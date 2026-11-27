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Digital sovereignty makes for good speeches, but the checks still go to Microsoft: Austria’s federal procurement agency, the Bundesbeschaffung GmbH (BBG), is seeking a new framework agreement for Microsoft products on behalf of the federal government and other public buyers, and it can be worth up to €1.698 billion. That is according to the tender notice on the BBG’s procurement portal. The contract covers software licenses, subscriptions, maintenance, cloud products and related services from the US company. The deadline for bids is Monday; it was recently extended by almost three weeks.

Three Lots, One Winner Each

The tender, called “Microsoft Enterprise & Select,” is split into three lots by licensing model:

Lot Licensing model Maximum value Term 1 Enterprise €1.576 billion 4 years 2 Select Plus €62 million 3 years 3 CSP (Cloud Solution Provider) €62 million 4 years

More than 90 percent of the volume falls on the Enterprise agreement, through which large organizations buy their Microsoft licenses. The new contract is set to start in mid-February 2027. Exactly one company will win each lot, and agencies will then order from it directly without further competition.

Microsoft itself is not bidding. The tender is aimed at resellers that Microsoft has authorized as licensing partners for large agreements. They compete mainly on their markup and service, while the manufacturer sets the products and list prices.

Almost Three Times as Much as Last Time

The previous framework agreement of the same name was concluded in January 2024, with a contract value of €470 million for almost three years. The contract went to ACP IT Solutions, which faced two rival bids, according to Austria’s open procurement data. For the agreement before that, signed in 2021, ACP was the only bidder, according to the BBG. The ACP Group says it had revenue of €1.12 billion in its 2025/26 fiscal year, up 7 percent, and employs more than 2,700 people in Austria and Germany. Agencies regularly order licenses worth millions under the current agreement; the IT services arm of Austria’s social insurance system alone placed one order of just over €7 million this year.

Converted to an annual figure, the ceiling rises from about €157 million to about €430 million a year, almost three times as much. Maximum values are caps, however, and are often not reached. The notice does not say why the ceiling is rising so sharply. Possible reasons include higher Microsoft prices, more cloud services and AI features such as Copilot, more participating agencies, or simply a larger buffer.

Microsoft is not the only software maker with a large federal contract. A framework agreement with Germany’s SAP is worth up to €410 million. For the US vendors VMware and IBM, the caps are €160 million and €50 million.

Europe Looks for an Exit

The tender comes at a sensitive moment. Only recently, a 30-hour Microsoft 365 outage paralyzed government agencies and corporations in dozens of countries. Several European administrations are working to become less dependent on Microsoft: The Netherlands is developing DAWO, a homegrown Linux-based digital workplace, while Schleswig-Holstein and Denmark are moving parts of their administrations to open source.

Austria has examples, too. The Austrian Armed Forces have switched their roughly 16,000 workstations from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice so they can process data in-house without external dependencies. Last year, the federal government announced it would make greater use of open-source alternatives in the public sector, and Alexander Pröll, the state secretary for digitalization, floated making digital sovereignty a mandatory criterion in public procurement, according to ORF. “Digital sovereignty is not a question of convenience, but a question of the ability to act,” Mr. Pröll said in May. The current tender contains no such criterion.

Why Leaving Microsoft Is So Hard

There are reasons the federal government is still betting big on Microsoft. A switch affects not only Word and Excel, but also email, user management, specialized applications and thousands of document templates, plus training for tens of thousands of employees. Munich shows how hard that can be: The city moved its administration to Linux over several years and returned to Microsoft in 2017 after political disputes and complaints about compatibility problems. Microsoft, for its part, is courting Europe with its own sovereignty offerings, such as a data boundary meant to keep customer data inside the EU and cloud versions run by European partners.