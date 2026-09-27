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Gotham needs Batman to fight criminals. Milan, it turns out, needs him to fight seat-hogging. Researchers at the Università Cattolica in Milan tested whether subway passengers were more likely to offer a pregnant woman a seat when a man in a Batman costume was standing in the car. The result: with Batman present, almost twice as many people helped, Vice reports. The study was published in the journal npj Mental Health Research and is going viral again on social media.

38 Percent Versus 67 Percent

The setup was simple. A woman who appeared pregnant boarded the Milan subway and stood in a crowded car. The researchers counted how often someone offered her a seat. Then they repeated the whole thing, this time with a man in full Batman gear in the same car.

Without Batman: About 38 percent of passengers offered the woman a seat.

About 38 percent of passengers offered the woman a seat. With Batman: About 67 percent got up.

About 67 percent got up. Who helps: In both cases, it was mostly women.

In both cases, it was mostly women. The surprise: Nearly half of those who helped said afterward that they had not even noticed Batman.

Interrupting the Autopilot

For the lead researcher, Francesco Pagnini, the explanation lies not in the superhero himself but in the element of surprise. Commuters switch into an “emotional and psychological autopilot mode”: headphones in, eyes on the phone, surroundings tuned out. A Batman in the car disrupts that pattern, even if you only catch him out of the corner of your eye. And anyone jolted out of autopilot notices the pregnant woman again too.

The findings “echo earlier findings about mindfulness, that being present tends to make us nicer,” Mr. Pagnini said, according to Phys.org. So the effect depends less on Batman than on novelty: any unusual stimulus that breaks the routine could work in a similar way.

What Cities Could Learn From It

The study is small and limited to one city, and its authors themselves warn against drawing sweeping conclusions. Still, it fits a body of evidence on how strongly environment and attention steer our behavior. Transit agencies have experimented for years with signs and pictograms to nudge passengers toward more consideration, mostly with modest results. The Batman effect suggests that breaking a habit does more than another sticker.