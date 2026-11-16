Bitcoin Falls to $64,000 as Rate Fears Grip the Market

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No crash, but no recovery either: Bitcoin kept crumbling at the start of the week and fell to about $64,400 (about 57,900 euros) on Monday morning, touching a low of just over $64,100. That puts the largest cryptocurrency below the mid-August close of about $64,700, a level chart watchers had recently been eyeing. Only on Saturday, Bitcoin slid to $65,000, and its loss over the week now stands at almost 14 percent. Bitcoin is almost 49 percent below its record high of about $126,000.

Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of 11:15 a.m. Central European Time on Monday.

Crypto Asset Price 24 Hours 7 Days Bitcoin (BTC) $64,416.00 -1.73% -13.69% Ethereum (ETH) $1,800.58 -1.60% -15.30% BNB (BNB) $589.72 -1.36% -13.74% XRP (XRP) $0.9478 -1.89% -13.99% Solana (SOL) $71.04 -1.59% -18.51% Tron (TRX) $0.3025 -1.80% -4.55% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $67.16 -1.64% -9.81% Zcash (ZEC) $890.68 -2.35% -27.82% Monero (XMR) $488.68 -2.37% -18.22% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0584 -1.14% -15.99% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.21 +1.36% +0.28% Chainlink (LINK) $9.12 -1.61% -13.17% Cardano (ADA) $0.1521 -1.43% -13.75% Stellar (XLM) $0.1373 -1.35% -6.45%

The rest of the market is edging lower as well. Ether is trading just above $1,800 and Solana at about $71. Over the week, Zcash remains the biggest loser among the large coins, down almost 28 percent. According to CoinGecko, the overall crypto market is now worth about $2.18 trillion (about 1.96 trillion euros).

Few Liquidations, Extreme Fear

Unlike in the previous days, the decline is playing out without a major chain reaction in the futures market. Positions worth about $177 million (about 159 million euros) were forcibly closed within 24 hours, according to CoinGlass, nearly two-thirds of them bets on rising prices. On Friday and Saturday, liquidations had topped $1 billion each. One reason is likely that many leveraged positions have already been flushed out of the market.

Sentiment remains at rock bottom all the same. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has fallen to 10 points, from 13 on Saturday and 20 on Friday.

The Fed as a Brake

The backdrop is U.S. monetary policy. Core inflation rose another 0.3 percent in October, and prices for services excluding housing climbed 0.5 percent. That means the inflation problem can no longer simply be blamed on oil prices, James Butterfill, head of research at the crypto asset manager CoinShares, wrote in his latest market commentary. The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped back toward 5 percent.

The timing is awkward: Just hours before the data, Fed Governor Christopher Waller had said that another core reading of about 0.3 percent would put a half-point rate increase on the table, since a smaller move could hurt the Fed’s credibility. The October figure landed almost exactly at that threshold. Since then, the debate in markets has shifted to whether a quarter-point increase in December would be enough.

Mr. Butterfill considers a big move excessive. Inflation data is backward-looking, the price of oil has fallen almost a fifth from its recent peak, and financing conditions have already tightened considerably after last week’s stock market sell-off, he argued. Three solid core readings point to stubborn inflation, though he does not see an emergency in them.

CoinShares Expects the Range to Hold

For Bitcoin, CoinShares’ base case remains a trading range between $60,000 and $90,000 (about 53,900 to 80,900 euros), as long as conditions do not change materially. What is striking, Mr. Butterfill wrote, is how small the decline has been relative to the macroeconomic shock. But there is no trigger for a breakout to the upside: Monetary policy is moving in the wrong direction, large holders known as whales have resumed selling after a brief buying phase, and weaker sentiment in the A.I. and tech sector is removing another pillar of support.

Paradoxically, Mr. Butterfill sees a possible upside scenario in the Treasury market itself. If yields climbed toward 6 or 7 percent, pressure on Washington to intervene in the government bond market would grow. The key question would then become whether investors still trust the central bank’s response to rising yields. Until then, patience is required, he wrote, since resilience is not the same as a breakout.

If $60,000 Gives Way

Others are less relaxed about the bottom of the range. With the slide below the August mark, the summer low of about $58,600 is coming into view, which already sits below the floor CoinShares names. Some analysts have even warned of a fall back to $50,000. On top of that comes pressure from U.S. Bitcoin E.T.F.s, which saw outflows of about $1.07 billion in the week through Friday.

What to Watch Next

New E.T.F. data arrives Monday evening European time, the Fed releases the minutes of its October meeting on Wednesday, and a week later come the PCE inflation figures. At the end of November, the removal of Strategy, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder, from the MSCI indexes also takes effect.