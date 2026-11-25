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Investors from outside the EU who want to buy into Austrian companies should brace for a lot more scrutiny. Austria’s economy minister, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, has just presented the key points of a reform of the country’s investment screening: more sectors under review, lower thresholds, a new trigger aimed at geopolitical dependencies, and conditions that can oblige investors to spend money in Austria. “Austria’s know-how is not for sale,” Mr. Hattmannsdorfer said in a statement from his ministry.

The Investment Control Act, introduced in 2020 and also known as FDI screening, allows the Ministry of Economic Affairs to block stakes acquired by investors from third countries, or attach conditions to them, if they could endanger security or public order. Third countries are all countries outside the EU, the European Economic Area and Switzerland, which includes the United States and Britain. The government had already announced a tightening in its industrial strategy, and now the first details are on the table.

What Is Set to Change

Screening is to become stricter above all for key technologies, critical infrastructure and raw materials. According to the ministry, the following changes are planned:

Energy: Stricter screening is to apply to stakes in energy infrastructure and in companies that supply technology for it, such as control components.

Stricter screening is to apply to stakes in energy infrastructure and in companies that supply technology for it, such as control components. Digital infrastructure: Screening is to be extended to components for control and operation, for example in digital sovereignty, connectivity and satellite navigation.

Screening is to be extended to components for control and operation, for example in digital sovereignty, connectivity and satellite navigation. Logistics and raw materials: Supply chains, logistics, and the mining and recycling of raw materials are to face closer scrutiny.

Supply chains, logistics, and the mining and recycling of raw materials are to face closer scrutiny. Medicine and health: The screening threshold falls from 25 percent to 10 percent of shares.

The screening threshold falls from 25 percent to 10 percent of shares. Key technologies: All key technologies of the industrial strategy are to be covered, including electric mobility, environmental technology, and aviation and space. The nine technologies also include artificial intelligence, chips and quantum technology.

All key technologies of the industrial strategy are to be covered, including electric mobility, environmental technology, and aviation and space. The nine technologies also include artificial intelligence, chips and quantum technology. Market power of the home country: A new criterion is to trigger a review if an investor’s home country already holds more than 40 percent of global manufacturing capacity. The ministry did not say which countries or sectors that would affect.

A new criterion is to trigger a review if an investor’s home country already holds more than 40 percent of global manufacturing capacity. The ministry did not say which countries or sectors that would affect. Licenses: So far, the law covers only the acquisition of shares in companies. In the future, it is also to apply when someone secures the rights to a product through a license.

“Made in Austria” as a Condition

Also new is a kind of location requirement. When the ministry approves a takeover with conditions, it is to be able to oblige investors to invest in research, development and jobs in Austria. “We want to remain attractive for direct investment and, with a ‘Made in Austria’ obligation, ensure that jobs and value creation in Austria are strengthened in company takeovers,” Mr. Hattmannsdorfer said.

150 Reviews, Two Bans

At the same time, the ministry presented its annual report on investment screening. In 2025, it concluded 150 reviews, up from 135 in 2024 and 103 in 2023. Ninety-eight deals were approved in the first review phase, three were approved with conditions, and two were blocked. In one case, there was suspicion that Russia sanctions were being circumvented. According to the annual report, information technology was the sector most often affected, with 56 reviews, followed by health (29), and traffic and transport (21). Next came energy and data processing or storage, with 15 reviews each, the supply of medicines and vaccines (13), artificial intelligence (11), finance (8) and telecommunications (7). Because a single review can involve several sectors, the figures add up to more than 150. About half of the investors reviewed came from the United States and about a quarter from Britain, according to the Austria Presse Agentur.

New Hurdles for Start-Ups

That is exactly what makes the reform sensitive for the start-up scene. Austrian start-ups often raise larger funding rounds from American and British backers, and many work in fields such as health, energy or IT that already fall under the law. Only microenterprises with fewer than 10 employees and less than €2 million in revenue or total assets are exempt. If the threshold in health drops to 10 percent, stakes of the size typical in funding rounds would be reviewed there in the future.

FDI screening has frustrated start-ups in the past. At the Viennese health tech company XUND, a funding round with investors from the United States and Britain nearly failed because of the red tape, its founder, Tamas Petrovics, told Trending Topics a few years ago. “For all our optimism and all our visions, you can’t say today that we are critical infrastructure the way an airport is,” he said. Sebastian Wiener of the investor Peak Pride described the process as nerve-racking: Despite relief for start-ups, approval still takes several weeks to months, and in the fast-moving venture capital business, it can in the worst case cause investors to back out.

New Rules Not Until 2028

The reform is still some time away. In the coming weeks, Mr. Hattmannsdorfer wants to discuss the plans with companies, financial institutions and lawyers, and negotiations within the coalition of the People’s Party, the Social Democrats and NEOS are to begin in early 2027. The new regime is to take effect in 2028, according to the Austria Presse Agentur.