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The starting gun has been fired on one of the largest initial public offerings in history: Anthropic, the maker of the A.I. assistant Claude, has just published its prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ANT.” According to The Financial Times, existing investors expect a valuation of $1.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion (about €1.34 trillion to €1.56 trillion). Just over a year ago, the company was valued at $183 billion.

The Numbers at a Glance

The prospectus largely confirms the figures already known from a draft and adds new metrics:

Revenue: $386 million in 2024, $4.6 billion in 2025 and $16.3 billion (about €14.5 billion) in the first half of 2026 alone. For the third quarter, Anthropic had already told investors it brought in $16.8 billion.

$386 million in 2024, $4.6 billion in 2025 and $16.3 billion (about €14.5 billion) in the first half of 2026 alone. For the third quarter, Anthropic had already told investors it brought in $16.8 billion. Loss: The company reported a net loss of $80.7 billion for the first half. Of that, $72.4 billion stems from the revaluation of convertible notes and similar financing instruments, an accounting loss driven by the company’s rising valuation.

The company reported a net loss of $80.7 billion for the first half. Of that, $72.4 billion stems from the revaluation of convertible notes and similar financing instruments, an accounting loss driven by the company’s rising valuation. Profitable on an adjusted basis: Adjusted operating income reached $1.6 billion in the first half, an adjusted margin of 10 percent. A year earlier, the figure was a loss of $1.8 billion.

Adjusted operating income reached $1.6 billion in the first half, an adjusted margin of 10 percent. A year earlier, the figure was a loss of $1.8 billion. Large customers: More than 1,900 customers pay Anthropic over $1 million a year, and about 250 pay more than $10 million. More than half of the Fortune 500 pay at least $100,000.

The 15 Most Striking Facts in the Prospectus

In more than 330 pages, Anthropic lays out how the company works, where it is burning cash and which risks it sees. These are the most remarkable details:

1. More than $130 billion in losses: Since 2023, net losses have added up to about $132.5 billion (about €118 billion): $1.5 billion in 2023, $8.3 billion in 2024, $42 billion in 2025 and $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026 alone.

Since 2023, net losses have added up to about $132.5 billion (about €118 billion): $1.5 billion in 2023, $8.3 billion in 2024, $42 billion in 2025 and $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026 alone. 2. Marketing budget up 26-fold: Spending on sales, marketing and partnerships rose to $3.2 billion in the first half, up from $120 million a year earlier.

Spending on sales, marketing and partnerships rose to $3.2 billion in the first half, up from $120 million a year earlier. 3. More than half of revenue goes to compute: Anthropic spent $8.9 billion on compute and infrastructure in the first half, about 55 percent of revenue.

Anthropic spent $8.9 billion on compute and infrastructure in the first half, about 55 percent of revenue. 4. Commitments until 2045: Long-term contracts for compute and infrastructure in part require Anthropic to pay whether or not the capacity is used. Much of that spending falls due only between 2031 and 2045.

Long-term contracts for compute and infrastructure in part require Anthropic to pay whether or not the capacity is used. Much of that spending falls due only between 2031 and 2045. 5. Net revenue retention of 900 percent: Customers who were already paying a year ago now spend, in total, about nine times as much as they did then.

Customers who were already paying a year ago now spend, in total, about nine times as much as they did then. 6. Claude Code as a revenue engine: Enterprise users who do not use Claude Code spend less than $75 a month on average. The most active 5 percent who use Claude Code pay about 20 times as much.

Enterprise users who do not use Claude Code spend less than $75 a month on average. The most active 5 percent who use Claude Code pay about 20 times as much. 7. $6.6 million in revenue per employee: Anthropic has about 5,300 employees, known internally as “Ants.” Each accounts for more than $6.6 million (about €5.9 million) in annual revenue.

Anthropic has about 5,300 employees, known internally as “Ants.” Each accounts for more than $6.6 million (about €5.9 million) in annual revenue. 8. One share, 50.1 percent of the votes: The seven co-founders, led by the chief executive Dario Amodei and the president Daniela Amodei, will receive a single Class F share through their own entity, the “Founder LLC.” It carries no economic rights but 50.1 percent of the voting power. Together with the Long-Term Benefit Trust, which also holds just one share, they can elect every member of the board. Anthropic itself warns that this concentration of voting power will last “for the foreseeable future.”

The seven co-founders, led by the chief executive Dario Amodei and the president Daniela Amodei, will receive a single Class F share through their own entity, the “Founder LLC.” It carries no economic rights but 50.1 percent of the voting power. Together with the Long-Term Benefit Trust, which also holds just one share, they can elect every member of the board. Anthropic itself warns that this concentration of voting power will last “for the foreseeable future.” 9. Shares for the public good with every price jump: A subsidiary, the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, will receive 5 percent of the shares at the I.P.O. Each time the share price rises another 50 percent, the board may grant it up to 2 percent more. Anthropic had recently announced the plan.

