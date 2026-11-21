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Austria’s long-awaited fund of funds for start-ups and scale-ups now has a name and a timeline.

State Secretary Elisabeth Zehetner of the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) and Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer of the Social Democrats (SPÖ) have just announced the fund’s implementation, according to a press release. It is called the Austrian Venture & Growth Fund of Funds and is set to reach a volume of €500 million. Over the multiyear investment period, the federal government will provide up to €100 million as an anchor investment, and every public euro is meant to attract four euros from private and institutional investors. According to the government, the federal money comes from returns on existing equity initiatives and places no additional burden on the budget.

Tender for the Fund Manager

The next step is the search for a fund manager. The Austrian development bank Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws) will manage the federal stake and launch the tender next week. A panel of experts will be involved in the selection, and the fund manager is expected to have international experience and to run the fund independently and on commercial terms. The selection is planned for early 2027, after which the fund is to begin operations. Its term is about 16 years.

How the Fund Works

The fund of funds will not invest directly in individual companies but in venture capital and private equity funds, which in turn finance start-ups, scale-ups and spin-offs. This is meant to make it easier, above all for insurers, banks, pension funds and foundations, to invest in growth capital as an asset class. One focus is on the key technologies defined in Austria’s industrial strategy. The fund may invest internationally but is primarily meant to make it easier for Austrian companies to access growth capital. Its impact will be measured by, among other things, the capital raised from Austrian investors, the amount invested in Austrian companies and the number of start-ups referred by aws.

The fund of funds is part of the government’s industrial strategy, which aims to triple venture capital’s share of G.D.P. by 2035. In larger funding rounds, Austrian start-ups currently depend almost entirely on foreign investors. According to the Atomico report, Austria invests almost the least in start-ups relative to economic output among Europe’s leading tech nations.

What Zehetner and Marterbauer Say

“The autumn of results is also putting the long-awaited fund of funds on track,” Ms. Zehetner said. “With the fund of funds, we are closing a crucial financing gap in the growth phase and creating the conditions for even more companies to succeed internationally from Austria. Countries such as Germany and Denmark already show how public anchor investments can mobilize private venture capital and develop a strong venture capital market.”

Finance Minister Marterbauer said: “We are implementing what we set out to do in the government program and, with the fund of funds, creating better growth conditions for start-ups and scale-ups in Austria. To that end, we are investing in innovative growth companies over several years, with the prospect that these public funds will also flow back in the long term. Especially in times of tight budgets, we must use the entire toolbox of public financing and think beyond traditional subsidies and grants. Successful European flagship models show how we can use public investments to mobilize private capital, drive innovation and strengthen our business location for the long term.”

Private Investors Needed

The key to its success will be whether the targeted €400 million in private capital materializes. Major Austrian institutions such as Erste Group and Uniqa already invest in funds of funds in Poland and at the E.U. level, but they recently still had open questions about the Austrian model.