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The biggest I.P.O. in history has lost its shine faster than expected.

After just three trading days, Anthropic’s stock is back at its offering price. In premarket trading on Tuesday, it stood at about $83.24 (about €74.70), down 5 percent from Monday’s close. Earlier in the day, the stock even briefly slipped to $81.40, below the $83 offering price at which the banks allocated the shares to investors, as Trending Topics reported.

Almost 28 Percent Below the Record High

The start had been spectacular. On its first trading day, the stock opened at $111.50 and climbed as high as $115.10 during the session, its record high to date. In premarket trading, Anthropic is now about 27.7 percent below that all-time high and about 25 percent below its first trade. The stock closed at just $97.17 on its first day, fell to $88.91 on Friday and to $87.64 on Monday.

Trading Day Open High Low Close Thursday (I.P.O.) $111.50 $115.10 $92.72 $97.17 Friday $89.86 $92.56 $83.05 $88.91 Monday $93.65 $94.24 $84.61 $87.64 Tuesday (premarket) $85.13 $81.40 $83.24*

*Premarket price at 9:20 a.m. Eastern, according to Yahoo Finance.

No Winner From Huang’s Return

What stands out is that Anthropic got nothing out of Monday’s rebound in A.I. stocks. After Jensen Huang’s surprise return to the helm of Nvidia, Nvidia shares jumped 31.5 percent, Micron and SK Hynix each rose about 20 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.5 percent. Anthropic, by contrast, closed down 1.4 percent, making it the only one of 20 major tech, A.I. and chip stocks to end the day in the red, as our analysis shows. At one point during the day, Anthropic had also been well in positive territory.

Investors currently seem to prefer putting their money into the hardware behind the A.I. boom rather than into the A.I. labs themselves. Even the launch of its new product Claude Ship, which lets Claude review and approve code on its own, did not help the stock on Monday.

Why It Is Not a Disaster Yet

The situation is not quite as dramatic for early investors as the drop from the high suggests, however. Anyone who got shares at the offering price in the I.P.O. is currently roughly breaking even. The main losers are those who bought in at prices above $100 on the first trading day. The slide also comes amid extreme volatility across the entire A.I. market: Just last week, chip stocks and neoclouds plunged by more than 20 percent in some cases before rebounding sharply on Monday.