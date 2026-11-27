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Austria is a small country but a big crypto hub, mainly thanks to customers from Germany and France.

Crypto-asset service providers supervised by Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) processed around 111 million crypto exchange transactions in the first half of 2026, according to a press release from the regulator. The total value came to €20.4 billion, meaning each transaction averaged around €184. The figures come from the providers’ reporting data, which the FMA has just published for its FinTech Day at the Austrian National Bank.

7.72 Million Accounts, at Most a Quarter in Austria

At the end of June, around 7.72 million user accounts were registered with the reporting providers, up from 6.7 million at the end of 2025, an increase of around 15 percent in six months. Where the customers come from is striking: Around 74 percent of accounts belong to other countries in the European Economic Area, led by Germany and France. That leaves at most around 2 million accounts for Austria, a figure that also includes customers outside the E.E.A.

The reason is the E.U.’s crypto regulation MiCA. Anyone holding a license in one E.U. country can offer services across the entire bloc with the so-called E.U. passport. Many providers therefore use Vienna as a springboard into Europe. Besides domestic players such as Bitpanda, the crypto exchange BingX and the payments provider Transak have recently obtained licenses in Austria.

Crypto Holdings in Custody Shrink by a Quarter

The value of assets in custody developed less favorably. At the end of June, providers held crypto assets worth around €3.4 billion for their customers, down from €4.4 billion at the end of 2025, a drop of around 23 percent. According to the FMA, this reflects the lower price of Bitcoin and other crypto assets on the reporting date.

Who Should Supervise Crypto in the Future?

The European nature of the market is fueling a debate about the future of supervision. At the E.U. level, there are discussions about centralizing oversight of crypto service providers and giving the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) a bigger role. The FMA is cautious on this question: Institutional changes are not an end in themselves, it says; what matters is whether they lead to more effective supervision, greater consistency and a level playing field in the single market.

“Innovation, competitiveness and effective supervision go hand in hand if we want to create a future-proof European financial market,” says FMA Executive Director Mariana Kühnel. With MiCA, the E.U. has a common framework for crypto assets for the first time, and practice must now show that it produces an integrated and competitive market, she says. On stablecoins, too, Europe must “find its own way: open to innovation and competition, but with clear rules that protect financial stability, consumers and the integrity of our markets.”