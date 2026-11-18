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On Thursday, half of Wall Street wants to buy Anthropic shares, and some of the money appears to be coming out of crypto.

Bitcoin was trading at about $64,000 (about €57,400) on Wednesday afternoon in Europe and has barely moved for days. Over the weekend, the largest cryptocurrency briefly fell to about $62,000, and it is down more than 13 percent over the past week. That leaves Bitcoin almost 50 percent below its record high of about $126,000. Bitcoin had already slipped to $64,000 at the start of the week, and there is no recovery in sight.

Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of 2 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday.

Crypto asset Price 24 hours 7 days Bitcoin (BTC) $64,044.39 +0.2% -13.3% Ethereum (ETH) $1,795.04 +0.7% -12.5% BNB (BNB) $588.99 +0.4% -13.5% XRP (XRP) $0.9831 +3.3% -7.0% Solana (SOL) $74.26 +3.3% -11.2% Tron (TRX) $0.3095 +1.4% -2.4% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $68.62 +0.3% -5.3% Zcash (ZEC) $933.48 +2.4% -4.9% Monero (XMR) $504.43 +0.6% -12.0% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0592 +1.8% -12.9% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.27 -0.1% +0.9% Chainlink (LINK) $9.13 +0.6% -11.8% Cardano (ADA) $0.1528 +0.8% -13.1% Stellar (XLM) $0.1402 +2.5% -4.8%

There is a slight rebound over 24 hours, but the weekly picture remains deep in the red. Ethereum is trading just below $1,800, while BNB, Cardano, Dogecoin and Monero have each lost 12 to 14 percent over seven days. Smaller coins have been hit even harder: Avalanche, Uniswap and Arbitrum are down 18 to 19 percent for the week, and Pepe, Ethena and Pump.fun about a quarter. According to CoinGecko, the entire crypto market is now worth about $2.25 trillion (about €2 trillion).

Out of Crypto, Into ANT

A theory is making the rounds that Trending Topics already described before SpaceX’s I.P.O. in June: Capital is moving out of crypto and into the big A.I. and tech listings. Anthropic is setting its offering price today, with a range of $70 to $78 per share, implying a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion. The stock is set to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT. Trending Topics has answered the key questions about the offering.

The money trail leads through crypto E.T.F.s. U.S. spot Bitcoin E.T.F.s have seen more than $2 billion (about €1.8 billion) in outflows over the past two weeks, according to SoSoValue, with investors pulling money for seven straight trading days. After a brief inflow on Monday, the outflows resumed on Tuesday: Bitcoin E.T.F.s lost about $240 million and Ethereum E.T.F.s about $29 million. Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, cited Anthropic’s I.P.O. as a possible reason for the decline, and Tom Lee of Fundstrat said retail investors might be exiting crypto ahead of the Nasdaq debut, Stocktwits reported.

The market has seen this pattern before. In the 50 days before SpaceX’s listing, Bitcoin fell 19 percent, according to Matt Cole, the chief executive of the asset manager Strive. The price bottomed 18 days after the I.P.O., and 100 days after the listing, Bitcoin was 28 percent above its closing price on listing day. Michael Saylor called it at the time “a capital rotation, not an impairment of Bitcoin.”

Ahead of Anthropic’s I.P.O., the decline is even steeper. Fifty days ago, at the end of September, Bitcoin traded at about $83,500, according to CoinGecko. It climbed to about $86,500 in early October and has fallen almost without interruption since then: It slipped below $80,000 at the end of October and, within a few days in mid-November, dropped from more than $73,000 to about $64,000. All told, Bitcoin has lost about 23 percent in the 50 days before Anthropic’s listing, more than before SpaceX went public.

Leverage, Rates and Nvidia as Another Explanation

Not everyone sees the I.P.O. as the main cause. “There’s no solid evidence that this is a major reason behind the current Bitcoin decline,” said the analyst Ted Pillows. He points instead to the sell-off in tech stocks, stubborn inflation, E.T.F. outflows and, above all, the unwinding of leveraged positions, which he called “probably the most important part of the entire sell-off.”

There are certainly other pressures. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates in December, and the yield on 10-year Treasuries is above 5 percent. The market maker Wintermute therefore sees a possible slide into the $50,000s, also pointing to a shrinking stablecoin supply and weaker buying from companies that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Nervousness ahead of Nvidia’s earnings added to the pressure until the results calmed Wall Street after the close on Tuesday.

Whether the rotation theory holds should become clear in the coming days. If money flows back into crypto E.T.F.s after Anthropic’s debut, that would point to a temporary reshuffling. If the outflows continue, the causes probably run deeper.