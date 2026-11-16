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Curls are almost a billion-dollar business: The publicly traded U.S. consumer goods company Church & Dwight is buying 45 percent of the Viennese beauty company Bali Care, valuing the four-year-old firm at about half a billion dollars. This year, Bali Care expects net sales of about €100 million.

Bali Care (BALI Treatment GmbH) is behind the brands Bali Curls and Bali Gents. According to an announcement by Church & Dwight to investors, the company is paying about $225 million (about €202 million) for the stake. Starting two years after closing, Church & Dwight can also acquire the remaining 55 percent. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approval. Bali Care itself did not disclose any financial details in its announcement.

What Bali Care Is

Bali Care grew out of a personal search for the right care for curly hair in 2022. According to the company, it has since become one of Europe’s fastest-growing beauty companies. Its products are vegan and relatively affordable, and they are sold mainly in drugstores. Alongside the curl care brand Bali Curls, the company now also has a men’s grooming line, Bali Gents. The numbers:

Points of sale: The products are available in about 15,000 stores across Europe.

The products are available in about 15,000 stores across Europe. Revenue: Bali Care expects net sales of about €100 million this year. Church & Dwight cites about $100 million for the 12 months through the end of October.

Bali Care expects net sales of about €100 million this year. Church & Dwight cites about $100 million for the 12 months through the end of October. Markets: In Germany and Austria, Bali Care is among the leading curl care brands, according to Church & Dwight, and expansion into other European countries is underway.

In Germany and Austria, Bali Care is among the leading curl care brands, according to Church & Dwight, and expansion into other European countries is underway. Balance sheet: According to the Austrian company register, BALI Treatment GmbH had total assets of about €19.5 million at the end of 2025, with an equity ratio of about 72 percent.

According to the Austrian company register, BALI Treatment GmbH had total assets of about €19.5 million at the end of 2025, with an equity ratio of about 72 percent. Profit: Its balance sheet profit for 2025 was about €13.5 million. Of that, €774,000 was profit carried forward from previous years, which means Bali Care earned about €12.7 million in 2025 alone.

For Church & Dwight, Bali Care meets all of its acquisition criteria: a No. 1 or No. 2 brand in its category, an asset-light business model without its own factories, and accretive to the group’s growth and gross margin. The deal is expected to add to earnings as early as 2027. “Bali Care has built distinctive brands with high customer loyalty and significant growth potential,” said Rick Dierker, Church & Dwight’s chief executive. So far, distribution has focused on select European markets, he said, and the company wants to use its global platform to significantly expand the brands’ reach and make them known beyond Europe. The company, founded in 1846, owns brands including Arm & Hammer, the dry shampoo Batiste, Hero’s pimple patches, Waterpik and the hand sanitizer brand Touchland.

An Influencer and a Viennese Investor Team

Bali Care was founded by Hendrik Genotte, better known as Hank Ge. Born near Cologne, he came to Vienna to study at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, worked as a model and influencer with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and ran the Vienna restaurant Oio Poke with its Bali brunch, which gave the brand its name. “What started with a simple idea and a lot of passion has become an international success story,” Mr. Genotte said. In Church & Dwight, he said, Bali Care has found a partner that shares its vision and will help it “reach even more people worldwide.” Robert Karacic has been the sole managing director since early 2025, while Mr. Genotte remains on board as founder. The current management is set to keep running Bali Care after Church & Dwight’s investment and to develop the company together with the existing team in Innsbruck and Vienna.

Neither Bali Care nor Church & Dwight says who is selling how much. The company register, however, shows who has owned Bali Care so far:

Hendrik Genotte: The founder holds 53 percent, making him the majority owner. He now lives in tax-friendly Cyprus.

The founder holds 53 percent, making him the majority owner. He now lives in tax-friendly Cyprus. ROI Capital Privatstiftung: This private foundation holds 27 percent. Behind it is ROI Ventures, an investor team around Laura Raggl, a former managing director of the Austrian Angel Investors Association, and Marco Raggl. ROI Ventures lists Bali Curls as a pre-seed investment and as a brand it helped build itself.

This private foundation holds 27 percent. Behind it is ROI Ventures, an investor team around Laura Raggl, a former managing director of the Austrian Angel Investors Association, and Marco Raggl. ROI Ventures lists Bali Curls as a pre-seed investment and as a brand it helped build itself. Two other shareholders: They split the remaining 20 percent. The share capital was increased in 2023 and 2025, from an initial €35,000 to about €41,800 most recently.

Applying the valuation of about $500 million to the stakes, Mr. Genotte’s holding is worth about $265 million (about €238 million). ROI was also pulling the strings on the sale: The transaction was led on Bali Care’s side by Laura Raggl, advised by the M&A firm Carlsquare and the law firm Saxinger.

Curl Care on the Drugstore Shelf

Bali Care is not alone on the shelf. In drugstores, it competes with the private labels of dm (Balea) and Rossmann (Isana), which have long offered their own curl products, as well as international brands such as Cantu and Garnier. The option on the remaining 55 percent also suggests the brand could eventually end up entirely in American hands, even though Bali Care stresses that it will stay true to its Austrian roots.