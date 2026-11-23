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The crypto market is catching its breath, at least a little: Bitcoin was trading at about $61,400 on Monday morning, according to CoinGecko, up 4 percent in 24 hours. That puts the largest cryptocurrency more than 11 percent above the two-year low of about $55,100 it hit early Saturday. On Sunday evening, Bitcoin reclaimed the $60,000 mark, and it has now climbed further with a tailwind from U.S. futures markets. For the week, though, it is still down almost 5 percent.

Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of 7:55 a.m. Central European Time on Monday.

Crypto asset Price 24 hours 7 days Bitcoin (BTC) $61,400.00 +4.04% -4.86% Ethereum (ETH) $1,721.62 +3.76% -4.76% BNB (BNB) $556.97 +3.50% -5.02% XRP (XRP) $0.9397 +2.74% -1.83% Solana (SOL) $71.87 +4.15% +0.41% Tron (TRX) $0.3049 +0.49% +0.56% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $62.78 +4.44% -5.07% Zcash (ZEC) $786.35 +0.26% -10.88% Monero (XMR) $498.62 +3.12% +2.84% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05566 +2.95% -5.20% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.05 -0.84% -1.71% Chainlink (LINK) $8.89 +4.12% -2.43% Cardano (ADA) $0.1461 +3.27% -4.97% Stellar (XLM) $0.1285 +1.09% -8.13% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) $199.61 +2.28% -4.21%

This time, the recovery extends across almost the entire market. Ether has pushed back above $1,700, and Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink and Litecoin are each up more than 4 percent. That leaves Solana and Monero slightly higher for the week. Zcash, on the other hand, is treading water and has lost almost 11 percent in seven days. The entire crypto market is worth just under $2.1 trillion, according to CoinGecko, with Bitcoin accounting for almost 59 percent of it.

Friday Was Worse Than It Looked

The closing prices show how deep Friday’s scars run. The Nasdaq closed down 5.3 percent at 22,618 and lost about 10 percent for the week, its worst weekly showing since March 2020. The S&P 500 fell 3.7 percent, its seventh straight decline. Nvidia’s shares plunged 14 percent to $125.53 after a week in free fall and amid a leadership crisis surrounding the departure of its chief executive, Jensen Huang. Anthropic closed down 8.5 percent on its second day of trading. Germany’s DAX lost 2.6 percent.

Market Friday close Friday Monday morning futures Nasdaq Composite 22,617.73 -5.28% Nasdaq 100: +2.8% S&P 500 6,910.39 -3.70% +2.0% Dow Jones 48,147.33 -1.93% +1.4% DAX 24,802.78 -2.57% Nvidia $125.53 -14.0% Strategy (MSTR) $77.80 -9.7% Coinbase (COIN) $101.97 -6.3%

U.S. futures markets recovered significantly overnight: Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 2.8 percent, and S&P 500 futures gained 2 percent. Gold rose about 3 percent to just over $3,600 an ounce. In Asia, the situation remains tense. South Korea’s Kospi fell more than 5 percent at one point, Hong Kong and Shanghai also declined, and Japan was closed for a holiday. Several governments are now stepping in: China is easing rules for buying stocks with borrowed money, Taiwan is tightening its short-selling rules, and South Korea is preparing its market stabilization fund, last used in 2008.

A Short Week With Dell and Thanksgiving

The week is likely to be a nervous one, not least because it is short. Dell reports quarterly results on Tuesday, an important gauge of A.I. spending. U.S. stock markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and Friday is a shortened trading day. Thin trading can amplify price swings in both directions, for stocks and Bitcoin alike. For a closer look at where A.I. stocks stand overall, see our analysis “The A.I. Bubble Hasn’t Burst Yet, but Parts of It Have.”