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Wall Street has welcomed Anthropic with open arms: Shares of the Claude maker have just opened for trading on Nasdaq at $112 (about 101 euros), about 35 percent above their $83 offer price. Early indications had pointed to $105, The Financial Times reported, and they rose step by step to $110 during the opening auction, according to Nasdaq. At its opening price, Anthropic is worth about $2 trillion on a fully diluted basis, which includes options and employee stock plans.

The Numbers at the Open

Counting only shares outstanding, Anthropic is worth about $1.5 trillion. On a fully diluted basis, it is now worth even more than SpaceX, which was valued at about $1.92 trillion before the start of trading.

Metric Value Offer price $83 (about 74.60 euros) Opening price $112 (about 101 euros), up 35 percent Fully diluted valuation at the open about $2 trillion (1.8 trillion euros) Valuation based on shares outstanding at the open about $1.5 trillion (1.33 trillion euros) I.P.O. proceeds about $81.3 billion (73.1 billion euros) Total deal including private placement $107.3 billion (96.4 billion euros)

At about $81.3 billion, it is the largest I.P.O. in history. Demand was so strong that Anthropic raised the price above its original range of $70 to $78 and also increased the size of the deal by about 19 percent. It sold 980 million Class A shares, about 956 million of them new, with the rest sold by its seven co-founders. Including a separate $26 billion private placement led by Nvidia and Google, the total deal comes to $107.3 billion. According to Bloomberg, the order book was about seven times oversubscribed.

The Amodeis Ring the Bell

Dario and Daniela Amodei, the siblings who run the company, rang Nasdaq’s opening bell. “We will not bend to either business or political pressure,” Dario Amodei, the chief executive, said, according to The Financial Times, pledging that Anthropic would remain “obsessed with safety” to avoid the potentially catastrophic risks of A.I. Anthropic is the first U.S. company devoted solely to building cutting-edge A.I. to go public. It has also beaten its archrival OpenAI to the public markets; OpenAI has pushed its I.P.O. back to next year. Anthropic urgently needs the new capital: It has committed to more than $900 billion in computing deals over the coming years.

Applause at the Nasdaq podium as Anthropic’s shares begin trading under the ticker ANT. © Nasdaq

How It Compares With SpaceX

The previous record belonged to SpaceX, which raised $86 billion including the overallotment in June. Elon Musk’s company priced its shares at $135, and its first trade did not come until 11:46 a.m. Eastern time, at $150, or 11.1 percent above the offer price. At 35 percent, Anthropic has far surpassed that. SpaceX closed its first day of trading at $160.95, up 19 percent. Just days later, it hit an intraday high of $225.64, and it has since fallen about 35 percent to around $145, according to The Motley Fool.

One important difference is the supply of shares. SpaceX sold only about 4 percent of its shares in its I.P.O., while Anthropic’s 980 million shares amount to more than 7 percent. On top of that, insider shares are released in stages, starting with up to 316 million on the first day of trading. More supply could mean a smaller pop, but possibly also a smaller drop once the initial hype fades, The Motley Fool argues.

Who Can Sell Now

Most existing shareholders are locked up for 180 days, and the co-founders and some large holders for up to a year. The lockup ends in stages, however: Up to 316 million shares held by insiders such as employees and directors can be sold from the first day of trading. Who stands to make how much is laid out in our questions and answers on Anthropic’s I.P.O., and we have looked at what Anthropic could do with its $237 billion war chest.

Anthropic’s logo on the Nasdaq tower in Times Square on its first day of trading. © Nasdaq

Protest and a Tough Market

Not everyone is celebrating. Activists had announced a protest outside Nasdaq in Times Square for the start of trading, citing risks to pension money. The backdrop is also difficult: A.I. stocks have lost significant ground recently, and SpaceX shows how volatile mega-I.P.O.s can be. SpaceX shares have ranged from a low of $105 to a high of $225 since the I.P.O., The Financial Times noted. Anyone who bought at the peak is now down about a third.