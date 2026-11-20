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The I.P.O. pop lasted exactly one trading day: On its second day as a public company, Anthropic’s stock gave up most of the gains from its debut. Almost an hour after the opening bell, it was trading 11.4 percent lower at $86.11, The Financial Times reported, only about 4 percent above its $83 offering price. Meanwhile, the A.I. company’s coffers keep filling up: The underwriters have just exercised the so-called greenshoe option, lifting the I.P.O. proceeds to about $93.5 billion, according to Reuters.

A Quarter Off the Peak

On Thursday, the stock opened at $111.50, 34 percent above its offering price. It climbed as high as $115.10 during the session before closing at $97.17, up 17 percent, as we reported on its first trading day. The stock had already lost more than 10 percent at times in premarket trading, and the slide continued after the open. At $86.11, it is roughly a quarter below its peak, shrinking the fully diluted valuation from $1.75 trillion at Thursday’s close to about $1.56 trillion.

Anthropic is caught up in a broad sell-off. Global stock markets are heading for their longest losing streak in more than three years, according to Bloomberg, and tech stocks from SoftBank to TSMC to AMD are falling sharply. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.3 percent at the open, adding to Thursday’s 2.2 percent decline, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent. That leaves the Nasdaq 100 down more than 15 percent from its early October peak. The crypto market is caught in the downdraft as well, with Bitcoin falling to a four-month low. Market watchers point to worries about Nvidia, the Democratic sweep in the midterm elections, which could make new data centers harder to approve, and Apple’s plans for its own A.I. agent. Chris Beauchamp, the chief market analyst at IG, sees a self-inflicted effect as well: Anthropic is draining liquidity from the market, he said, because investors are selling other stocks to pay for the new shares. Anthropic’s assured debut has not been enough to allay mounting fears over the sustainability of the increasingly debt-fueled A.I. boom, investors told The Financial Times.

How the Greenshoe Works

The greenshoe option, named after the Green Shoe Manufacturing Company, whose 1963 I.P.O. was the first to use it, is a standard tool in public offerings. The underwriting banks allot more shares than are actually being offered, usually up to 15 percent more. They borrow these extra shares, leaving them with an open position. What happens next depends on the stock price:

The price falls below the offering price: The banks buy back shares on the market to close their position. That supports the price, and the option expires.

The banks buy back shares on the market to close their position. That supports the price, and the option expires. The price rises above the offering price: The banks exercise the option and buy the additional shares directly from the company at the offering price. The company receives fresh capital.

In Anthropic’s case, the company granted the banks a 30-day option to buy up to 147 million additional shares, according to its pricing announcement, exactly 15 percent of the 980 million shares offered. At $83 a share, that comes to about $12.2 billion. After the strong first day, the banks took it. The catch for investors: Exercising the option also removes the built-in cushion. The banks no longer hold an open position that they would need to close by buying on the market.

Nearly $120 Billion Raised

Including a $26 billion private placement, the total capital raised comes to $119.5 billion. “We’ve raised almost $120 billion. We think that positions us really well,” Krishna Rao, Anthropic’s chief financial officer, told Bloomberg Television. The company needs the money: In the third quarter, Anthropic posted an operating loss of $567 million, driven in part by $5 billion in computing costs.

Offering price $83 Shares offered 980 million Greenshoe 147 million shares, about $12.2 billion I.P.O. proceeds incl. greenshoe about $93.5 billion Total incl. private placement $119.5 billion First trade $111.50 Day-one high $115.10 Day-one close $97.17 Day-two premarket about $85 to $88 Day two, almost 1 hour after the open $86.11 (down 11.4 percent)

Climbing a ‘Wall of Worry’

Not everyone sees the slide as a warning sign. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought $90.8 million worth of Anthropic shares across six of its funds after the debut. “We’re climbing a wall of worry,” Ms. Wood told CNBC. History also shows that a weak second day is nothing unusual: Facebook and Uber each lost 11 percent on their second trading day. Both fell considerably further afterward, though, and Facebook took more than a year to climb back above its offering price. Index inclusion could provide a short-term tailwind: Anthropic could join the Nasdaq 100 as soon as December, according to Bloomberg.