Austria’s Fund of Funds: Erste Group and Uniqa Still See Big Question Marks

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The money for funds of funds is there; it just is not flowing into Austria right now. Erste Group and Uniqa, two of the country’s largest institutional investors, have recently invested in big funds of funds, but in Poland and at the E.U. level. When it comes to Austria’s own start-up and scale-up fund of funds, both are holding back for now. Asked by Trending Topics, they explained what they would need to invest at home as well.

Austria’s cabinet approved the start-up and scale-up fund of funds in September 2025, and it is supposed to become operational in early 2027. It is to reach about 500 million euros, with the federal government acting as anchor investor through aws with up to 100 million euros. Only 23.23 million euros of that, however, is budgeted through 2029, Trending Topics reported.

The Money Goes Abroad

Erste Group, together with its subsidiary Erste Bank Polska, has bought into the Innovate PL Fund of Funds, which is set to grow to about 680 million euros. The two are the first private banks in the vehicle, which is managed by PFR Ventures and backed by the European Investment Fund (E.I.F.). Uniqa, for its part, is one of 15 institutional investors that together have signaled more than 8 billion euros for the European Tech Champions Initiative 2 of the E.I.B. and E.I.F. That fund of funds invests in large venture capital funds that finance fast-growing European tech companies.

Neither will say how much it is investing. Erste Group and Erste Bank Polska are making “a substantial contribution to the total capital mobilized,” Peter Bosek, Erste Group’s chief executive, told Trending Topics. Beyond the investment, he said, the group wants to play an active, supportive role in Poland’s private markets ecosystem and contribute its experience and expertise. “As in many markets in our region, there is still considerable room for development here compared with Western Europe,” Mr. Bosek said. The aim is to mobilize more private and institutional capital for innovation, growth and business succession.

At Uniqa, investments in European private equity funds focused on technology and growth companies have “long been part of our investment strategy,” Andreas Brandstetter, the insurer’s chief executive, told Trending Topics. Uniqa is already invested in funds that match the initiative’s goals and plans to keep pursuing that approach. It has agreed to keep the specific amounts confidential.

What Erste Group Needs

Erste Group is not committing to the Austrian fund of funds. “We generally welcome initiatives that mobilize private and institutional capital for innovation, growth and business succession,” Mr. Bosek told Trending Topics. That also applies to the planned Austrian start-up and scale-up fund of funds. “However, we cannot comment on a possible investment at this time, as the specific structure, investment terms and timeline have not yet been finalized.”

Mr. Bosek himself names what won Erste over in Poland: confidence in the fund of funds’ governance structure and in the experience and track record of the fund managers working there.

What Uniqa Needs

Uniqa is already closer. “We are involved in the discussions and deliberations on a possible scale-up fund of funds and are happy to contribute our expertise as a long-standing and major Austrian investor,” Mr. Brandstetter told Trending Topics. Whether Uniqa would then invest depends on what the structure and economic conditions look like in practice. “At the same time, we also have to take into account the interests of the policyholders whose money we invest.”

What matters, he said, are “professionally structured investment opportunities, appropriate risk management and stable regulatory conditions.” For Uniqa, the balance of return, risk and regulatory requirements has to be right. In principle, however, Mr. Brandstetter considers a fund of funds an interesting way to mobilize institutional capital for venture capital.

Uniqa has gained venture capital experience through its own unit, Uniqa Ventures, which has since been folded into Uniqa Capital Markets, Mr. Brandstetter said in an interview with Selektiv. Its asset management arm manages 24 billion euros on the insurer’s own balance sheet and another 15 billion euros for third parties.

What Is Still Missing

In short, the two potential major investors are still missing much of what an investment decision requires. Erste Group first wants to see the fund of funds’ specific structure, investment terms and timeline. Uniqa makes its involvement dependent on the economic conditions, stable regulatory rules and appropriate risk management, all of which must be compatible with the interests of its policyholders.