below its offering price. Most recently, it traded at about $140, just above the offering price and almost 40 percent below its high.

Hype or Opportunity?

The case for getting in at the offering price is demand. The offering is oversubscribed, Nvidia, Google and Microsoft are investing billions in parallel, and Anthropic most recently reported $17 billion in quarterly revenue. Investors who get shares at the offering price are buying before the market.

On the other side are the risks. The same quarter brought a loss of $23 billion, and Börse Online points to unusually loose lockup periods: Hundreds of millions of additional shares could become freely tradable in the first weeks after the listing. And even those who do not buy may end up owning the stock anyway. Opponents of the offering warn that Anthropic could quickly land in the accounts of millions of savers through index funds.