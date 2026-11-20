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The software collector from Milan has snapped up its next classic, and at a bargain price: Bending Spoons is acquiring the email marketing service Mailchimp from Intuit at an enterprise value of $3.68 billion (about 3.31 billion euros), Bending Spoons has just announced. Intuit bought Mailchimp in 2021 for about $12 billion (about 10.8 billion euros). That amounts to a loss in value of about 70 percent in five years.

Deal Details Buyer Bending Spoons S.p.A. (Milan, Nasdaq: BSP) Seller Intuit (U.S.) Enterprise value $3.68 billion (3.31 billion euros) Payment cash; Intuit will invest $368 million (331 million euros) of the proceeds in newly issued Bending Spoons shares Intuit’s purchase price in 2021 about $12 billion (10.8 billion euros) in cash and stock Closing expected in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals

From a $12 Billion Deal to Stagnation

When Intuit, known for its TurboTax and QuickBooks software, acquired Mailchimp in 2021, it was one of the biggest software deals of the year. Intuit paid about half in cash and the rest in its own stock. At the time, Mailchimp had about 13 million users and 800,000 paying customers. Since then, the business has stalled: In the first quarter of Intuit’s 2027 fiscal year, Mailchimp’s revenue fell 1 percent to $313 million (about 281 million euros), and for the full year Intuit expects about $1.26 billion (about 1.13 billion euros), roughly the same as the year before. The service is profitable, though: Its segment operating income was recently $202 million, or 65 percent of revenue.

In the spring, Intuit announced that it would cut about 17 percent of its jobs and reduce investment in areas including Mailchimp. Intuit now says the sale sharpens its focus on A.I.-driven software for businesses. It plans to use the proceeds to buy back shares after the deal closes.

“Mailchimp is a powerful brand, built over two decades of reshaping the email marketing category and redefining how companies grow their audiences,” said Luca Ferrari, Bending Spoons’ chief executive and co-founder. After closing, he said, the company will “invest substantially in the business.” Jack Tam, a senior vice president at Intuit, promised a smooth transition for customers, partners and employees.

Bending Spoons’ Shopping List

Mailchimp is Bending Spoons’ largest acquisition yet. The company, founded in 2013 and based in Milan, has been listed on Nasdaq since its I.P.O. in the summer and has picked up the pace since. Most recently, it bought Airtable and Miro, both far below their former valuations. In Austria, Bending Spoons bought the pet tracker maker Tractive for 770 million euros.

Year Company Field Price 2023 Evernote Note-taking n/a 2024 iTranslate, Robokiller, Clime (from IAC) Apps n/a 2024 Meetup Events n/a 2024 StreamYard (from Hopin) Live streaming n/a 2024 WeTransfer File transfer n/a 2025 Brightcove Video hosting $233 million (209 million euros) 2025 Komoot Outdoor navigation n/a 2025 Harvest, MileIQ Time tracking, mileage logs n/a 2025 Vimeo Video platform $1.38 billion (1.24 billion euros) 2026 AOL Web portal, email about $1.5 billion (1.35 billion euros) 2026 Eventbrite Ticketing about $500 million (449 million euros) 2026 Tractive GPS trackers for pets 770 million euros 2026 Airtable Database software $1.285 billion (1.15 billion euros) 2026 Miro Online whiteboard $1.355 billion (1.22 billion euros) 2026 Mailchimp (from Intuit) Email marketing $3.68 billion (3.31 billion euros)

The money for the shopping spree increasingly comes from the capital markets. Alongside the Mailchimp deal, Bending Spoons announced a $1.3 billion (about 1.17 billion euros) private placement, after Berkshire Hathaway invested another $330 million. In the third quarter, acquisitions pushed revenue up 125 percent to $780 million (about 701 million euros), while organic growth was only 3 percent. Its adjusted operating margin was 54 percent.

Deep Cuts After the Deal

Bending Spoons’ playbook is well known: After an acquisition, it reorganizes teams, overhauls technology and interfaces, and raises prices. At Evernote, the entire existing staff lost their jobs; at WeTransfer, about three-quarters were to go; and at Vimeo, most employees were affected. At Tractive in Pasching, Austria, more than half of the jobs were cut. At the time-tracking service Harvest, longtime customers complained about a new pricing model that sharply increased some bills. Matteo Danieli, a co-founder of Bending Spoons, has countered that customer retention across the portfolio has remained “remarkably stable.”

Whether Mailchimp faces a similar fate remains to be seen. In email marketing, it faces strong competition from rivals including Klaviyo in e-commerce, HubSpot among small and midsize businesses, and the French provider Brevo.