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Starting today, Anthropic can afford almost anything: With the proceeds from its I.P.O. and a concurrent private placement, the Claude maker has about $237 billion (about 213 billion euros) in cash and short-term investments. It also now has something it lacked before: a publicly traded stock it can use to pay for acquisitions. The open question is mainly where it will go shopping.

The War Chest

According to its prospectus, Anthropic had $131.8 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of September. The I.P.O., priced at $83 a share, brings the company about $79.4 billion, plus $26 billion from a private placement with Google, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft and TSMC.

Item Amount Cash and short-term investments (Sept. 30) $131.8 billion (118.4 billion euros) Proceeds from new shares in the I.P.O. about $79.4 billion (71.3 billion euros) Private placement with tech companies $26 billion (23.4 billion euros) Total before fees about $237 billion (213 billion euros) Possible from overallotment about $12.2 billion more (11 billion euros) Market value at offer price (fully diluted) about $1.5 trillion (1.35 trillion euros)

In the prospectus, Anthropic keeps its options open. The money is meant to go toward computing capacity, infrastructure and staff, among other things, and could also be used to acquire or invest in businesses, products and technologies. The company says it has no agreements for any material acquisitions at this time.

The Stock as Currency

The stock is more interesting than the cash. Until now, Anthropic could pay for deals only with cash or hard-to-trade private shares. According to the prospectus, it issued shares for acquisitions of privately held companies even after the end of September. Starting today, those shares trade on Nasdaq, which makes them far more attractive to sellers. SpaceX has shown what that can look like on a large scale: Elon Musk’s company paid $60 billion in stock for Anysphere, the company behind Cursor.

At a valuation of about $1.5 trillion, even multibillion-dollar deals would be small change for Anthropic. So far, though, it has mostly bought small: the JavaScript runtime Bun, the computer-use start-up Vercept, the SDK specialist Stainless, which The Information reported was valued at more than $300 million in talks, and most recently the one-person biotech Mithril Medicine. Those were mainly deals for technology and talent.

Target No. 1: Vertical A.I. Like Legora

One obvious target is vertical A.I. companies, which build specialized software for individual industries on top of Claude. One of them even appears in the prospectus: The Swedish legal A.I. start-up Legora is featured as a case study. It has built an agentic operating system for lawyers on Claude and, according to the prospectus, serves more than 1,500 law firms and in-house legal teams. In October, Legora raised $550 million at a valuation of $8.8 billion, and its annual recurring revenue tops $200 million. Its rival Harvey was most recently valued at $15.5 billion.

Legora would amount to only about 0.6 percent of Anthropic’s market value. But Anthropic is already in the legal market itself: In May, it launched Claude Legal Solutions, its own platform for law firms, putting it in direct competition with start-ups like Legora that rely on Claude. An acquisition would bring Anthropic Legora’s customer relationships in one stroke. The same logic applies to other industries Anthropic names as priorities in the prospectus, such as financial services, health care and life sciences. The purchase of Mithril Medicine already hints at ambitions in drug development.

Target No. 2: Neoclouds on Sale

The second option is infrastructure. So-called neoclouds, specialized operators of A.I. data centers, have come under heavy pressure on the stock market. CoreWeave and Nebius have each lost more than 35 percent since the start of October, according to The Motley Fool. CoreWeave was worth only about $27.4 billion on Wednesday, with its stock trading at about a third of its 52-week high. Microsoft, which accounted for 36 percent of CoreWeave’s revenue in the second quarter, is reviewing its neocloud contracts. Nebius plunged 14 percent last week after raising its 2027 investment plans to $40 billion to $45 billion.

For Anthropic, a neocloud would be a faster route to its own data centers. In the prospectus, the company says it intends to expand its own data center footprint, and it had already announced $50 billion for sites in Texas and New York together with Fluidstack. Recently, Anthropic even secured gas generators for $3.4 billion to power them. CoreWeave would bring a ready-made platform with staff and contracts in one move, at a price that looks modest next to Anthropic’s computing bills.

What Argues Against a Shopping Spree

Anthropic is not entirely free with its money, though. According to the prospectus, it has committed to spending about $900.9 billion (about 809 billion euros), almost entirely on computing capacity and infrastructure. About $70.7 billion of that comes due in the next 12 months, and about $451.6 billion by the end of 2030. Much of the new money is already spoken for.

Individual targets carry their own risks. Neoclouds come with heavy debt and investment obligations: Some CoreWeave bonds yield more than 16 percent, according to The Motley Fool, and Nvidia recently had to step in with guarantees for many A.I. customers. Vertical A.I. companies pose a different problem: If Anthropic buys a customer, it competes even more directly with everyone else building on Claude. And price pressure in its core business is rising: Discounts and price cuts cost Anthropic about $600 million in revenue in the third quarter, according to Renaissance Capital, while OpenAI is luring corporate customers with discounts of more than 30 percent.