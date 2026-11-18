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All of Europe is celebrating the second-best start-up year on record, and Austria is mainly celebrating that it could be worse.

That, put plainly, is the picture of Austria painted by the new State of European Tech 2026 report from the London venture firm Atomico. The report, whose 10 key findings Trending Topics has already summarized, mentions Austria in only a few places. But those few places are telling.

$465 Million and 15th Place in Europe

Extrapolated to the full year, about $465 million (about €417 million) will flow into Austrian tech start-ups in 2026. According to a chart in the report, the figure was below $200 million in 2025, meaning the volume has more than doubled. That puts Austria 15th among Europe’s 20 best-funded countries, behind Ireland ($870 million), Denmark ($689 million), Belgium ($684 million) and Norway ($490 million), but ahead of Bulgaria, Poland, Lithuania, Cyprus and Estonia.

For comparison: Switzerland comes in at $2 billion, Germany at $13 billion and Britain at $31 billion.

Just 0.08 Percent of G.D.P.

It gets truly uncomfortable when investment is measured against the size of the economy. Atomico calculated the share of G.D.P. that venture capital represents in the 20 best-funded countries. Austria comes in at 0.08 percent, level with Norway. Only Italy (0.06 percent) and Poland (0.03 percent) rank lower.

Sweden, in first place at 0.78 percent, invests almost ten times as much, followed by Britain at 0.73 percent and Finland at 0.72 percent. Even Cyprus (0.43 percent), Estonia (0.33 percent) and Lithuania (0.26 percent) are far ahead of Austria, as is Germany at 0.24 percent, three times the Austrian figure. Some of Europe’s large economies, Atomico writes, “still rank among those with the lowest investment in technology.”

Behind Lithuania in Ecosystem Value

Austria also plays a minor role in the value of private tech ecosystems. In Dealroom’s country ranking, Austria trails countries such as Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Lithuania. The small Baltic state benefits from Vilnius, home to companies such as Vinted, Oxylabs and Nord Security. According to the report, Vilnius is one of 13 European cities whose tech ecosystem is worth more than $21 billion. Vienna does not appear on that list.

The picture is similar for new companies: In Atomico’s breakdown of the countries with the most new tech founders, Austria falls under “rest of Europe.”

Pension Money Stays Put in the DACH Region

A central theme of the report is pension and insurance money, which rarely reaches start-ups in Europe. On average, European pension funds commit 0.006 percent of their assets to venture capital each year, compared with 0.028 percent in the United States. The DACH region, which includes Austria, comes last: Pension funds in Germany, Austria and Switzerland invest only 0.001 percent of their assets in venture capital, and the region’s insurers invest the same share. Pension funds in Southern Europe invest 0.017 percent, and those in Central and Eastern Europe 0.010 percent.

Atomico therefore lists national initiatives designed to mobilize more institutional capital. Austria is represented with its planned fund of funds for start-ups and scale-ups, though the report lists it only as “under discussion.” The Austrian fund of funds is not expected to launch until 2027, as Trending Topics recently reported. Large institutional investors such as Erste Group and Uniqa still see big question marks over the Austrian fund. And when the European Investment Bank lined up more than €10 billion for Europe’s scale-ups, Austria as a country was not part of the first closing.

Where Austria Is Catching Up

The picture is not entirely bleak. With growth of more than 100 percent over 2025, Austria is among the fastest-growing of the top 20 countries. According to the report’s chart, only Portugal and Lithuania are growing faster. And the DACH region as a whole is one of Europe’s established hubs, according to Atomico: It accounts for 22 percent of the capital invested in Europe, 19 percent of the value of private tech ecosystems and 22 percent of all companies founded that later reached a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Atomico also stresses that companies “in all hubs convert capital into outstanding results with comparable efficiency.” Smaller ecosystems deliver similar results per dollar invested; what they mainly lack is capital. Unlocking Europe’s underfunded regions, the report says, is therefore “crucial for the growth of the entire ecosystem.”