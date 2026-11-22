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Bitcoin has survived its plunge below $56,000, but the all-clear is still a long way off.

On Sunday evening, the largest cryptocurrency was trading at about $60,600 (about €54,400), according to CoinGecko, up about 1 percent in 24 hours. Over the week, however, it is still down 6 percent. Early on Saturday, Bitcoin had crashed to about $55,100 (about €49,500), its lowest level since September 2024. From there, it rebounded by more than 9 percent, CoinDesk reports.

As recently as Friday morning, Bitcoin had stood at about $61,600, as Trending Topics reported. On Friday evening, the price then slumped alongside Wall Street: The Nasdaq lost more than 4 percent, edging close to bear market territory.

Crypto Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of Sunday, 7:45 p.m. CET.

Crypto Asset Price 24 Hours 7 Days Bitcoin (BTC) $60,625.00 +1.0% -6.1% Ethereum (ETH) $1,712.25 +1.9% -5.6% BNB (BNB) $557.45 +1.8% -5.9% XRP (XRP) $0.9279 -0.4% -2.6% Solana (SOL) $70.25 -0.6% -1.6% Tron (TRX) $0.3049 +0.1% +0.1% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $62.51 +2.6% -5.6% Zcash (ZEC) $788.80 -0.2% -11.5% Monero (XMR) $490.21 +1.1% -1.0% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05510 -0.2% -5.7% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.16 +0.4% +0.2% Chainlink (LINK) $8.80 +2.4% -4.1% Cardano (ADA) $0.1441 -1.0% -5.6% Stellar (XLM) $0.1278 -0.9% -7.8%

The recovery varies widely across the market. Ethereum has pushed back above $1,700, Hyperliquid and Chainlink gained more than 2 percent in 24 hours, and NEAR even rose 5 percent. Over the week, however, almost all major coins remain in the red, with Zcash and Litecoin each down about 11 percent. According to CoinGecko, the entire crypto market is worth just under $2.1 trillion (about €1.86 trillion).

Billions in Liquidations

The crash was amplified by forced selling in the futures markets. According to CoinGlass, leveraged positions worth about $1.8 billion were wiped out within 24 hours, about $1.3 billion of them bets on rising prices. The analytics firm Glassnode also sees an upside: The sell-off cleared the largest block of estimated liquidations between $59,000 and $62,000, removing a major source of forced selling.

CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost speaks of “extreme capitulation.” According to him, Bitcoin holders realized losses of more than $11.3 billion within seven days, roughly eight times the realized gains over the same period. On top of that, U.S. spot Bitcoin E.T.F.s continued to see outflows, losing about $1.1 billion net over the past week.

What CoinShares Had Expected

In its market commentaries over the past few weeks, the asset manager CoinShares had cited several reasons for the weakness that are now being borne out. Head of Research James Butterfill pointed to surprisingly high U.S. inflation data, which has put a 50-basis-point Fed rate hike on the table. Monetary policy is moving “in the wrong direction,” he wrote, large Bitcoin holders (so-called whales) have stepped up their selling again after a brief phase of accumulation, and weaker sentiment in the A.I. and tech sector is removing another pillar of risk appetite. His base case was a trading range between $60,000 and $90,000, the lower end of which was briefly breached by a wide margin over the weekend.

Senior Portfolio Manager Marc des Ligneris already saw sentiment at the level of “extreme fear” at the start of the week, comparable to the tariff-driven sell-off in March 2025. Capitulation was already well advanced, he wrote, and further downside appeared limited, with one caveat: unless there is a broader flight from risk assets, “for example in the wake of a sharp correction in the stock markets.” That is exactly what happened on Friday.

For Mr. des Ligneris, however, the A.I. correction also has another side. In hindsight, the turmoil around Nvidia and Anthropic’s I.P.O. could mark the peak of the A.I. bubble. If that bubble deflates, growth expectations will come under pressure, which could prompt the Fed to reverse course on monetary policy. Sharp downturns are usually followed by a significant injection of liquidity, and historically that has been one of the strongest tailwinds for Bitcoin.