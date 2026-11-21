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The sell-off picked up speed overnight: Bitcoin fell to about $55,300 overnight into Saturday, its lowest level since September 2024. Only on Friday did the largest cryptocurrency slip below $60,000, and now its previous low for the year, about $57,700 in July, has given way as well. On Saturday morning, Bitcoin was trading at about $57,400 (about €52,300), according to CoinGecko, down just over 7 percent in 24 hours and 14 percent for the week.

Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of 9:35 a.m. C.E.T. on Saturday.

Crypto asset Price 24 hours 7 days Bitcoin (BTC) $57,399.00 -7.38% -14.01% Ethereum (ETH) $1,619.01 -7.75% -14.49% BNB (BNB) $519.15 -9.38% -15.32% XRP (XRP) $0.8817 -8.72% -10.39% Solana (SOL) $66.74 -8.22% -10.96% Tron (TRX) $0.3021 -2.17% -3.24% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $57.45 -12.89% -16.72% Zcash (ZEC) $716.58 -15.80% -20.70% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.12 -0.99% -2.11% Monero (XMR) $444.02 -8.00% -16.20% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05242 -8.97% -16.08% Chainlink (LINK) $8.26 -7.25% -13.61% Cardano (ADA) $0.1372 -8.66% -15.47% Stellar (XLM) $0.1224 -8.86% -14.06% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) $185.98 -8.50% -13.20%

The sell-off is sweeping the entire market. Zcash plunged almost 16 percent in 24 hours, while Hyperliquid and NEAR each lost almost 13 percent. Ethereum fell as low as about $1,540 at times, BNB dropped to about $500 and XRP slipped below $0.90. According to CoinGecko, the entire crypto market lost 8.6 percent in a single day and is now worth about $2.01 trillion (about €1.81 trillion).

Wall Street as the Trigger

Once again, Wall Street set things off. On Friday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq wiped out its entire gain for the year, and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones slid into correction. Add to that continued outflows from Bitcoin E.T.F.s and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in December.

CoinShares: ‘Advanced Capitulation’

At the asset manager CoinShares, the panic is also seen as a signal. The firm’s Crypto Sentiment Index fell sharply last week, reaching a level of fear “comparable to the tariff-driven sell-off in March 2025,” Marc des Ligneris, a senior portfolio manager at CoinShares, wrote in a market commentary. The reading is less extreme than during the liquidation wave in February, he added, only because some components, such as funding rates, have held up better.

Other indicators, by contrast, have hit extremes, Mr. des Ligneris wrote, such as the options skew, which shows how much more investors are paying to protect against losses than to participate in gains. The Fear & Greed Index also stands at 12 out of 100, in “extreme fear.” For Mr. des Ligneris, the picture has two sides: Such readings are unusual in a healthy bull market, and the August rally looks “increasingly like a false start.” At the same time, sentiment already points to “a far-advanced capitulation phase.” Unless there is a broader flight from risk assets, for example through a sharp correction in stock markets, the remaining downside looks “increasingly limited,” he wrote.

Hopes Pinned on the Fed

CoinShares sees Bitcoin’s biggest opportunity, of all things, in the end of the A.I. boom. Bitcoin is currently very sensitive to monetary policy and the U.S. dollar, Mr. des Ligneris wrote, and the latest inflation data have not improved the backdrop. “However, in hindsight it may turn out that the turmoil around Nvidia and Anthropic’s I.P.O. marked the peak of the A.I. bubble,” he wrote. If that bubble deflates, growth expectations would quickly come under pressure. That could prompt the Fed to reverse course on monetary policy “and thus create a much more favorable environment for Bitcoin.”