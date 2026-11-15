Treasury Secretary Bessent Gives Nvidia 10 Days to Explain Its China Chip Sales

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Washington is losing patience with the world’s most valuable chipmaker: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is calling for a radical reset at the top of Nvidia after the departure of Jensen Huang. The company needs a “dramatic shakeup” and should bring in a new chief executive from outside, Mr. Bessent said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Bloomberg reported. The backdrop is a series of accusations that Nvidia facilitated sales of its most advanced A.I. chips to Chinese buyers.

What Bessent Wants From Nvidia

Mr. Bessent is questioning the company’s culture under Mr. Huang. He wants to know whether Nvidia pushed apparently illicit sales to inflate its revenue and earnings. His demands:

New leadership: The board should look outside the company in its search for a permanent C.E.O.

The board should look outside the company in its search for a permanent C.E.O. Answers within 10 days: The board and outside counsel should explain what happened within 10 days, Mr. Bessent said. Nvidia has already opened an internal investigation and hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The board and outside counsel should explain what happened within 10 days, Mr. Bessent said. Nvidia has already opened an internal investigation and hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Clarity on Singapore: Mr. Bessent wants to know whether Nvidia ignored warning signs about shell companies, many of them in Singapore, that allegedly funneled chips to China. It is unclear, he said, whether this was a low-level failure or reached the C-suite.

If Nvidia were a bank that had behaved this way, the Treasury’s banking regulator would already be on site and many of the executives would be removed, Mr. Bessent said.

Who Could Lead Nvidia

The search for a new chief is already underway. According to the Financial Times, Nvidia has approached Rene Haas, the head of the British chip designer Arm. He is considered one of the few outsiders who could lead Nvidia, along with AMD’s chief executive, Lisa Su. President Donald Trump has suggested the former Apple C.E.O. Tim Cook. Internal candidates include the interim chief, Colette Kress, and Ian Buck, who runs the data center business.

From Affair to Export Scandal

Mr. Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive on Thursday after 33 years at the helm. The trigger was a series of extramarital affairs, including with a senior colleague at the company and with Alice Huang, a former executive at the company Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset. Singapore-based Megaspeed is suspected of smuggling export-controlled A.I. chips worth $2 billion (about 1.8 billion euros) into China. Chief financial officer Colette Kress has been running Nvidia on an interim basis since then.

A forensic analysis suggests how widespread the banned chips are in China: According to the former OpenAI researcher Will DePue, six of the newest models from DeepSeek, Moonshot, MiniMax and the Ant Group carry the fingerprints of Nvidia’s Blackwell chips, which may not be exported to China.

Bessent Versus Lutnick

Mr. Bessent’s criticism is also aimed at his own government. On Friday, he accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of resisting a tougher stance on Megaspeed. The Treasury, State and Defense Departments had pushed for months to add Megaspeed to the export blacklist, but the Commerce Department holds the authority to do so, Mr. Bessent said. Congress is also demanding that Mr. Lutnick explain how chips could be shipped to a company linked to an alleged Chinese spy.

Still, Mr. Bessent sees no need for tougher laws. The necessary rules already exist and simply need to be enforced, he said. Senators from both parties, including the Republican Jim Banks and the Democrat Elizabeth Warren, want to close loopholes for Chinese companies through legislation, according to Politico, for example with location-tracking technology in high-end chips.

Backing for Huang

Not everyone in Mr. Trump’s orbit sees Mr. Huang as the problem. Mr. Trump praised him as an honorable man who had done an incredible job, according to Cybernews. Elon Musk approvingly shared a post by the Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire arguing that Mr. Huang is irreplaceable for America’s A.I. leadership, even though he did something very dumb. Mr. Huang himself lobbied against export restrictions for years, arguing that they mainly help Chinese rivals such as Huawei.

The stakes for Nvidia are high. The company lost about $1 trillion in market value in a single week, and with Mr. Huang gone it has also lost its most important lobbyist in Washington.