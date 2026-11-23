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Test first, deliver later: The Warsaw-based space tech start-up Asynchronics has raised $3.1 million in a seed round. The round was led by the investor b2venture, with participation from Movens Capital, Heartfelt and Hard2beat. Asynchronics plans to use the money to build a marketplace for digital replicas of spacecraft hardware.

Start-up Asynchronics Headquarters Warsaw, Poland Founded 2023 Founders Serge Barral, Adam Chikha (C.E.O.) Stage Seed Amount $3.1 million Lead investor b2venture Other investors Movens Capital, Heartfelt, Hard2beat Valuation not disclosed

Testing Before the Hardware Arrives

The problem Asynchronics wants to solve: Satellite makers increasingly buy off-the-shelf components such as reaction wheels or sun sensors. But how those parts interact with the flight software and the rest of the satellite can usually only be tested once the hardware has been delivered. Building simulation models from the documentation takes a lot of engineering time.

Asynchronics wants to sell those models as finished products. On its NeXosim.io marketplace, engineers will be able to download digital twins of specific components that, for example, receive commands, send data and switch between operating modes, including under fault conditions. The models run on NeXosim, the start-up’s open-source simulation engine written in the Rust programming language. Asynchronics plans to make money from model licenses, enterprise solutions and engineering services.

“A digital twin should become as standard as the documentation that comes with a spacecraft component,” said Adam Chikha, the chief executive. Asynchronics has already built four digital twins for the manufacturer NewSpace Systems, including a reaction wheel and a GPS receiver. According to the founders, the model’s readings matched those of the physical hardware exactly in standardized tests. For the satellite operator Infinite Orbits, Asynchronics is building complete virtual test environments for the Endurance and Orbit Guard 3 missions. Infinite Orbits first came across the start-up through technical Reddit posts by its co-founder, Serge Barral.

50 Digital Twins in Two Years

Over the next 24 months, Asynchronics plans to offer at least 50 digital twins, including for satellite attitude control and power systems. It is also building a graphical interface for assembling models into test environments and an A.I. tool that is meant to create initial models from available data. “In mission-critical engineering, trust in simulation results has to be earned,” said Andreas Goeldi, a partner at b2venture. The open engine lets engineers inspect the software themselves, he added.

The start-up is also drawing on Poland’s A.I. ecosystem: Paulina Prachnio-Janušauskas, a co-founder of the developer tools start-up neptune.ai, which was acquired by OpenAI, is joining Asynchronics to drive commercial growth. The two founders have more than 30 years of combined experience in the space industry. Asynchronics is also an alumnus of the ESA BIC Poland incubator and part of the E.U. research project INVICTUS, led by Safran Spacecraft Propulsion, whose consortium includes Airbus Defence and Space.

Taking On Established Simulation Software

Asynchronics is entering a market in which established simulation software such as Ansys’s Systems Tool Kit and open-source frameworks such as Basilisk from the United States are already widely used. The difference lies in the approach: Asynchronics is betting on a catalog of models of real, purchasable components that manufacturers can ship together with their hardware. Whether component makers embrace that idea will determine whether the marketplace becomes a standard.