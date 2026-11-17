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Nvidia’s most important moat is made of software, and A.I. now appears to be writing that software itself. Anthropic has just told its future shareholders that its internal frontier model, Claude Mythos Preview, got a Claude model running on AMD graphics chips in about three days. Until now, switching to a new platform like this took teams of dozens of engineers six to 12 months. The figures come from the roadshow presentation for Anthropic’s I.P.O., with the company set to start trading on Nasdaq on Thursday.

What Mythos Did on AMD’s Chips

According to Tom Brown, Anthropic’s co-founder and chief compute officer, Claude was running on AMD after three days, with practically no human intervention. Mythos wrote or ported almost 100 percent of the so-called kernels itself. Kernels are small, highly optimized programs that execute an A.I. model’s computations directly on a specific chip. For Nvidia chips, they are usually written in Nvidia’s programming platform, CUDA; for AMD, in its counterpart, ROCm. This translation work is the reason many companies stick with Nvidia even though alternatives exist.

According to a footnote on the slide, the test covered prompt processing, meaning the handling of inputs, for an Anthropic model on AMD’s MI355X accelerators. After three days, it reached what Anthropic calls a “usable performance level.” Mythos Preview itself is not publicly available: Because of its cybersecurity capabilities, Anthropic held the model back and released its capabilities as Claude Fable 5 only after adding safeguards, the founders wrote in their letter to investors.

AMD Instinct accelerators in a server rack. © AMD

Why Anthropic Is Telling Everyone

Anthropic runs Claude on four chip families at once: Amazon’s Trainium, Google’s TPUs, Nvidia GPUs and AMD GPUs. The company treats this computing capacity as a shared pool that it allocates as needed to research, model development, customers and internal use. The faster new hardware is ready to use, the stronger Anthropic’s negotiating position with chipmakers. In July, Anthropic signed a deal with AMD for up to 2 gigawatts of MI450 chips, with the first gigawatt due to come online in the first half of 2027. In return, AMD plans to invest up to $5 billion (about 4.5 billion euros) in Anthropic.

Here is the twist: Nvidia is also taking part in the $26 billion (about 23.4 billion euros) private placement that Anthropic is raising alongside its I.P.O. The message comes at a bad time for Nvidia, which is still digesting the resignation of Jensen Huang. AMD’s stock rose from about $515 to $585 (about 526 euros) in the two trading days after the slide became public, but has since fallen back to about $504 (about 453 euros).

AMD and OpenAI Are Betting on A.I. Code, Too

Anthropic is not alone with this idea. Over the summer, AMD itself introduced ROCm.AI, a plug-in for A.I. coding assistants such as Claude Code, OpenAI’s Codex and Cursor that is meant to optimize models for AMD hardware automatically. OpenAI also designed its own A.I. chip, Jalapeño, with A.I. assistance, according to its head of hardware. And Google has for years run its own TPU chip line, with its own software, outside of CUDA. Still, Nvidia counts more than 7.5 million CUDA developers, according to its annual report.

Why CUDA Won’t Fall So Fast

Anthropic’s figures have not been independently verified, as the A.I. news site The Decoder points out. The three days refer to a single task for a single model, and Anthropic does not say exactly what “usable performance” means. There is no comparison with the same model’s performance on Nvidia chips, and no word on whether the far more demanding training work could also move to AMD. The analysis platform TIKR also notes that Anthropic, in the middle of a roadshow, has every reason to emphasize its independence from Nvidia.

On Wall Street, many consider it too early to write Nvidia’s obituary. “While you can replace the C.E.O., you can’t replace the CUDA architecture,” said Jim Lebenthal of the wealth manager Cerity Partners, who owns Nvidia shares himself. Nvidia’s lead also extends well beyond CUDA: It includes an entire ecosystem of libraries, networking technology and developers who have been building on it for almost two decades.