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On Nasdaq, Anthropic has just become a company worth about $2 trillion. In Vienna, at the same time, Austria’s state secretary for digitalization, Alexander Pröll of the conservative People’s Party, declared a “tipping point.” In a keynote speech under that title, “Kipppunkt,” he presented an Austrian A.I. agenda with 15 fields of action and three goals: Austria should remain capable of acting, prosperous and humane. It is not yet a finished A.I. strategy. The agenda now goes to a public consultation, and the actual, coordinated strategy is not due until the first half of 2027.

“At a tipping point, doing nothing is also a decision,” Mr. Pröll said. Chancellor Christian Stocker, also of the People’s Party, had commissioned a new A.I. strategy from him in September. It is meant to replace the “AI Mission Austria 2030,” which was written in 2021, before ChatGPT. Mr. Pröll had already laid out the same three goals in almost the same words back then.

Six Building Blocks, Many of Them Familiar

From the 15 fields of action, the government highlighted six proposals:

Computing power: A European Community for Computing Power, modeled on the European Coal and Steel Community. At the national level, a road map for data centers that are “small, green, decentralized,” whose waste heat could warm schools, for example.

A European Community for Computing Power, modeled on the European Coal and Steel Community. At the national level, a road map for data centers that are “small, green, decentralized,” whose waste heat could warm schools, for example. TikTok: Together with Germany, Austria wants to bring TikTok Europe into European hands.

Together with Germany, Austria wants to bring TikTok Europe into European hands. United Nations: An international A.I. center under the U.N. umbrella in Vienna. The idea came from Chancellor Stocker, and the government says the A.I. pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has welcomed it.

An international A.I. center under the U.N. umbrella in Vienna. The idea came from Chancellor Stocker, and the government says the A.I. pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has welcomed it. Economy: An Austrian mission for physical A.I., as well as support for EU Inc and the E.U.’s savings and investments union.

An Austrian mission for physical A.I., as well as support for EU Inc and the E.U.’s savings and investments union. Education of the heart: A social media ban for children under 14, pursued as an Austrian initiative with a plan for negotiations at the E.U. level, and screen-free elementary schools following a “calculator principle.”

A social media ban for children under 14, pursued as an Austrian initiative with a plan for negotiations at the E.U. level, and screen-free elementary schools following a “calculator principle.” Constitution: A national objective in the spirit of Kant: “Technological progress must serve people.”

Much of this the government has announced or pursued elsewhere. Austria has long backed EU Inc, yet just today Startups for Europe and the EU-INC initiative called for the watered-down proposal to be withdrawn and relaunched. On computing power, Austria had offered up to 1.75 billion euros (about $1.95 billion) for an A.I. gigafactory, before Vienna withdrew its bid. Others are already putting data center waste heat to use: Near Zurich, Green’s data centers are set to heat 11,500 homes.

The Road to a Strategy

Citizens, companies and researchers can now take part in the consultation at kipppunkt.gv.at. The input is to be evaluated in spring 2027, and the government’s coordinated A.I. strategy is to follow in the first half of 2027. So far, the government has not put a budget figure on any of the building blocks.

Mr. Pröll has moved further in public administration. Under the Public AI banner, Austria’s federal computing center is building A.I. tools for civil servants on open-weights models from Mistral that run on its own servers. Over the summer, Mr. Pröll also proposed in a letter to the European Commission that the E.U. try to bring Anthropic to Europe. Nothing has come of that so far: The Claude maker began trading on Nasdaq in New York today.

Greens Miss a Plan and an A.I. Authority

The approach drew criticism as soon as the process began in September. Süleyman Zorba, the Greens’ spokesman for digital affairs, said at the time: “No plan, no structure. As long as it says A.I. on the label.” He called for a binding timeline, clear responsibilities and the involvement of Parliament. His main complaint concerned unfinished homework from Brussels: The E.U.’s A.I. Act requires member states to designate a market surveillance authority for A.I. The deadline passed in August 2025. At that point, Austria had set up an A.I. service desk at the regulator RTR, which mainly provides information and advice.