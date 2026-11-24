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Austria’s new fund of funds is meant to turn domestic scale-ups into big companies, but it may invest most of its money abroad. According to the concept paper from the office of State Secretary Elisabeth Zehetner, which Trending Topics has obtained and on which its report on the €23.23 million in federal funds through 2029 was based, there is only a floor for the Austrian share.

Under the heading “Austria footprint,” the paper states that at least the amount of the state anchor investment should flow into Austrian companies. With up to €100 million in federal money and a target volume of €500 million, that comes to about 20 percent. Up to €400 million could therefore go to funds, and thus also to companies, outside Austria. Of the €500 million the fund is supposed to mobilize, only a much smaller portion is likely to reach Austrian start-ups and scale-ups.

Widely Diversified, Even Beyond Europe

The fund, now called the Austrian Venture & Growth Fund of Funds, puts its money into target funds, which in turn finance start-ups, scale-ups and spin-offs. To achieve “market-standard return expectations,” the concept paper says, broad diversification is needed, explicitly with “no restriction of investments purely to Austria/Europe.” The target funds themselves are to be based in Europe and focus on key technologies, and funds with a defense component are also possible. The fund is aiming for an annual return of more than 10 percent.

The return target also shapes where the money goes. To achieve more than 10 percent a year, the fund manager has to pick the most promising target funds, which may just as well be based in other countries. Those funds, in turn, will invest mainly in their own regions.

Austrian target funds, too, can invest most of their capital abroad. Speedinvest, Austria’s largest venture capital firm, describes itself as a “pan-European investor.”

When the fund was presented last Saturday, the government remained vague about the Austrian connection. The fund of funds “will be able to invest internationally” but should “provide a strong boost for the domestic location,” according to a statement from Ms. Zehetner and Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer. Success is to be measured partly by the capital that actually flows into Austrian companies. The statement does not name any specific targets.

The Location Is Meant to Benefit Through Target Funds

The concept paper describes how domestic scale-ups are still supposed to benefit: The connection to Austria is to be established by basing the fund of funds in Austria. So far, the paper says, there are no target funds in the country that invest exclusively in scale-ups. The fund of funds would create demand for such funds and lead them to set up in Austria, solving the “chicken-and-egg challenge.” This effect has already been observed in Israel and Denmark, according to the paper.

Support comes from the EcoAustria study commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. It recommends the broadest possible geographic focus and points to the well-documented home bias of venture capital funds, which tend to invest close to home anyway. As an example, the study cites KfW Capital in Germany, where the share of German companies is more than 90 percent, without formal quotas.

Domestic Capital Is Still Missing

Whether the plan works depends on who puts up the remaining €400 million. Large Austrian investors such as Erste Group and Uniqa are already investing in funds of funds, for example in Poland and at the E.U. level, but they still see open questions over the Austrian model. At the same time, Austria invests almost the least in start-ups relative to economic output, according to the Atomico report. In larger funding rounds, Austrian start-ups currently depend almost entirely on foreign investors, according to the government.