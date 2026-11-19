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Small country, big deep tech punch: Austria has nine million inhabitants, more than 60 quantum research groups, one of the fathers of deep learning in Linz and chip equipment makers without which TSMC and Intel could not produce modern semiconductors. Mistral has bought its way in with an acquisition, Infineon is investing billions, and international startups are setting up development teams in Linz, Vienna and Innsbruck.

The reasons: world-class research, a funding system that rewards R&D, and personnel costs far below Silicon Valley levels. A current example is Ketryx, supported by the Austrian Business Agency (ABA).

Ketryx: From a Single Employee to the Largest Team

Ketryx develops an AI-powered compliance platform for medical technology. According to the company, it cuts the documentation workload for regulated software by up to 90 percent. Leading medtech companies are among its customers, and Ketryx has raised a total of 55 million U.S. dollars, most recently 39 million U.S. dollars in a Series B.

“We help teams build mission-critical and life-saving software with the help of AI,” says co-founder and CTO Jan Pöschko. “If you build a medical device like a pacemaker or a mobile app that tracks your glucose level, you need to fulfill certain regulations. We help people stay compliant while still shipping software fast.”

Boston handles sales and marketing, Vienna the product. Around 40 employees here take care of design, engineering, testing, infrastructure and AI. The office started with a single employee in 2022 and is now the company’s largest team. Post-sales is next to be added.

“Austria for us is really the engineering hub,” says Pöschko.

“A World-Class Engineering Team That Wants to Stay”

Before founding Ketryx, Pöschko, who hails from Graz, spent almost ten years leading development of the Wolfram Cloud at Wolfram Research.

“There was a personal reason to start here in Austria. I’m originally from Graz, then lived in the U.S. for a while, where I met my co-founder, who is now in Boston. When we started, we already had a network here for the first founding engineers in Vienna, and then we grew from there and made use of the massive, largely untapped talent pool in Vienna.”

His conclusion: “Austria is where you can build a world-class engineering team, and the people actually want to stay.”

Location and quality of life add to that: “It’s good to be in the heart of Europe. That makes it easier to attract people from other places, especially in Europe. Vienna is one of the most livable cities in the world, and that creates an international flair. And it’s a well-functioning city that makes it easy to run a company.”

Meanwhile, the automotive, robotics and aerospace industries are also showing interest in the platform. When the Vienna entity was set up, the ABA was the first point of contact: “You helped us set up our entity here, with everything from opening a bank account to figuring out our transfer pricing to introducing us to the network in Vienna. That was very helpful,” says Pöschko.

The ABA Helps Companies Plug Into the Ecosystem

Marion Biber, Head of INVEST in AUSTRIA at the ABA, knows such stories from her advisory work: “International companies find again and again how easily they can connect with the ecosystem in Austria. Contacts with research institutions, clusters or key companies in the market are quickly established.”

The ABA sees itself as a guide: “We have a very good overview of the location and find the right points of contact for international founders,” says Biber.

Costs are another argument: “American scaleups are repeatedly surprised at how low labor costs are compared to Silicon Valley. With the same budget, they can hire significantly more people in Austria.” According to Biber, personnel costs are 30 to 40 percent lower depending on qualifications, in some cases even half.

Physical AI From Linz

“In AI and quantum technologies, two key technologies of the industrial strategy, we are right at the forefront in research, and in quantum we are a world leader,” says Biber.

The figurehead is Sepp Hochreiter, who laid foundations of deep learning with LSTM networks in the 1990s and now conducts research at Johannes Kepler University (JKU) and with NXAI. This environment also produced Emmi AI around JKU professor Johannes Brandstetter, which develops AI models for physics simulations. After Austria’s largest seed round to date (15 million euros), the startup was acquired by Mistral AI after just 17 months, at a reported valuation of up to 330 million euros. Linz has since become an official Mistral location.

“Austria’s strength lies in physical AI, meaning bringing AI into industrial applications,” says Biber.

Talent comes from programs such as JKU’s English-language master’s degree in AI, which Biber says is one of the first of its kind in Europe. Computing power and connections are offered by the AI Factory Austria AI:AT with supercomputer access, training and a coworking hub. Among its residents is eustella, which recently launched a European alternative to ChatGPT (disclosure: eustella and Trending Topics both belong to newsrooms.ai).

Robotics and Quantum

More than 8,000 experts came to ICRA in Vienna, one of the world’s most important robotics conferences. Mechatronics clusters help newcomers settle in, through which, according to Biber, one “gets into the ecosystem relatively quickly.”

Austria has ranked among the world leaders in quantum for decades. “A country with nine million inhabitants has more than 60 research groups in this field,” says Biber. Quantum Austria had invested more than 100 million euros by 2026. AQT is building a new quantum computer in Innsbruck, and IBM also distributes ParityQC’s compiler technology. Munich-based startup planqc opened an office in Innsbruck because talent there was hard to lure to Bavaria.

The Underrated Microelectronics Location

When it comes to microelectronics, many people think of Silicon Saxony. According to Biber, however, Austria is strong along the value chain, especially in machines for chip production. Infineon is putting 1.1 billion euros into a GaN fab in Villach, the EV Group is one of the industry’s key equipment suppliers, and Lam Research acquired Salzburg-based specialist Semsysco in 2022. Vienna’s IMS Nanofabrication is considered the market leader in multi-beam mask writers for EUV lithography; Intel holds the majority and TSMC around 10 percent, at a valuation of 4.3 billion U.S. dollars.

Funding That Is Open All Year Round

According to Biber, Austria ranks fourth in the European Innovation Scoreboard for direct and indirect research funding, and according to the Austrian Startup Monitor, every second startup uses public funding.

“The FFG’s General Programme has proven particularly effective because it is open all year round and to all topics,” says Biber. “For the part that is not funded, companies can additionally claim the 14 percent research premium.”

On top of that come the aws seed programs for companies founded in Austria and the Christian Doppler Laboratories for long-term cooperation with universities.

Deep Tech Companies Growing in Austria

Besides Ketryx, the ABA has supported many other companies:

YQ App: The AI startup founded by Dúlio Silva analyzes customer flows in brick-and-mortar retail and grew to eleven people from six nations within a year.

The AI startup founded by Dúlio Silva analyzes customer flows in brick-and-mortar retail and grew to eleven people from six nations within a year. PSL: U.S. AI researcher Emily Kate Genatowski develops insurance models for AI-powered and humanoid robots.

U.S. AI researcher Emily Kate Genatowski develops insurance models for AI-powered and humanoid robots. Cyclops: The U.S. stablecoin payments platform made Vienna its European headquarters because of the MiCAR crypto regulation.

The U.S. stablecoin payments platform made Vienna its European headquarters because of the MiCAR crypto regulation. AI Dental: The Slovak dental AI startup has moved its growth base to Vienna.

The Slovak dental AI startup has moved its growth base to Vienna. Onono: Vienna-born founders Kaiyue Li and Marko Göls are developing a cognitive AI between Zurich and Vienna.

Many companies stay and keep growing after being acquired: following its purchase of Cubicure for 79 million euros, Align Technology is expanding a 3D printing competence center in Vienna, and Bose recently acquired StreamUnlimited. “We make sure that the strengths of the location are known within the group, so that more activities come to Austria and nothing moves away,” says Biber.

International companies and founders considering setting up or expanding a subsidiary in Austria can get free advice from INVEST in AUSTRIA at the ABA. Employers looking for skilled workers from abroad will find support at WORK in AUSTRIA. The Austrian Business Update keeps you up to date.