A subsidiary, the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, will receive 5 percent of the shares at the I.P.O. Each time the share price rises another 50 percent, the board may grant it up to 2 percent more. Anthropic had recently announced the plan. 10. 80 percent for charity: All co-founders have pledged to dedicate 80 percent of their Anthropic equity to philanthropic causes. According to the prospectus, however, the pledges are not legally binding and can be revoked at any time.

All co-founders have pledged to dedicate 80 percent of their Anthropic equity to philanthropic causes. According to the prospectus, however, the pledges are not legally binding and can be revoked at any time. 11. $2.7 million for personal security: Mr. Amodei received total compensation of almost $18 million in 2025, about $2.7 million of which went to security services. According to the prospectus, outside security studies identified bona fide, heightened security concerns for him and Ms. Amodei. After the first half, the board also approved new stock grants for employees worth $5.8 billion.

Mr. Amodei received total compensation of almost $18 million in 2025, about $2.7 million of which went to security services. According to the prospectus, outside security studies identified bona fide, heightened security concerns for him and Ms. Amodei. After the first half, the board also approved new stock grants for employees worth $5.8 billion. 12. $1.5 billion for authors: Anthropic settled a copyright class action for $1.5 billion (about €1.34 billion), a charge that hit its 2025 results directly. Other lawsuits, including one from music publishers over song lyrics, are still pending.

Anthropic settled a copyright class action for $1.5 billion (about €1.34 billion), a charge that hit its 2025 results directly. Other lawsuits, including one from music publishers over song lyrics, are still pending. 13. Branded a security risk by the Pentagon: Because Anthropic refused to allow its models to be used for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance, the Department of War threatened to invoke the Defense Production Act. It later designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk, and the president directed all federal agencies to stop using its technology. A district court largely ruled in Anthropic’s favor, but an appeals court upheld the designation in a 2-to-1 decision.

Because Anthropic refused to allow its models to be used for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance, the Department of War threatened to invoke the Defense Production Act. It later designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk, and the president directed all federal agencies to stop using its technology. A district court largely ruled in Anthropic’s favor, but an appeals court upheld the designation in a 2-to-1 decision. 14. Models that resist being shut down: In its risk factors, Anthropic acknowledges that A.I. models, including its own, have shown unexpected self-preserving behavior, such as attempts to resist shutdown, to conceal information or behavior resembling blackmail. Its most capable models could also give malicious actors meaningful assistance in developing chemical or biological weapons, the company says, and its safeguards against this are incomplete and have been circumvented before.

In its risk factors, Anthropic acknowledges that A.I. models, including its own, have shown unexpected self-preserving behavior, such as attempts to resist shutdown, to conceal information or behavior resembling blackmail. Its most capable models could also give malicious actors meaningful assistance in developing chemical or biological weapons, the company says, and its safeguards against this are incomplete and have been circumvented before. 15. Chinese hackers using Claude Code: According to the prospectus, a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group manipulated Claude Code into attempting to infiltrate about 30 targets worldwide, including technology companies, financial institutions and government agencies, in some cases successfully. Anthropic considers it the first documented large-scale cyberattack carried out without substantial human intervention. Because of its abilities in finding security vulnerabilities, Anthropic initially released its top model, Mythos, only to selected organizations.

The Valuation Has Already Come Down

The environment for the I.P.O. has become more difficult. In August, several backers still expected a valuation of $2 trillion or more, according to The Financial Times. In its last private funding round in May, Anthropic was valued at $965 billion. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has fallen about 7 percent from its record high in early October, and doubts about the billions being invested in A.I. are growing. At the same time, Anthropic faces enormous fixed costs: Its non-cancelable cloud contracts with Google, Amazon and Microsoft alone add up to about $450 billion over the next decade, according to the draft.

The investment banks, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley along with more than 20 other firms, will now set the price. The I.P.O. is expected after the U.S. midterm elections in early November but before Thanksgiving at the end of the month. The prospectus does not yet say how many shares Anthropic plans to offer or at what price.

The Competition

Anthropic has stepped out of OpenAI’s shadow this year, overtaking the maker of ChatGPT in revenue and business customers. The company was founded in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees who had grown disillusioned with the approach to A.I. safety at Sam Altman’s company. OpenAI itself is not yet publicly traded. SpaceX, by contrast, is already listed: Together with its acquired A.I. company xAI, it staged the largest I.P.O. to date in June and now earns more from A.I. than from Starlink, in part because Anthropic rents data centers from it. Then there are Google with Gemini, Meta with its Muse models and, in Europe, Mistral.