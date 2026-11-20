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The $60,000 floor has given way: On Friday afternoon, Bitcoin slid to about $58,800, its lowest level since early July. By the evening, the largest cryptocurrency was trading at about $59,300 (about €54,000), according to CoinGecko, down almost 5 percent in 24 hours and nearly 14 percent for the week. Only that morning, we reported on its four-month low near $61,000. Bitcoin has now lost more than half of its value since its record high of more than $126,000 in October 2025.

Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of 6:15 p.m. C.E.T. on Friday.

Crypto asset Price 24 hours 7 days Bitcoin (BTC) $59,263.00 -4.90% -13.64% Ethereum (ETH) $1,630.17 -7.07% -15.01% BNB (BNB) $542.83 -6.58% -13.69% XRP (XRP) $0.9017 -6.27% -10.76% Solana (SOL) $68.92 -5.50% -13.18% Tron (TRX) $0.3024 -2.25% -3.45% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $61.03 -8.81% -15.57% Zcash (ZEC) $752.10 -16.83% -20.04% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.17 -1.44% -1.22% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05344 -7.85% -17.18% Monero (XMR) $442.30 -8.14% -16.95% Chainlink (LINK) $8.34 -6.70% -15.41% Cardano (ADA) $0.1394 -7.82% -18.19% Stellar (XLM) $0.1268 -4.30% -13.79% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) $190.08 -6.97% -15.14%

Altcoins are faring even worse than Bitcoin. Zcash plunged almost 17 percent in 24 hours and NEAR more than 13 percent, while Hyperliquid and Monero each lost more than 8 percent. Ethereum fell 7 percent to about $1,630. Over the week, Cardano and Dogecoin are down the most, at 17 to 18 percent. According to CoinGecko, the entire crypto market lost almost 8 percent in a single day and is now worth about $2.05 trillion (about €1.84 trillion).

Wall Street Drags Bitcoin Down

The decisive blow came when U.S. markets opened. At 9:40 a.m. in New York, Bitcoin was still trading at about $61,400; a little over an hour later, it was down to $59,600, Bitcoin Magazine reported. At the same time, the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 2 percent, and even Anthropic’s stock gave up most of its debut gains on its second day of trading. Doubts over whether the billions spent on A.I. infrastructure will pay off are now spilling into crypto.

Rate fears add to the pressure. According to CME FedWatch, markets see a roughly 94 percent chance that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in December. In the 24 hours before the latest drop, more than $700 million in positions had already been liquidated, Bitcoin Magazine reported, about 86 percent of them bets on rising prices.

E.T.F. Investors Keep Pulling Out

The pressure from Bitcoin E.T.F.s continues. On Thursday, about $582 million flowed out of U.S. spot Bitcoin E.T.F.s, according to Farside Investors, with BlackRock’s IBIT alone losing $541 million, its largest daily outflow on record. Outflows since the start of the month now total about $3.5 billion. Ether E.T.F.s also lost $131 million on Thursday.

Crypto stocks are falling along with Bitcoin. Strategy, Michael Saylor’s company and the largest corporate Bitcoin holder among public companies, lost about 7 percent, its sixth straight decline. The Bitcoin miners MARA, Riot, CleanSpark and IREN each fell 11 to 12 percent, and Cipher Mining dropped 14 percent.

Finding a Floor at $60,000?

Analysts disagree on whether the slide will continue. Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies sees the bottom of Bitcoin’s current trading range just below $60,000; it “appears to be trying to find a footing,” she told CNBC. James Butterfill, the head of research at the asset manager CoinShares, also expects in his base case that Bitcoin will trade between $60,000 and $90,000 through much of 2027. He calls the current decline a “continuation of the existing bear market,” though. The next level to watch is the July low of about $57,800, which the crypto exchange Bitfinex had already warned about.