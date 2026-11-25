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Anyone hoping to run Austria’s new fund of funds needs one thing above all: a proven track record in managing a fund of funds. And Austria has very few teams that fit the bill. Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws), the federal development bank, has just launched an international tender on behalf of the Ministry of Economy to find a manager for the Austrian Venture & Growth Fund of Funds. Both established teams and teams still being formed are eligible to apply.

What the Fund Is Meant to Do

The selected team will set up the fund, raise capital from private and institutional investors in Austria and abroad, and pick the portfolio funds. It will make investment decisions independently. The target size is about €500 million, with the federal government contributing up to €100 million through aws as anchor investor. The fund may only start investing once it reaches a first closing of €175 million, of which no more than €75 million may come from public sources. The state’s share must stay below 50 percent at all times.

The fund of funds will not invest in start-ups directly. Instead, it will back venture capital funds focused on growth and late-stage financing. "A lack of growth capital must not become the limiting factor for Austrian start-ups and scale-ups," said State Secretary Elisabeth Zehetner. Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer called the fund a key measure of Austria’s industrial strategy.

According to the aws tender documents, investments are explicitly not limited to Austria. Portfolio funds must be based in the European Economic Area or Switzerland. They are expected to invest mainly in companies working on the key technologies named in Austria’s industrial strategy, including:

Artificial intelligence and data innovation

Chips

Electronic components and systems

Advanced manufacturing technologies and robotics

The fund of funds may also back funds that target other promising sectors.

There is still a link to Austria: Over the fund’s lifetime, the portfolio funds are expected to invest at least as much in Austrian companies as aws puts into the fund of funds. With a target size of €500 million and an aws stake of €100 million, that works out to at least 20 percent. The fund will therefore focus on fund managers who have invested in Austria before and plan to do so with their current fund. The fund has a term of 16 years, including a four-year investment period.

Experience Counts More Than the Concept

The selection process is clearly tailored to established fund-of-funds managers. Applications are first ranked solely on experience in managing funds of funds. Only the top-ranked teams make the shortlist and go through detailed due diligence, including in-person interviews. In the final assessment, international fund-raising experience and fund-of-funds management experience each account for 35 percent. Team stability and motivation and the concept for the fund each count for 15 percent.

Among other things, applicants must have been responsible for at least one fund of funds of comparable size over its entire term. Newcomers must show that they have successfully managed fund-of-funds portfolios in previous roles. An international panel of experts chaired by Hubert Cottogni will make a recommendation, and aws will make the final decision.

Skin in the Game and an AIFM License

The management team is expected to invest its own money in the fund of funds, at a level customary in the industry. It will be rewarded with a share of the profits (carried interest). The team must also pre-finance the costs of structuring and fund-raising. These can only be passed on to the fund if fund-raising succeeds, and only up to 0.75 percent of capital commitments. Application costs will not be reimbursed.

A license is also required: By the time the fund is set up, the management company must be registered or licensed as an alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) and have a presence in Austria, for which an office is sufficient. The fund itself should be domiciled in the European Union, preferably in Austria.

Few Fund-of-Funds Managers at Home

The list of Austrian firms with fund-of-funds experience in private markets is short. One is Erste Group: Its asset management arm, Erste Asset Management, launched the Erste Diversified Private Equity I fund of funds with about €100 million in 2022 and is now bringing a successor, Erste Diversified Private Equity II, to market with a target size of €150 million. It invests in growth equity, venture capital and buyout funds.

The second name is Allocator One. Founded in Vienna in 2023 by Michael Ströck and Felix Staeritz, the platform acts as an anchor investor for managers raising their first or second fund. Since an office in Austria is enough to qualify, international fund-of-funds managers can also apply.

Only €23 Million Until 2029

In budget terms, the fund of funds will barely register during the current legislative period. As Trending Topics reported based on a concept paper, the government has earmarked €23.23 million in federal funds for 2027 through 2029. The reason lies in how the money is drawn down: The state’s capital is called over the entire life of the fund. The remaining €76.77 million or so of the anchor investment will only hit the budget from 2030 to 2042.

Tight Deadlines for Applicants

Applications can only be submitted by email. Once their application has been confirmed, teams get access to the aws data room and have five working days to upload their documents. These include a private placement memorandum, draft management and partnership agreements, and a financial plan covering the fund’s entire term. The deadline for applications is Feb. 10, 2027, at noon.