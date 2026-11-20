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An A.I. agenda co-written by A.I.: For the Freedom Party, it is a scandal; for State Secretary Alexander Pröll, it is simply consistent.

On Thursday evening, Austria’s State Secretary for Digitalization, Alexander Pröll of the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP), presented his A.I. agenda for Austria, titled “Kipppunkt” (“Tipping Point”), with 15 fields of action at the Austrian National Library, as Trending Topics reported. Less than 24 hours later, the focus is less on its content than on the question of who wrote it.

Kickl: “Unprofessional” and “Amateurish”

The trigger came from Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ). He cites a “quick analysis” by plagiarism investigator Stefan Weber, according to which more than two-thirds of the paper was created with A.I. According to reports, Mr. Weber used the A.I. detection software Pangram, which put the A.I. share at 67 percent. Mr. Weber also criticized the lack of an A.I. label, an imprint and information about the authors.

The approach is “not only unprofessional, but amateurish,” Mr. Kickl said in a press release. The fact that media content cannot be identified as A.I.-generated is precisely one of the major challenges that need to be solved, he argued. Doing it this way is “like paying for strategies to fight black money with black money.”

Pröll’s Office: “Of Course We Used A.I.”

Mr. Pröll’s office is taking it in stride. “Yes, of course we used A.I. for it; that’s one of our core messages, that everyone should use A.I. as a tool,” it said in response to an inquiry from Trending Topics. The content, it said, was developed in discussions with academia and business: “We incorporated a lot of feedback from various organizations such as the AI Factory, the Complexity Science Hub, universities, the Federation of Austrian Industries, the Austrian Economic Chamber, Graz University of Technology and the Association of Municipalities.” A.I. was used to refine the text: “Of course we had A.I. challenge it, proofread it and summarize it.”

The office treats the criticism almost as a compliment: “It’s the greatest praise when the only criticism is that we used A.I. for it, and nothing about the content.” And aimed at Mr. Kickl: “Accusing the A.I. state secretariat of working with A.I. is the height of absurdity.” Speaking to the Austria Press Agency, Mr. Pröll’s office also pointed out that the Freedom Party itself makes extensive use of A.I., for example for parliamentary inquiries and social media graphics.

The office also rejects the accusation of missing labeling. The imprint of the website now states: “The website and texts were created with the help of artificial intelligence.” It lists the Digital Communication department of the Federal Chancellery as responsible.

How Reliable Are A.I. Detectors?

How meaningful such analyses are remains disputed. A.I. detectors like Pangram deliver probabilities, not proof, and regularly get it wrong. The Austrian magazine News recently tested Pangram with a page and a half from Thomas Mann’s “The Magic Mountain,” a novel published in 1924. The result: 60 percent A.I.-generated. Mr. Weber’s review was also only a quick analysis.

Moreover, the state secretariat does not deny using A.I. at all. The dispute is therefore less about whether A.I. was involved and more about whether a government paper on A.I. may be produced this way and how openly that must be disclosed.

Greens: Dispute Distracts From What Matters

The Greens consider the whole debate a sideshow. Whether A.I. was used for a text is “really not the question that concerns people in this country,” said Süleyman Zorba, the party’s digital affairs spokesman. “Instead of arguing about the use of A.I., the government should finally act.” He again called for the immediate establishment of an A.I. authority, as required by the E.U.’s A.I. Act, and for a strategy with a binding timeline, clear responsibilities, a budget and the involvement of Parliament. An A.I. strategy, he said, must be more than a website.

The agenda is now going into a public consultation, with contributions to be evaluated in spring 2027. The government’s finished A.I. strategy is due in the first half of 2027.